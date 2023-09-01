Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

EPIC Energy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EPIC ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.65 Closed
-1.19-0.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

EPIC Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.46₹6.84
₹6.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.55₹9.85
₹6.65
Open Price
₹6.84
Prev. Close
₹6.73
Volume
2,047

EPIC Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.84
  • R27.03
  • R37.22
  • Pivot
    6.65
  • S16.46
  • S26.27
  • S36.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.156.57
  • 108.266.6
  • 208.196.6
  • 508.546.55
  • 1007.426.6
  • 2006.956.73

EPIC Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.312.780.76-11.33-27.7218.96-24.52
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

EPIC Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

EPIC Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About EPIC Energy Ltd.

EPIC Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1991PLC063103 and registration number is 063103. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gugale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Brian Dsouza
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Veena Morsawala
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on EPIC Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of EPIC Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of EPIC Energy Ltd. is ₹4.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EPIC Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of EPIC Energy Ltd. is -11.88 and PB ratio of EPIC Energy Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of EPIC Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPIC Energy Ltd. is ₹6.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EPIC Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPIC Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPIC Energy Ltd. is ₹9.85 and 52-week low of EPIC Energy Ltd. is ₹5.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data