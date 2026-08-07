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Enterprise International Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENTERPRISE INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Enterprise International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.89 Closed
4.96₹ 0.94
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Enterprise International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.00₹19.89
₹19.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.34₹29.66
₹19.89
Open Price
₹19.89
Prev. Close
₹18.95
Volume
860

Source: Dion Global

Enterprise International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Enterprise International		8.99-4.836.53-8.97-23.032.4614.90
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Enterprise International has declined 23.03% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Enterprise International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Enterprise International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Enterprise International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.6218.57
1019.318.96
2020.1319.61
5020.6820.47
10021.4721.3
20022.9122.67

Source: Dion Global

Enterprise International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Enterprise International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 66.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Enterprise International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTEnterprise Intl. - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTEnterprise Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTEnterprise Intl. - Compliances-Non-Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation And Variation
Jul 13, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTEnterprise Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve And Take On Record Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter En
Jul 13, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTEnterprise Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Enterprise International

Enterprise International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104WB1989PLC047832 and registration number is 047832. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Das Sarda
    Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya Sarda
    Director
  • Mr. Sudip Kundu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sathy Sadeesh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Enterprise International Share Price

What is the share price of Enterprise International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enterprise International is ₹19.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Enterprise International?

The Enterprise International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Enterprise International?

The market cap of Enterprise International is ₹5.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Enterprise International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Enterprise International are ₹19.89 and ₹19.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Enterprise International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enterprise International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enterprise International is ₹29.66 and 52-week low of Enterprise International is ₹17.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Enterprise International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Enterprise International has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -4.83% for the past month, 6.53% over 3 months, -23.03% over 1 year, 2.46% across 3 years, and 14.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Enterprise International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Enterprise International are 10.78 and 0.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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