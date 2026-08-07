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EPSOM Properties Share Price

NSE
BSE

EPSOM PROPERTIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of EPSOM Properties along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.10 Closed
-1.22₹ -0.10
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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EPSOM Properties Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.10₹8.10
₹8.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.41₹10.39
₹8.10
Open Price
₹8.10
Prev. Close
₹8.20
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

EPSOM Properties Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EPSOM Properties		-2.646.58-18.2624.423.8512.0413.61
Larsen & Toubro		2.71.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.2-26.28-32.5123.250.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.6-4-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.688971.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.3-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.3
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.222942.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.31316.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.9
Keystone Realtors		-5.1-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.511.255.11-3.3-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.338.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.6-12.11-18.0622.524374.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.1-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.611.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, EPSOM Properties has gained 3.85% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, EPSOM Properties has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

EPSOM Properties Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

EPSOM Properties Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.298.22
108.118.16
207.898.17
508.848.27
1007.938.12
2007.697.99

Source: Dion Global

EPSOM Properties Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EPSOM Properties remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.07%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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EPSOM Properties Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTEPSOM Properties - Copy Of Annual Report Including Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Aug 08, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTEPSOM Properties - Copy Of Annual Report Including Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTEPSOM Properties - Convening The 39Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company
Jul 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTEPSOM Properties - Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended30.06.2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTEPSOM Properties - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About EPSOM Properties

EPSOM Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1987PLC014084 and registration number is 014084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Satagopan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. K Bhaktavatsala Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sravana Sudhamsa Nimmaraju
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Sanga Tejaswi
    WholeTime Director & CFO

FAQs on EPSOM Properties Share Price

What is the share price of EPSOM Properties?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPSOM Properties is ₹8.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is EPSOM Properties?

The EPSOM Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EPSOM Properties?

The market cap of EPSOM Properties is ₹6.04 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EPSOM Properties?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EPSOM Properties are ₹8.10 and ₹8.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EPSOM Properties?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPSOM Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPSOM Properties is ₹10.39 and 52-week low of EPSOM Properties is ₹5.41 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the EPSOM Properties performed historically in terms of returns?

The EPSOM Properties has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, 6.58% for the past month, -18.26% over 3 months, 3.85% over 1 year, 12.04% across 3 years, and 13.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EPSOM Properties?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPSOM Properties are -15.94 and -3.08 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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