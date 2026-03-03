Facebook Pixel Code
Enser Communications Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENSER COMMUNICATIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Enser Communications along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Enser Communications Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.00₹12.00
₹12.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.40₹24.25
₹12.00
Open Price
₹12.00
Prev. Close
₹12.00
Volume
15,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Enser Communications has gained 11.35% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -44.19%.

Enser Communications’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Enser Communications Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Enser Communications		4.35-7.69-35.14-44.44-41.3219.6211.35
L&T Technology Services		9.36-9.57-23.71-17.93-24.52-2.854.89
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.53-17.80-19.25-14.33-24.63-11.78-7.24
Netweb Technologies India		3.9815.5115.3846.62161.1159.6632.41
Sagility		-8.40-21.98-22.23-12.64-7.489.835.78
eClerx Services		-7.83-37.67-37.21-30.0417.5829.1836.16
Firstsource Solutions		-7.67-32.07-39.55-42.98-40.2424.1315.66
eMudhra		-2.85-23.74-30.51-40.63-46.7418.4210.81
Route Mobile		-1.09-17.33-30.53-42.46-49.45-28.16-22.53
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		-0.59-26.06-39.01-44.31-35.8012.067.07
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.17-7.48-30.40-37.52-55.50-27.11-17.28
RPSG Ventures		-1.99-9.32-17.50-27.40-12.4615.8415.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-4.02-11.28-21.67-30.15-29.90-35.42-8.58
Aurum Proptech		-7.72-7.550.90-5.784.6913.5915.96
BLS E-Services		-11.10-14.62-34.57-20.59-6.77-27.33-17.43
Alldigi Tech		-2.29-17.70-2.81-16.51-11.3217.1719.11
One Point One Solutions		-3.96-9.14-15.122.04-5.6240.9392.25
Creative Newtech		2.83-1.79-6.826.44-3.4113.6242.76
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.5811.51-5.90-29.66-16.1220.224.16
IRIS RegTech Solutions		-0.17-15.08-20.01-27.32-32.2947.359.64

Over the last one year, Enser Communications has declined 41.32% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.52%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.63%), Netweb Technologies India (161.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Enser Communications has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (4.89%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.24%).

Enser Communications Financials

Enser Communications Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.8612.05
1011.7612.05
2012.3412.47
5014.5814.18
10017.416.09
20018.0117.83

Enser Communications Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Enser Communications saw a rise in promoter holding to 66.39%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Enser Communications Corporate Actions

About Enser Communications

Enser Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64200MH2008PLC182752 and registration number is 182752. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajnish Omprakash Sarna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harihara Subramanian Iyer
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Gayatri Sarna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sindhu Saseedharan Nair
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Srichand Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Anand Phadke
    Independent Director

FAQs on Enser Communications Share Price

What is the share price of Enser Communications?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enser Communications is ₹12.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Enser Communications?

The Enser Communications is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Enser Communications?

The market cap of Enser Communications is ₹104.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Enser Communications?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Enser Communications are ₹12.00 and ₹12.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Enser Communications?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enser Communications stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enser Communications is ₹24.25 and 52-week low of Enser Communications is ₹10.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Enser Communications performed historically in terms of returns?

The Enser Communications has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -11.11% for the past month, -36.68% over 3 months, -44.19% over 1 year, 19.62% across 3 years, and 11.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Enser Communications?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Enser Communications are 0.00 and 2.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Enser Communications News

