EPSOM Properties Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EPSOM PROPERTIES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.68 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

EPSOM Properties Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.68₹5.68
₹5.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.13₹10.44
₹5.68
Open Price
₹5.68
Prev. Close
₹5.68
Volume
9

EPSOM Properties Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.68
  • R25.68
  • R35.68
  • Pivot
    5.68
  • S15.68
  • S25.68
  • S35.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.45.66
  • 108.435.68
  • 206.945.71
  • 5055.54
  • 1004.735.3
  • 2004.95.13

EPSOM Properties Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.43-5.0239.5651.8742.36-21.0013.83
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

EPSOM Properties Ltd. Share Holdings

EPSOM Properties Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About EPSOM Properties Ltd.

EPSOM Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1987PLC014084 and registration number is 014084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Satagopan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mallour Rajesh Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Chandana Rachuri
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. K Bhaktavatsala Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanga Tejaswi
    Independent Director

FAQs on EPSOM Properties Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of EPSOM Properties Ltd.?

The market cap of EPSOM Properties Ltd. is ₹4.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EPSOM Properties Ltd.?

P/E ratio of EPSOM Properties Ltd. is -12.85 and PB ratio of EPSOM Properties Ltd. is -4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of EPSOM Properties Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPSOM Properties Ltd. is ₹5.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EPSOM Properties Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPSOM Properties Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPSOM Properties Ltd. is ₹10.44 and 52-week low of EPSOM Properties Ltd. is ₹3.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

