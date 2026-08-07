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Entertainment Network (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Entertainment Network (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.40 Closed
-3.27₹ -3.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Entertainment Network (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.10₹108.55
₹103.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.00₹173.00
₹103.40
Open Price
₹108.05
Prev. Close
₹106.90
Volume
6,364

Source: Dion Global

Entertainment Network (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Entertainment Network (India)		-4.04-2.50-16.61-6.21-35.78-11.41-12.92
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Entertainment Network (India) has declined 35.78% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Entertainment Network (India) has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Entertainment Network (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Entertainment Network (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5107.74109.2
10107.35108.35
20106.57107.78
50108.35108.61
100109.77110.95
200116.39118.64

Source: Dion Global

Entertainment Network (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Entertainment Network (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.70%, FII holding fell to 6.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Entertainment Network (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,12,6030.0215.91

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Entertainment Network (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:47 AM IST ISTEnt. Network (India) - Record Date For Dividend
Aug 07, 2026, 03:44 AM IST ISTEnt. Network (India) - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend
Aug 07, 2026, 02:54 AM IST ISTEnt. Network (India) - Audio Recording Of Investors Call Q1FY27
Aug 06, 2026, 04:30 PM IST ISTEnt. Network (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Aug 06, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTEnt. Network (India) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Entertainment Network (India)

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92140MH1999PLC120516 and registration number is 120516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 547.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vineet Jain
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. N Subramanian
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Richard Saldanha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Sriram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohit Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sukanya Kripalu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Entertainment Network (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Entertainment Network (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Entertainment Network (India) is ₹103.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Entertainment Network (India)?

The Entertainment Network (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Entertainment Network (India)?

The market cap of Entertainment Network (India) is ₹492.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Entertainment Network (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Entertainment Network (India) are ₹108.55 and ₹101.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Entertainment Network (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Entertainment Network (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Entertainment Network (India) is ₹173.00 and 52-week low of Entertainment Network (India) is ₹99.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Entertainment Network (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Entertainment Network (India) has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -2.5% for the past month, -16.61% over 3 months, -35.78% over 1 year, -11.41% across 3 years, and -12.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Entertainment Network (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Entertainment Network (India) are -59.53 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.93 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Entertainment Network (India) News

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