Here's the live share price of Envirotech Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Envirotech Systems has declined 1.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2.65%.
Envirotech Systems’s current P/E of 11.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Envirotech Systems
|2.00
|0.58
|-16.63
|-28.39
|9.08
|-2.18
|-1.31
|Indosolar
|-13.49
|-26.27
|-40.50
|-28.26
|90.23
|23.91
|168.79
|GP Eco Solutions India
|1.73
|-2.57
|-30.85
|-45.11
|21.84
|-5.56
|-3.37
|Gensol Engineering
|0
|-14.19
|-15.70
|-32.35
|-95.37
|-62.46
|-44.45
|Sungarner Energies
|-8.95
|-13.52
|-24.95
|-26.69
|-49.43
|-12.96
|-7.99
Over the last one year, Envirotech Systems has gained 9.08% compared to peers like Indosolar (90.23%), GP Eco Solutions India (21.84%), Gensol Engineering (-95.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Envirotech Systems has underperformed peers relative to Indosolar (168.79%) and GP Eco Solutions India (-3.37%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|102.17
|105.98
|10
|100.22
|103.53
|20
|100.45
|102.98
|50
|109.02
|109.4
|100
|127.09
|118.53
|200
|128.63
|122.84
In the latest quarter, Envirotech Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Envirotech Systems fact sheet for more information
Envirotech Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31101DL2007PLC159075 and registration number is 159075. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non Conventional Energy - Generation/Support Equip. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Envirotech Systems is ₹104.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Envirotech Systems is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Envirotech Systems is ₹196.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Envirotech Systems are ₹104.55 and ₹103.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Envirotech Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Envirotech Systems is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Envirotech Systems is ₹82.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Envirotech Systems has shown returns of -6.4% over the past day, 2.55% for the past month, -22.27% over 3 months, 2.65% over 1 year, -2.18% across 3 years, and -1.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Envirotech Systems are 11.42 and 2.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.