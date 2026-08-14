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ENS Enterprises Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

ENS Enterprises has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 14, 2026 and will close on Aug 18, 2026. The price band has been set at 87.00-92.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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ENS Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

ENS Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		0.088.874.5-11.78-21.78-11.7-7.27
Infosys		0.866.574.62-14.18-17.64-5.53-7.25
HCL Technologies		2.6212.1819.84-5.85-8.735.374.12
Wipro		-1.622.62-2.5-14.48-24.23-4.1-9.86
Tech Mahindra		0.428.9419.26.828.8110.353.45
LTM		5.2315.5316.61-6.85-6.83-2.83-0.4
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		4.73-4.895.0814.550.7614.668.56
Oracle Financial Services Software		-2.68-2.7827.9172.0132.8842.0319.85
Persistent Systems		1.166.3713.990.85.2530.7828.73
Coforge		3.1718.741.0134.3112.7820.1213.71
Mphasis		4.926.318.453.36-5.722.38-1.6
Tata Technologies		8.3414.1438.745.1630.24-12.87-7.94
Hexaware Technologies		3.341.4717.722.31-20.65-9-5.5
Tata Elxsi		1.7-1.19-6.35-21.68-33.38-18.86-2.69
Pine Labs		6.757.372.71-17.25-33.6-12.76-7.86
TBO Tek		-1.126.736.655.5510.974.52.68
KPIT Technologies		-0.48.2-12.69-27.99-48.97-18.0413.3
Black Box		12.24-7.370.9252.8967.9458.9429.74
Fractal Analytics		0.39-5.06-13.33-4.3-4.3-1.45-0.87

Source: Dion Global

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About ENS Enterprises

IT Consulting & Software

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Avinash Kumar Singh
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Anupam Kumar Srivastava
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Amita Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prince Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

ENS Enterprises News

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