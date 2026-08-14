ENS Enterprises has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 14, 2026 and will close on Aug 18, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹87.00-92.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|0.08
|8.87
|4.5
|-11.78
|-21.78
|-11.7
|-7.27
|Infosys
|0.86
|6.57
|4.62
|-14.18
|-17.64
|-5.53
|-7.25
|HCL Technologies
|2.62
|12.18
|19.84
|-5.85
|-8.73
|5.37
|4.12
|Wipro
|-1.62
|2.62
|-2.5
|-14.48
|-24.23
|-4.1
|-9.86
|Tech Mahindra
|0.42
|8.94
|19.2
|6.82
|8.81
|10.35
|3.45
|LTM
|5.23
|15.53
|16.61
|-6.85
|-6.83
|-2.83
|-0.4
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|4.73
|-4.89
|5.08
|14.5
|50.76
|14.66
|8.56
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|-2.68
|-2.78
|27.91
|72.01
|32.88
|42.03
|19.85
|Persistent Systems
|1.16
|6.37
|13.99
|0.8
|5.25
|30.78
|28.73
|Coforge
|3.17
|18.7
|41.01
|34.31
|12.78
|20.12
|13.71
|Mphasis
|4.92
|6.3
|18.45
|3.36
|-5.72
|2.38
|-1.6
|Tata Technologies
|8.34
|14.14
|38.7
|45.16
|30.24
|-12.87
|-7.94
|Hexaware Technologies
|3.34
|1.47
|17.72
|2.31
|-20.65
|-9
|-5.5
|Tata Elxsi
|1.7
|-1.19
|-6.35
|-21.68
|-33.38
|-18.86
|-2.69
|Pine Labs
|6.75
|7.37
|2.71
|-17.25
|-33.6
|-12.76
|-7.86
|TBO Tek
|-1.12
|6.7
|36.65
|5.55
|10.97
|4.5
|2.68
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.4
|8.2
|-12.69
|-27.99
|-48.97
|-18.04
|13.3
|Black Box
|12.24
|-7.37
|0.92
|52.89
|67.94
|58.94
|29.74
|Fractal Analytics
|0.39
|-5.06
|-13.33
|-4.3
|-4.3
|-1.45
|-0.87
Source: Dion Global
IT Consulting & Software
Source: Dion Global