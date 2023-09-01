What is the Market Cap of EPIC Energy Ltd.? The market cap of EPIC Energy Ltd. is ₹4.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EPIC Energy Ltd.? P/E ratio of EPIC Energy Ltd. is -11.88 and PB ratio of EPIC Energy Ltd. is 0.75 as on .

What is the share price of EPIC Energy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPIC Energy Ltd. is ₹6.65 as on .