ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹156.35 Closed
5.047.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹149.00₹163.00
₹156.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.00₹184.40
₹156.35
Open Price
₹149.00
Prev. Close
₹148.85
Volume
2,11,456

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1163.13
  • R2170.07
  • R3177.13
  • Pivot
    156.07
  • S1149.13
  • S2142.07
  • S3135.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5162.16149.19
  • 10162.12149.68
  • 20162.59149.34
  • 50168.77144.1
  • 100174.04139.53
  • 200182.09142.21

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund15,93,6940.1123.87

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Entertainment Network (India) Ltd.

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92140MH1999PLC120516 and registration number is 120516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 305.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vineet Jain
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Prashant Panday
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. N Subramanian
    Executive Director & Group CFO
  • Mr. Richard Saldanha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sukanya Kripalu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kulkarni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Entertainment Network (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Entertainment Network (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. is ₹745.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Entertainment Network (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. is -79.28 and PB ratio of Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. is 1.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Entertainment Network (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. is ₹156.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Entertainment Network (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. is ₹184.40 and 52-week low of Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. is ₹110.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

