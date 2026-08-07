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Equippp Social Impact Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

EQUIPPP SOCIAL IMPACT TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Equippp Social Impact Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.51 Closed
2.22₹ 0.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Equippp Social Impact Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.51₹24.09
₹23.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.93₹25.25
₹23.51
Open Price
₹22.51
Prev. Close
₹23.00
Volume
8,806

Source: Dion Global

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Equippp Social Impact Technologies		5.385.4334.4224.9913.74-11.48-0.78
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Equippp Social Impact Technologies has gained 13.74% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Equippp Social Impact Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.4723.38
1024.0323.58
2023.9123.41
5021.0521.79
10018.7220.36
20019.2519.85

Source: Dion Global

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Equippp Social Impact Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Equippp Social Impact Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTEquippp Social Impac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 21, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTEquippp Social Impac - Equippp Social Impact Technologies Limited Has Informed The Exchange About The Circular Resolution Pas
Jul 16, 2026, 04:27 PM IST ISTEquippp Social Impac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 16, 2026, 04:17 PM IST ISTEquippp Social Impac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 14, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTEquippp Social Impac - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Equippp Social Impact Technologies

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100TG2002PLC039113 and registration number is 039113. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Narendra Mairpady
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Vindhya Dronamraju
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sreenivasachary Kalmanoor
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Krithika Shankaran
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepali
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhuri Venkata Ramani Viswanadham
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajnikanth Ivaturi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Alekhya Boora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkataraman Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Equippp Social Impact Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Equippp Social Impact Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Equippp Social Impact Technologies is ₹23.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Equippp Social Impact Technologies?

The Equippp Social Impact Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Equippp Social Impact Technologies?

The market cap of Equippp Social Impact Technologies is ₹242.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Equippp Social Impact Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Equippp Social Impact Technologies are ₹24.09 and ₹22.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Equippp Social Impact Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Equippp Social Impact Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Equippp Social Impact Technologies is ₹25.25 and 52-week low of Equippp Social Impact Technologies is ₹13.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Equippp Social Impact Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Equippp Social Impact Technologies has shown returns of 4.7% over the past day, 7.98% for the past month, 37.68% over 3 months, 16.5% over 1 year, -10.78% across 3 years, and -0.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Equippp Social Impact Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Equippp Social Impact Technologies are 208.42 and 25.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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