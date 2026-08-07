Here's the live share price of Enterprise International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Enterprise International
|8.99
|-4.83
|6.53
|-8.97
|-23.03
|2.46
|14.90
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Enterprise International has declined 23.03% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Enterprise International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.62
|18.57
|10
|19.3
|18.96
|20
|20.13
|19.61
|50
|20.68
|20.47
|100
|21.47
|21.3
|200
|22.91
|22.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Enterprise International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 66.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Enterprise Intl. - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Enterprise Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Enterprise Intl. - Compliances-Non-Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation And Variation
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Enterprise Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve And Take On Record Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter En
|Jul 13, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Enterprise Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Enterprise International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104WB1989PLC047832 and registration number is 047832. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enterprise International is ₹19.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Enterprise International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Enterprise International is ₹5.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Enterprise International are ₹19.89 and ₹19.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enterprise International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enterprise International is ₹29.66 and 52-week low of Enterprise International is ₹17.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Enterprise International has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -4.83% for the past month, 6.53% over 3 months, -23.03% over 1 year, 2.46% across 3 years, and 14.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Enterprise International are 10.78 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global