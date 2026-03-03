Here's the live share price of EPW India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of EPW India has gained 2.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.50%.
EPW India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EPW India
|3.22
|24.95
|11.50
|11.50
|11.50
|3.69
|2.20
|Aditya Infotech
|18.18
|16.99
|13.66
|28.34
|60.95
|17.19
|9.99
|E2E Networks
|0.65
|-5.54
|14.68
|-7.05
|30.96
|146.72
|124.85
|MosChip Technologies
|-9.04
|-11.32
|-13.29
|-6.05
|28.13
|-3.06
|-1.85
|Rashi Peripherals
|3.54
|-2.18
|8.48
|25.18
|38.91
|3.55
|2.12
|D-Link (India)
|-0.53
|-1.96
|-8.15
|-17.36
|10.11
|18.32
|29.27
|Control Print
|-1.55
|-0.90
|-14.15
|-16.87
|9.71
|9.42
|22.96
|TVS Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.69
|-31.11
|-11.35
|31.89
|3.58
|16.25
|HCL Infosystems
|-4.52
|-2.20
|-11.13
|-22.57
|-3.94
|-3.37
|4.80
|DC Infotech and Communication
|-6.78
|2.75
|-1.20
|-4.87
|-7.17
|28.70
|60.45
|Esconet Technologies
|-11.80
|-8.26
|-31.13
|-36.31
|-35.82
|-25.16
|-15.96
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|-4.72
|-6.38
|-18.23
|-40.84
|-41.27
|-25.20
|-10.38
|Slone Infosystems
|2.85
|-19.59
|-37.27
|-36.58
|-23.42
|16.25
|9.46
|Marushika Technology
|-2.36
|-10.96
|-10.96
|-10.96
|-10.96
|-3.80
|-2.30
|Newjaisa Technologies
|-4.65
|-3.53
|-47.35
|-58.38
|-73.93
|-38.59
|-25.36
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-3.51
|-20.58
|-30.30
|-35.76
|-6.97
|-23.30
|-38.15
|Compuage Infocom
|-4.29
|-0.74
|-25.56
|-38.25
|-35.89
|-56.34
|-41.19
Over the last one year, EPW India has gained 11.50% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.95%), E2E Networks (30.96%), MosChip Technologies (28.13%). From a 5 year perspective, EPW India has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.99%) and E2E Networks (124.85%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|125.43
|126.88
|10
|120.42
|123.44
|20
|116.08
|119.09
|50
|91.5
|0
|100
|45.75
|0
|200
|22.87
|0
EPW India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900TG2021PLC150671 and registration number is 150671. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPW India is ₹129.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The EPW India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of EPW India is ₹149.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EPW India are ₹130.00 and ₹127.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPW India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPW India is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of EPW India is ₹98.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The EPW India has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, 29.95% for the past month, 11.5% over 3 months, 11.5% over 1 year, 3.69% across 3 years, and 2.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPW India are 0.00 and 13.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.