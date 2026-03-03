Here's the live share price of Eppeltone Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Eppeltone Engineers has declined 11.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.86%.
Eppeltone Engineers’s current P/E of 13.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eppeltone Engineers
|-3.30
|-11.28
|-32.79
|-27.79
|-44.86
|-18.00
|-11.22
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.55
|17.15
|15.31
|17.58
|21.58
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.75
|7.60
|7.17
|-2.93
|21.33
|33.27
|63.84
|Siemens Energy India
|2.27
|17.51
|-5.64
|-13.51
|8.69
|2.82
|1.68
|Waaree Energies
|-12.57
|-14.80
|-14.97
|-18.01
|24.92
|4.16
|2.48
|Premier Energies
|-8.26
|-9.94
|-26.59
|-30.46
|-16.69
|-5.32
|-3.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-2.63
|18.46
|12.85
|1.50
|45.47
|75.23
|50.34
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.77
|-9.45
|-23.26
|-15.22
|-15.22
|-5.35
|-3.25
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.75
|-9.55
|-19.78
|-18.82
|-2.67
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.21
|-16.08
|-24.26
|2.25
|42.92
|41.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.96
|-12.05
|-8.54
|-12.61
|-12.61
|-4.39
|-2.66
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-9.85
|-14.68
|-9.49
|-19.50
|-19.50
|-6.98
|-4.25
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-1.08
|-3.64
|-12.98
|8.35
|29.24
|71.58
|24.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.33
|-4.75
|-6.60
|-1.07
|32.34
|18.14
|10.52
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.88
|-28.82
|-49.97
|-58.77
|-38.84
|90.47
|68.74
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-6.52
|7.89
|12.01
|-9.49
|-26.00
|59.13
|86.38
|Alpex Solar
|-7.48
|-6.65
|-32.22
|-41.16
|25.66
|27.86
|15.89
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.89
|-12.93
|-4.18
|-6.75
|22.92
|56.55
|103.46
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-5.79
|-16.64
|-16.50
|-43.70
|-36.49
|53.51
|102.92
|Rishabh Instruments
|-2.83
|1.83
|-2.67
|-8.99
|96.44
|-2.69
|-1.62
Over the last one year, Eppeltone Engineers has declined 44.86% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Eppeltone Engineers has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|146.03
|147.54
|10
|150.65
|149.61
|20
|154.68
|153.84
|50
|171.75
|165.79
|100
|180.43
|178.18
|200
|162.34
|0
In the latest quarter, Eppeltone Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.51%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Eppeltone Engineers fact sheet for more information
Eppeltone Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909DL2002PLC117025 and registration number is 117025. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eppeltone Engineers is ₹140.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Eppeltone Engineers is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Eppeltone Engineers is ₹182.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eppeltone Engineers are ₹147.00 and ₹140.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eppeltone Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eppeltone Engineers is ₹267.90 and 52-week low of Eppeltone Engineers is ₹138.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Eppeltone Engineers has shown returns of -6.13% over the past day, -9.25% for the past month, -35.25% over 3 months, -44.86% over 1 year, -18.0% across 3 years, and -11.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eppeltone Engineers are 13.84 and 2.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.