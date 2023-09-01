Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.31
|2.78
|0.76
|-11.33
|-27.72
|18.96
|-24.52
|1.17
|-5.06
|8.81
|29.55
|25.95
|354.25
|228.79
|5.64
|4.70
|3.84
|13.89
|-0.12
|122.53
|93.32
|1.74
|4.25
|9.51
|38.18
|87.44
|1,871.00
|624.21
|0.75
|4.01
|10.87
|-1.91
|-24.81
|13.73
|21.74
|-0.03
|10.83
|24.29
|26.04
|36.94
|86.03
|43.22
|4.44
|24.71
|40.84
|115.39
|143.97
|312.35
|227.63
|0.58
|1.30
|-2.51
|-14.71
|-8.34
|17.13
|37.85
|0.60
|-9.05
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|4.36
|5.10
|29.85
|60.13
|57.25
|92.91
|-11.00
|8.91
|14.53
|147.71
|170.49
|225.12
|576.20
|192.10
|16.78
|27.32
|34.11
|23.50
|7.07
|98.64
|34.42
|-2.83
|-3.80
|61.83
|87.08
|70.37
|305.88
|159.09
|4.47
|74.42
|174.80
|173.54
|347.62
|347.62
|347.62
|-1.89
|-1.63
|-0.54
|61.15
|154.86
|833.84
|393.36
|0.21
|16.47
|19.37
|55.72
|69.21
|303.28
|146.73
|-0.10
|-5.16
|27.14
|15.33
|-18.81
|247.09
|203.62
|3.65
|-20.09
|41.86
|510.76
|639.37
|3,591.78
|2,350.00
|2.92
|15.11
|37.74
|51.30
|35.75
|521.66
|189.67
|35.29
|19.51
|36.24
|44.00
|123.15
|153.12
|153.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
EPIC Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1991PLC063103 and registration number is 063103. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of EPIC Energy Ltd. is ₹4.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of EPIC Energy Ltd. is -11.88 and PB ratio of EPIC Energy Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPIC Energy Ltd. is ₹6.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPIC Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPIC Energy Ltd. is ₹9.85 and 52-week low of EPIC Energy Ltd. is ₹5.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.