What is the share price of EPSOM Properties? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPSOM Properties is ₹8.10 as on .

What kind of stock is EPSOM Properties? The EPSOM Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EPSOM Properties? The market cap of EPSOM Properties is ₹6.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of EPSOM Properties? Today’s highest and lowest price of EPSOM Properties are ₹8.10 and ₹8.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EPSOM Properties? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPSOM Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPSOM Properties is ₹10.39 and 52-week low of EPSOM Properties is ₹5.41 as on .

How has the EPSOM Properties performed historically in terms of returns? The EPSOM Properties has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, 6.58% for the past month, -18.26% over 3 months, 3.85% over 1 year, 12.04% across 3 years, and 13.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EPSOM Properties? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPSOM Properties are -15.94 and -3.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global