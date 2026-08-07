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Equilateral Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

EQUILATERAL ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Equilateral Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.60 Closed
-0.18₹ -0.03
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Equilateral Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.60₹16.60
₹16.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.30₹29.75
₹16.60
Open Price
₹16.60
Prev. Close
₹16.63
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Equilateral Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Equilateral Enterprises		-0.18-0.18-27.79-24.48-25.36-8.91-5.44
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Equilateral Enterprises has declined 25.36% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Equilateral Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Equilateral Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Equilateral Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.516.43
1016.1216.63
2017.5217.56
5020.4819.46
10020.9320.97
20023.322.19

Source: Dion Global

Equilateral Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Equilateral Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 91.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Equilateral Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTEquilateral Enterpri - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTEquilateral Enterpri - Audited Financial Result FY 2025-26
May 30, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTEquilateral Enterpri - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 25, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTEquilateral Enterpri - Company Website In Corporate Information Tab
May 25, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTEquilateral Enterpri - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Equilateral Enterprises

Equilateral Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912UP1988PLC010285 and registration number is 010285. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pratikumar Sharadkumar Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anant Chourasiai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kartik Sharadkumar Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Honey Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tanay Ojha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Equilateral Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Equilateral Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Equilateral Enterprises is ₹16.60 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Equilateral Enterprises?

The Equilateral Enterprises is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Equilateral Enterprises?

The market cap of Equilateral Enterprises is ₹20.47 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Equilateral Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Equilateral Enterprises are ₹16.60 and ₹16.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Equilateral Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Equilateral Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Equilateral Enterprises is ₹29.75 and 52-week low of Equilateral Enterprises is ₹14.30 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Equilateral Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Equilateral Enterprises has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -0.18% for the past month, -27.79% over 3 months, -25.36% over 1 year, -8.91% across 3 years, and -5.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Equilateral Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Equilateral Enterprises are 86.46 and 1.82 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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