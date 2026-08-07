Here's the live share price of Equilateral Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Equilateral Enterprises
|-0.18
|-0.18
|-27.79
|-24.48
|-25.36
|-8.91
|-5.44
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Equilateral Enterprises has declined 25.36% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Equilateral Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.5
|16.43
|10
|16.12
|16.63
|20
|17.52
|17.56
|50
|20.48
|19.46
|100
|20.93
|20.97
|200
|23.3
|22.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Equilateral Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 91.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Equilateral Enterpri - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Equilateral Enterpri - Audited Financial Result FY 2025-26
|May 30, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Equilateral Enterpri - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 25, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Equilateral Enterpri - Company Website In Corporate Information Tab
|May 25, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Equilateral Enterpri - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Equilateral Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912UP1988PLC010285 and registration number is 010285. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Equilateral Enterprises is ₹16.60 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Equilateral Enterprises is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Equilateral Enterprises is ₹20.47 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Equilateral Enterprises are ₹16.60 and ₹16.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Equilateral Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Equilateral Enterprises is ₹29.75 and 52-week low of Equilateral Enterprises is ₹14.30 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Equilateral Enterprises has shown returns of -0.18% over the past day, -0.18% for the past month, -27.79% over 3 months, -25.36% over 1 year, -8.91% across 3 years, and -5.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Equilateral Enterprises are 86.46 and 1.82 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global