Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Eppeltone Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

EPPELTONE ENGINEERS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Eppeltone Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹140.80 Closed
-6.13₹ -9.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Eppeltone Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.10₹147.00
₹140.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹138.00₹267.90
₹140.80
Open Price
₹147.00
Prev. Close
₹150.00
Volume
21,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Eppeltone Engineers has declined 11.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.86%.

Eppeltone Engineers’s current P/E of 13.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Eppeltone Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eppeltone Engineers		-3.30-11.28-32.79-27.79-44.86-18.00-11.22
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62

Over the last one year, Eppeltone Engineers has declined 44.86% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Eppeltone Engineers has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Eppeltone Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Eppeltone Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5146.03147.54
10150.65149.61
20154.68153.84
50171.75165.79
100180.43178.18
200162.340

Eppeltone Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eppeltone Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.51%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Eppeltone Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Eppeltone Engineers fact sheet for more information

About Eppeltone Engineers

Eppeltone Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909DL2002PLC117025 and registration number is 117025. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Reshu Chowdhary
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rohit Chowdhary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deven Chowdhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Thukral
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Bala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eppeltone Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Eppeltone Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eppeltone Engineers is ₹140.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eppeltone Engineers?

The Eppeltone Engineers is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eppeltone Engineers?

The market cap of Eppeltone Engineers is ₹182.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eppeltone Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eppeltone Engineers are ₹147.00 and ₹140.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eppeltone Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eppeltone Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eppeltone Engineers is ₹267.90 and 52-week low of Eppeltone Engineers is ₹138.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Eppeltone Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eppeltone Engineers has shown returns of -6.13% over the past day, -9.25% for the past month, -35.25% over 3 months, -44.86% over 1 year, -18.0% across 3 years, and -11.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eppeltone Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eppeltone Engineers are 13.84 and 2.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Eppeltone Engineers News

More Eppeltone Engineers News
icon
Market Pulse