What is the share price of Enterprise International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enterprise International is ₹19.89 as on .

What kind of stock is Enterprise International? The Enterprise International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Enterprise International? The market cap of Enterprise International is ₹5.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Enterprise International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Enterprise International are ₹19.89 and ₹19.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Enterprise International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enterprise International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enterprise International is ₹29.66 and 52-week low of Enterprise International is ₹17.34 as on .

How has the Enterprise International performed historically in terms of returns? The Enterprise International has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, -4.83% for the past month, 6.53% over 3 months, -23.03% over 1 year, 2.46% across 3 years, and 14.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Enterprise International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Enterprise International are 10.78 and 0.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global