What is the share price of Ennature Bio Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ennature Bio Pharma is ₹261.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Ennature Bio Pharma? The Ennature Bio Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ennature Bio Pharma? The market cap of Ennature Bio Pharma is ₹0.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ennature Bio Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ennature Bio Pharma are ₹275.00 and ₹261.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ennature Bio Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ennature Bio Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ennature Bio Pharma is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of Ennature Bio Pharma is ₹0.00 as on .

How has the Ennature Bio Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Ennature Bio Pharma has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ennature Bio Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ennature Bio Pharma are and on . While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global