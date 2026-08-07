What is the share price of EPIC Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPIC Energy is ₹33.20 as on .

What kind of stock is EPIC Energy? The EPIC Energy is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EPIC Energy? The market cap of EPIC Energy is ₹23.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of EPIC Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of EPIC Energy are ₹34.25 and ₹33.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EPIC Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPIC Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPIC Energy is ₹55.64 and 52-week low of EPIC Energy is ₹25.20 as on .

How has the EPIC Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The EPIC Energy has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, -8.41% for the past month, -20.71% over 3 months, -35.87% over 1 year, 72.66% across 3 years, and 43.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EPIC Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPIC Energy are 33.50 and 1.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global