Envirotech Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENVIROTECH SYSTEMS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Envirotech Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹104.55 Closed
-6.40₹ -7.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:48 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Envirotech Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹103.00₹104.55
₹104.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.00₹173.00
₹104.55
Open Price
₹103.70
Prev. Close
₹111.70
Volume
15,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Envirotech Systems has declined 1.31% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2.65%.

Envirotech Systems’s current P/E of 11.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Envirotech Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Envirotech Systems		2.000.58-16.63-28.399.08-2.18-1.31
Indosolar		-13.49-26.27-40.50-28.2690.2323.91168.79
GP Eco Solutions India		1.73-2.57-30.85-45.1121.84-5.56-3.37
Gensol Engineering		0-14.19-15.70-32.35-95.37-62.46-44.45
Sungarner Energies		-8.95-13.52-24.95-26.69-49.43-12.96-7.99

Over the last one year, Envirotech Systems has gained 9.08% compared to peers like Indosolar (90.23%), GP Eco Solutions India (21.84%), Gensol Engineering (-95.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Envirotech Systems has underperformed peers relative to Indosolar (168.79%) and GP Eco Solutions India (-3.37%).

Envirotech Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Envirotech Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5102.17105.98
10100.22103.53
20100.45102.98
50109.02109.4
100127.09118.53
200128.63122.84

Envirotech Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Envirotech Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Envirotech Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Envirotech Systems fact sheet for more information

About Envirotech Systems

Envirotech Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31101DL2007PLC159075 and registration number is 159075. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non Conventional Energy - Generation/Support Equip. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sindhu Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kiran
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rekha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Envirotech Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Envirotech Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Envirotech Systems is ₹104.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Envirotech Systems?

The Envirotech Systems is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Envirotech Systems?

The market cap of Envirotech Systems is ₹196.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Envirotech Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Envirotech Systems are ₹104.55 and ₹103.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Envirotech Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Envirotech Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Envirotech Systems is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Envirotech Systems is ₹82.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Envirotech Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Envirotech Systems has shown returns of -6.4% over the past day, 2.55% for the past month, -22.27% over 3 months, 2.65% over 1 year, -2.18% across 3 years, and -1.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Envirotech Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Envirotech Systems are 11.42 and 2.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Envirotech Systems News

