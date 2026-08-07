Here's the live share price of Equippp Social Impact Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Equippp Social Impact Technologies
|5.38
|5.43
|34.42
|24.99
|13.74
|-11.48
|-0.78
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Equippp Social Impact Technologies has gained 13.74% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Equippp Social Impact Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.47
|23.38
|10
|24.03
|23.58
|20
|23.91
|23.41
|50
|21.05
|21.79
|100
|18.72
|20.36
|200
|19.25
|19.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Equippp Social Impact Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Equippp Social Impac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 21, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Equippp Social Impac - Equippp Social Impact Technologies Limited Has Informed The Exchange About The Circular Resolution Pas
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:27 PM IST IST
|Equippp Social Impac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:17 PM IST IST
|Equippp Social Impac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Equippp Social Impac - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100TG2002PLC039113 and registration number is 039113. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Equippp Social Impact Technologies is ₹23.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Equippp Social Impact Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Equippp Social Impact Technologies is ₹242.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Equippp Social Impact Technologies are ₹24.09 and ₹22.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Equippp Social Impact Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Equippp Social Impact Technologies is ₹25.25 and 52-week low of Equippp Social Impact Technologies is ₹13.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Equippp Social Impact Technologies has shown returns of 4.7% over the past day, 7.98% for the past month, 37.68% over 3 months, 16.5% over 1 year, -10.78% across 3 years, and -0.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Equippp Social Impact Technologies are 208.42 and 25.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global