Here's the live share price of Epuja Spiritech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Epuja Spiritech has declined 21.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -58.92%.
Epuja Spiritech’s current P/E of -5.91x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Epuja Spiritech
|-4.71
|-35.69
|-59.65
|-40.91
|-56.77
|-4.51
|-21.89
|Sun TV Network
|6.36
|14.96
|14
|11.89
|11.23
|12.63
|4.38
|Prime Focus
|2.45
|6.36
|56.19
|92.66
|182.92
|52.39
|31.87
|Affle 3I
|-3.16
|-17.64
|-17.02
|-28.85
|-3.27
|10.21
|3.29
|PVR INOX
|-1.11
|3.56
|-9.57
|-9.29
|13.99
|-13.08
|-6.38
|Amagi Media Labs
|-1.03
|-0.22
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|2.92
|1.74
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.42
|2.01
|-15.61
|-27.59
|-6.76
|-25.06
|-17.64
|Tips Music
|-4.44
|0.08
|-3.85
|-6.15
|-7.55
|52.95
|63.56
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.02
|-30.39
|-28.47
|-22.88
|-9.52
|-2.84
|-7.68
|Saregama India
|-0.88
|-0.43
|-12.04
|-33.91
|-27.53
|-0.51
|22.53
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.21
|-25.08
|-39
|-18.16
|-17.48
|-4.34
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-2.41
|-9.08
|-4.82
|2.74
|133.13
|210.85
|216.39
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.16
|-33.94
|-12.04
|6.02
|157.56
|779.64
|282.31
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.92
|-6.79
|-20.34
|-30.03
|-20.65
|-12.18
|-19.65
|Signpost India
|2.02
|21.24
|19.86
|-8.99
|11.16
|-8.03
|-4.9
|Den Networks
|-4.27
|-5.44
|-14.56
|-25.21
|-11.67
|-3.72
|-14.37
|Balaji Telefilms
|-1.81
|12.93
|-12.06
|-3.26
|92.33
|31.56
|10.56
|Panorama Studios International
|0.54
|9.28
|-3.73
|-1.62
|-18.19
|102.5
|80.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|-3.83
|8.3
|-11.45
|-23.46
|1.62
|-5.45
|16.42
|New Delhi Television
|-1.82
|-4.81
|-5.76
|-28.75
|-13.33
|-23.14
|13.08
Over the last one year, Epuja Spiritech has declined 56.77% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Epuja Spiritech has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.95
|1.95
|10
|2.06
|2.05
|20
|2.36
|2.22
|50
|2.57
|2.62
|100
|3.32
|2.99
|200
|3.37
|3.35
In the latest quarter, Epuja Spiritech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.39%, and public shareholding unchanged at 91.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
|Epuja Spiritech - Intimation For Grant Of Employee Stock Options Under 'Epuja Spiritech Employee Stock Option Scheme 2025'
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
|Epuja Spiritech - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December,2025.
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:57 PM IST
|Epuja Spiritech - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025.
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:44 PM IST
|Epuja Spiritech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 12Th February, 2026.
|Feb 06, 2026, 9:52 PM IST
|Epuja Spiritech - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Result For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
Epuja Spiritech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L96906MH1980PLC170432 and registration number is 170432. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Epuja Spiritech is ₹1.82 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Epuja Spiritech is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Epuja Spiritech is ₹20.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Epuja Spiritech are ₹1.90 and ₹1.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Epuja Spiritech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Epuja Spiritech is ₹5.60 and 52-week low of Epuja Spiritech is ₹1.82 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Epuja Spiritech has shown returns of -4.71% over the past day, -35.69% for the past month, -62.63% over 3 months, -58.92% over 1 year, -6.41% across 3 years, and -21.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Epuja Spiritech are -5.91 and 0.93 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.