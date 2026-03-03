Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

EPW India Share Price

NSE
BSE

EPW INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of EPW India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹129.95 Closed
-0.04₹ -0.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

EPW India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.00₹130.00
₹129.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.00₹130.00
₹129.95
Open Price
₹127.00
Prev. Close
₹130.00
Volume
4,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of EPW India has gained 2.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.50%.

EPW India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

EPW India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EPW India		3.2224.9511.5011.5011.503.692.20
Aditya Infotech		18.1816.9913.6628.3460.9517.199.99
E2E Networks		0.65-5.5414.68-7.0530.96146.72124.85
MosChip Technologies		-9.04-11.32-13.29-6.0528.13-3.06-1.85
Rashi Peripherals		3.54-2.188.4825.1838.913.552.12
D-Link (India)		-0.53-1.96-8.15-17.3610.1118.3229.27
Control Print		-1.55-0.90-14.15-16.879.719.4222.96
TVS Electronics		-1.87-10.69-31.11-11.3531.893.5816.25
HCL Infosystems		-4.52-2.20-11.13-22.57-3.94-3.374.80
DC Infotech and Communication		-6.782.75-1.20-4.87-7.1728.7060.45
Esconet Technologies		-11.80-8.26-31.13-36.31-35.82-25.16-15.96
Ducon Infratechnologies		-4.72-6.38-18.23-40.84-41.27-25.20-10.38
Slone Infosystems		2.85-19.59-37.27-36.58-23.4216.259.46
Marushika Technology		-2.36-10.96-10.96-10.96-10.96-3.80-2.30
Newjaisa Technologies		-4.65-3.53-47.35-58.38-73.93-38.59-25.36
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-3.51-20.58-30.30-35.76-6.97-23.30-38.15
Compuage Infocom		-4.29-0.74-25.56-38.25-35.89-56.34-41.19

Over the last one year, EPW India has gained 11.50% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.95%), E2E Networks (30.96%), MosChip Technologies (28.13%). From a 5 year perspective, EPW India has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.99%) and E2E Networks (124.85%).

EPW India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

EPW India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5125.43126.88
10120.42123.44
20116.08119.09
5091.50
10045.750
20022.870

EPW India Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About EPW India

EPW India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900TG2021PLC150671 and registration number is 150671. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Yousuf Uddin
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohd Zaki Uddin
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mohd Fasi Uddin
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Musthyala Jaya Sri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nukala Ashwanth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Narva
    Independent Director

FAQs on EPW India Share Price

What is the share price of EPW India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPW India is ₹129.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is EPW India?

The EPW India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of EPW India?

The market cap of EPW India is ₹149.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EPW India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EPW India are ₹130.00 and ₹127.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EPW India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPW India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPW India is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of EPW India is ₹98.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the EPW India performed historically in terms of returns?

The EPW India has shown returns of -0.04% over the past day, 29.95% for the past month, 11.5% over 3 months, 11.5% over 1 year, 3.69% across 3 years, and 2.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EPW India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPW India are 0.00 and 13.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

EPW India News

More EPW India News
icon
Market Pulse