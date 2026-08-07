What is the share price of Equippp Social Impact Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Equippp Social Impact Technologies is ₹23.51 as on .

What kind of stock is Equippp Social Impact Technologies? The Equippp Social Impact Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Equippp Social Impact Technologies? The market cap of Equippp Social Impact Technologies is ₹242.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Equippp Social Impact Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Equippp Social Impact Technologies are ₹24.09 and ₹22.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Equippp Social Impact Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Equippp Social Impact Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Equippp Social Impact Technologies is ₹25.25 and 52-week low of Equippp Social Impact Technologies is ₹13.93 as on .

How has the Equippp Social Impact Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Equippp Social Impact Technologies has shown returns of 4.7% over the past day, 7.98% for the past month, 37.68% over 3 months, 16.5% over 1 year, -10.78% across 3 years, and -0.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Equippp Social Impact Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Equippp Social Impact Technologies are 208.42 and 25.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global