Equirius Cap completes TD Power’s buyback of Rs 30-crore paid up shares

Equirus Capital, a full service investment bank backed by Federal Bank, on Thursday completed TD Power Systems’ buyback of 7% of paid-up equity shares worth Rs 30 crore from the open market through exchange trading platforms.

The transaction is marked as the first buyback completed by Equirus, wherein it acted as the buying broker for the transaction. “This marks the 4th transaction we had completed for the company including being the BRLM for the IPO of the Company and doing multiple blocks for investors as well as company officials,” said Equirus in a release.

Equirus Capital is engaged in providing services across capital markets, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, debt raising, institutional equities, wealth management and portfolio management, while TD Power Systems is a manufacturer of AC generators for prime movers such as steam turbines, gas turbines, hydro turbines, wind turbines, diesel and gas engines.