Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Enterprise International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ENTERPRISE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.39 Closed
1.650.33
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Enterprise International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.39₹20.39
₹20.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.10₹28.65
₹20.39
Open Price
₹20.39
Prev. Close
₹20.06
Volume
60

Enterprise International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.39
  • R220.39
  • R320.39
  • Pivot
    20.39
  • S120.39
  • S220.39
  • S320.39

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.5120.05
  • 1020.8419.76
  • 2020.8419.22
  • 5019.6918.41
  • 10017.8418.04
  • 20020.6418.07

Enterprise International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.6714.4922.7626.9620.29337.55192.12
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Enterprise International Ltd. Share Holdings

Enterprise International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Enterprise International Ltd.

Enterprise International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104WB1989PLC047832 and registration number is 047832. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Das Sarda
    Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya Sarda
    Director
  • Mrs. Brijlata Sarda
    Director
  • Mr. Debashish Dutta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shibnath Mazumdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudip Kundu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Enterprise International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Enterprise International Ltd.?

The market cap of Enterprise International Ltd. is ₹6.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Enterprise International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Enterprise International Ltd. is 56.33 and PB ratio of Enterprise International Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Enterprise International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enterprise International Ltd. is ₹20.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Enterprise International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enterprise International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enterprise International Ltd. is ₹28.65 and 52-week low of Enterprise International Ltd. is ₹14.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data