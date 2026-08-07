What is the share price of Entertainment Network (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Entertainment Network (India) is ₹103.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Entertainment Network (India)? The Entertainment Network (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Entertainment Network (India)? The market cap of Entertainment Network (India) is ₹492.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Entertainment Network (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Entertainment Network (India) are ₹108.55 and ₹101.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Entertainment Network (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Entertainment Network (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Entertainment Network (India) is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Entertainment Network (India) is ₹99.00 as on .

How has the Entertainment Network (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Entertainment Network (India) has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -2.5% for the past month, -16.61% over 3 months, -35.78% over 1 year, -11.41% across 3 years, and -12.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Entertainment Network (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Entertainment Network (India) are -59.53 and 0.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.93 per annum.

Source: Dion Global