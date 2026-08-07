Here's the live share price of EPIC Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EPIC Energy
|-3.43
|-8.41
|-20.71
|-10.85
|-35.87
|72.66
|43.06
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, EPIC Energy has declined 35.87% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, EPIC Energy has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.39
|34.26
|10
|34.78
|34.53
|20
|35.21
|34.94
|50
|35.72
|35.81
|100
|36.66
|36.88
|200
|38.76
|39.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, EPIC Energy saw a rise in promoter holding to 26.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|EPIC Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For To Consider & Approve Unaudited Financial Results For
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|EPIC Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 15, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|EPIC Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|May 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|EPIC Energy - Non-Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 03:28 AM IST IST
|EPIC Energy - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilization Of Funds Raised Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat
Source: Dion Global
EPIC Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1991PLC063103 and registration number is 063103. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPIC Energy is ₹33.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EPIC Energy is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EPIC Energy is ₹23.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EPIC Energy are ₹34.25 and ₹33.08.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPIC Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPIC Energy is ₹55.64 and 52-week low of EPIC Energy is ₹25.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EPIC Energy has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, -8.41% for the past month, -20.71% over 3 months, -35.87% over 1 year, 72.66% across 3 years, and 43.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPIC Energy are 33.50 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global