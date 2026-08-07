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EPIC Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

EPIC ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of EPIC Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.20 Closed
-1.54₹ -0.52
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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EPIC Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.08₹34.25
₹33.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.20₹55.64
₹33.20
Open Price
₹33.88
Prev. Close
₹33.72
Volume
1,806

Source: Dion Global

EPIC Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EPIC Energy		-3.43-8.41-20.71-10.85-35.8772.6643.06
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, EPIC Energy has declined 35.87% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, EPIC Energy has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

EPIC Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

EPIC Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.3934.26
1034.7834.53
2035.2134.94
5035.7235.81
10036.6636.88
20038.7639.87

Source: Dion Global

EPIC Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EPIC Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 26.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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EPIC Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTEPIC Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For To Consider & Approve Unaudited Financial Results For
Jul 22, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTEPIC Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 15, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTEPIC Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
May 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTEPIC Energy - Non-Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 29, 2026, 03:28 AM IST ISTEPIC Energy - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat

Source: Dion Global

About EPIC Energy

EPIC Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1991PLC063103 and registration number is 063103. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Electric Equipment - General
  • Address
    206, A Wing, 2nd Floor, Gokul, Arcade, Swami Nityanand Road, Vile Mumbai Maharashtra 400057
  • Contact
    info@epicenergy.in
    www.epicenergy.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Veena Morsawala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshal Gunde
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Brian Dsouza
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Priya Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on EPIC Energy Share Price

What is the share price of EPIC Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPIC Energy is ₹33.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is EPIC Energy?

The EPIC Energy is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EPIC Energy?

The market cap of EPIC Energy is ₹23.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EPIC Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EPIC Energy are ₹34.25 and ₹33.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EPIC Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPIC Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPIC Energy is ₹55.64 and 52-week low of EPIC Energy is ₹25.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the EPIC Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The EPIC Energy has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, -8.41% for the past month, -20.71% over 3 months, -35.87% over 1 year, 72.66% across 3 years, and 43.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EPIC Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPIC Energy are 33.50 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

EPIC Energy News

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