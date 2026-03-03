Here's the live share price of Enser Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Enser Communications has gained 11.35% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.19%.
Enser Communications’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Enser Communications
|4.35
|-7.69
|-35.14
|-44.44
|-41.32
|19.62
|11.35
|L&T Technology Services
|9.36
|-9.57
|-23.71
|-17.93
|-24.52
|-2.85
|4.89
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.53
|-17.80
|-19.25
|-14.33
|-24.63
|-11.78
|-7.24
|Netweb Technologies India
|3.98
|15.51
|15.38
|46.62
|161.11
|59.66
|32.41
|Sagility
|-8.40
|-21.98
|-22.23
|-12.64
|-7.48
|9.83
|5.78
|eClerx Services
|-7.83
|-37.67
|-37.21
|-30.04
|17.58
|29.18
|36.16
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.67
|-32.07
|-39.55
|-42.98
|-40.24
|24.13
|15.66
|eMudhra
|-2.85
|-23.74
|-30.51
|-40.63
|-46.74
|18.42
|10.81
|Route Mobile
|-1.09
|-17.33
|-30.53
|-42.46
|-49.45
|-28.16
|-22.53
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|-0.59
|-26.06
|-39.01
|-44.31
|-35.80
|12.06
|7.07
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.17
|-7.48
|-30.40
|-37.52
|-55.50
|-27.11
|-17.28
|RPSG Ventures
|-1.99
|-9.32
|-17.50
|-27.40
|-12.46
|15.84
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-4.02
|-11.28
|-21.67
|-30.15
|-29.90
|-35.42
|-8.58
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.72
|-7.55
|0.90
|-5.78
|4.69
|13.59
|15.96
|BLS E-Services
|-11.10
|-14.62
|-34.57
|-20.59
|-6.77
|-27.33
|-17.43
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.29
|-17.70
|-2.81
|-16.51
|-11.32
|17.17
|19.11
|One Point One Solutions
|-3.96
|-9.14
|-15.12
|2.04
|-5.62
|40.93
|92.25
|Creative Newtech
|2.83
|-1.79
|-6.82
|6.44
|-3.41
|13.62
|42.76
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.58
|11.51
|-5.90
|-29.66
|-16.12
|20.22
|4.16
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|-0.17
|-15.08
|-20.01
|-27.32
|-32.29
|47.35
|9.64
Over the last one year, Enser Communications has declined 41.32% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.52%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.63%), Netweb Technologies India (161.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Enser Communications has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (4.89%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.24%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.86
|12.05
|10
|11.76
|12.05
|20
|12.34
|12.47
|50
|14.58
|14.18
|100
|17.4
|16.09
|200
|18.01
|17.83
In the latest quarter, Enser Communications saw a rise in promoter holding to 66.39%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Enser Communications fact sheet for more information
Enser Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH2008PLC182752 and registration number is 182752. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enser Communications is ₹12.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Enser Communications is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Enser Communications is ₹104.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Enser Communications are ₹12.00 and ₹12.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enser Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enser Communications is ₹24.25 and 52-week low of Enser Communications is ₹10.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Enser Communications has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.11% for the past month, -36.68% over 3 months, -44.19% over 1 year, 19.62% across 3 years, and 11.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Enser Communications are 0.00 and 2.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.