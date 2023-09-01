Follow Us

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
NSE

EQUIPPP SOCIAL IMPACT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹29.30 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.30₹29.30
₹29.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.00₹57.00
₹29.30
Open Price
₹29.30
Prev. Close
₹29.30
Volume
982

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.3
  • R229.3
  • R329.3
  • Pivot
    29.3
  • S129.3
  • S229.3
  • S329.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.4731.3
  • 1044.8531.2
  • 2050.8430.31
  • 5051.6330.17
  • 10058.9733.23
  • 20073.8840.11

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-14.084.64-19.95-44.409,666.676,411.11
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd.

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100TG2002PLC039113 and registration number is 039113. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. M Narendra Mairpady
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Ramachandran
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vindhya Dronamraju
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sreenivasa Chary Kalmanoor
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Mohan Kaul
    Non Executive Director
  • Prof. T V Krishnan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnikanth Ivaturi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Alekhya Boora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramamurthy Suresh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. is ₹302.07 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. is 58600.0 and PB ratio of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. is 42.94 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. is ₹29.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. is ₹57.00 and 52-week low of Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.

