Epuja Spiritech Share Price

NSE
BSE

EPUJA SPIRITECH

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Epuja Spiritech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.82 Closed
-4.71₹ -0.09
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Epuja Spiritech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.82₹1.90
₹1.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.82₹5.60
₹1.82
Open Price
₹1.82
Prev. Close
₹1.91
Volume
65,651

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Epuja Spiritech has declined 21.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -58.92%.

Epuja Spiritech’s current P/E of -5.91x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Epuja Spiritech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Epuja Spiritech		-4.71-35.69-59.65-40.91-56.77-4.51-21.89
Sun TV Network		6.3614.961411.8911.2312.634.38
Prime Focus		2.456.3656.1992.66182.9252.3931.87
Affle 3I		-3.16-17.64-17.02-28.85-3.2710.213.29
PVR INOX		-1.113.56-9.57-9.2913.99-13.08-6.38
Amagi Media Labs		-1.03-0.229.019.019.012.921.74
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.422.01-15.61-27.59-6.76-25.06-17.64
Tips Music		-4.440.08-3.85-6.15-7.5552.9563.56
Latent View Analytics		-5.02-30.39-28.47-22.88-9.52-2.84-7.68
Saregama India		-0.88-0.43-12.04-33.91-27.53-0.5122.53
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.21-25.08-39-18.16-17.48-4.34
City Pulse Multiventures		-2.41-9.08-4.822.74133.13210.85216.39
Aqylon Nexus		-18.16-33.94-12.046.02157.56779.64282.31
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.92-6.79-20.34-30.03-20.65-12.18-19.65
Signpost India		2.0221.2419.86-8.9911.16-8.03-4.9
Den Networks		-4.27-5.44-14.56-25.21-11.67-3.72-14.37
Balaji Telefilms		-1.8112.93-12.06-3.2692.3331.5610.56
Panorama Studios International		0.549.28-3.73-1.62-18.19102.580.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		-3.838.3-11.45-23.461.62-5.4516.42
New Delhi Television		-1.82-4.81-5.76-28.75-13.33-23.1413.08

Over the last one year, Epuja Spiritech has declined 56.77% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Epuja Spiritech has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).

Epuja Spiritech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Epuja Spiritech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.951.95
102.062.05
202.362.22
502.572.62
1003.322.99
2003.373.35

Epuja Spiritech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Epuja Spiritech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.39%, and public shareholding unchanged at 91.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Epuja Spiritech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 11:43 PM ISTEpuja Spiritech - Intimation For Grant Of Employee Stock Options Under 'Epuja Spiritech Employee Stock Option Scheme 2025'
Feb 12, 2026, 11:04 PM ISTEpuja Spiritech - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December,2025.
Feb 12, 2026, 10:57 PM ISTEpuja Spiritech - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025.
Feb 12, 2026, 10:44 PM ISTEpuja Spiritech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 12Th February, 2026.
Feb 06, 2026, 9:52 PM ISTEpuja Spiritech - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Result For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

About Epuja Spiritech

Epuja Spiritech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L96906MH1980PLC170432 and registration number is 170432. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Merchant
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rikin Parekh
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shiva Kumar
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prakash Gandhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Khakhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Punam Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Omprakash Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Chandrasekharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Uday Tardalkar
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Epuja Spiritech Share Price

What is the share price of Epuja Spiritech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Epuja Spiritech is ₹1.82 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Epuja Spiritech?

The Epuja Spiritech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Epuja Spiritech?

The market cap of Epuja Spiritech is ₹20.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Epuja Spiritech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Epuja Spiritech are ₹1.90 and ₹1.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Epuja Spiritech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Epuja Spiritech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Epuja Spiritech is ₹5.60 and 52-week low of Epuja Spiritech is ₹1.82 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Epuja Spiritech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Epuja Spiritech has shown returns of -4.71% over the past day, -35.69% for the past month, -62.63% over 3 months, -58.92% over 1 year, -6.41% across 3 years, and -21.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Epuja Spiritech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Epuja Spiritech are -5.91 and 0.93 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

