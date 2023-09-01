Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
EPSOM Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1987PLC014084 and registration number is 014084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of EPSOM Properties Ltd. is ₹4.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of EPSOM Properties Ltd. is -12.85 and PB ratio of EPSOM Properties Ltd. is -4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPSOM Properties Ltd. is ₹5.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPSOM Properties Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPSOM Properties Ltd. is ₹10.44 and 52-week low of EPSOM Properties Ltd. is ₹3.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.