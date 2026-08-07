Here's the live share price of Entertainment Network (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Entertainment Network (India)
|-4.04
|-2.50
|-16.61
|-6.21
|-35.78
|-11.41
|-12.92
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Entertainment Network (India) has declined 35.78% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Entertainment Network (India) has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|107.74
|109.2
|10
|107.35
|108.35
|20
|106.57
|107.78
|50
|108.35
|108.61
|100
|109.77
|110.95
|200
|116.39
|118.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Entertainment Network (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.70%, FII holding fell to 6.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,12,603
|0.02
|15.91
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:47 AM IST IST
|Ent. Network (India) - Record Date For Dividend
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:44 AM IST IST
|Ent. Network (India) - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:54 AM IST IST
|Ent. Network (India) - Audio Recording Of Investors Call Q1FY27
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:30 PM IST IST
|Ent. Network (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|Ent. Network (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92140MH1999PLC120516 and registration number is 120516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 547.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Entertainment Network (India) is ₹103.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Entertainment Network (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Entertainment Network (India) is ₹492.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Entertainment Network (India) are ₹108.55 and ₹101.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Entertainment Network (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Entertainment Network (India) is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Entertainment Network (India) is ₹99.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Entertainment Network (India) has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -2.5% for the past month, -16.61% over 3 months, -35.78% over 1 year, -11.41% across 3 years, and -12.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Entertainment Network (India) are -59.53 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.93 per annum.
Source: Dion Global