Equirius Cap completes TD Power’s buyback of Rs 30-crore paid up shares

By: | Published: April 12, 2019 1:12 AM

Equirus Capital on Thursday completed TD Power Systems' buyback of 7% of paid-up equity shares worth Rs 30 crore from the open market through exchange trading platforms.

The transaction is marked as the first buyback completed by Equirus, wherein it acted as the buying broker for the transaction.

Equirus Capital, a full service investment bank backed by Federal Bank, on Thursday completed TD Power Systems’ buyback of 7% of paid-up equity shares worth Rs 30 crore from the open market through exchange trading platforms.

The transaction is marked as the first buyback completed by Equirus, wherein it acted as the buying broker for the transaction. “This marks the 4th transaction we had completed for the company including being the BRLM for the IPO of the Company and doing multiple blocks for investors as well as company officials,” said Equirus in a release.

Also read | Raghuram Rajan says this will be the key issue for Modi’s government as India goes to poll

Equirus Capital is engaged in providing services across capital markets, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, debt raising, institutional equities, wealth management and portfolio management, while TD Power Systems is a manufacturer of AC generators for prime movers such as steam turbines, gas turbines, hydro turbines, wind turbines, diesel and gas engines.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Equirius Cap completes TD Power’s buyback of Rs 30-crore paid up shares
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition