Here's the live share price of EPSOM Properties along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EPSOM Properties
|-2.64
|6.58
|-18.26
|24.42
|3.85
|12.04
|13.61
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.7
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.2
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.2
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.6
|-4
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.3
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.3
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.9
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.1
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.5
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.3
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.3
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.6
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.1
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.6
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, EPSOM Properties has gained 3.85% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, EPSOM Properties has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.29
|8.22
|10
|8.11
|8.16
|20
|7.89
|8.17
|50
|8.84
|8.27
|100
|7.93
|8.12
|200
|7.69
|7.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, EPSOM Properties remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.07%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|EPSOM Properties - Copy Of Annual Report Including Notice Of Annual General Meeting
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|EPSOM Properties - Copy Of Annual Report Including Notice Of Annual General Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|EPSOM Properties - Convening The 39Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|EPSOM Properties - Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended30.06.2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|EPSOM Properties - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
EPSOM Properties Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231TN1987PLC014084 and registration number is 014084. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPSOM Properties is ₹8.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The EPSOM Properties is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EPSOM Properties is ₹6.04 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EPSOM Properties are ₹8.10 and ₹8.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPSOM Properties stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPSOM Properties is ₹10.39 and 52-week low of EPSOM Properties is ₹5.41 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The EPSOM Properties has shown returns of -1.22% over the past day, 6.58% for the past month, -18.26% over 3 months, 3.85% over 1 year, 12.04% across 3 years, and 13.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPSOM Properties are -15.94 and -3.08 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global