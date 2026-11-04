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Ennature Bio Pharma Share Price

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BSE

ENNATURE BIO PHARMA

Bhartia Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Ennature Bio Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹261.25
-60.55₹ -401.04
As on Nov 04, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ennature Bio Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹261.25₹275.00
₹261.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹261.25
Open Price
₹275.00
Prev. Close
₹662.29
Volume
1,085

Source: Dion Global

Ennature Bio Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.580.21-8.89-2.15.4915.8117.56
Divi's Laboratories		4.668.6319.5551.2147.1941.8613.97
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		2.81-1.4-6.7910.2631.0833.6527.19
Laurus Labs		6.5518.5426.8499.58136.8384.2336.1
Zydus Lifesciences		2.395.47.2933.0923.3527.1119.51
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.2713.0517.676.0413.738.557.45
Cipla		2.574.57-3.794.51-7.225.038.9
Mankind Pharma		-0.33-0.180.599.514.4811.9911.69
Aurobindo Pharma		3.731.887.4223.6647.8124.8819.78
Lupin		3.041.04-14.52-13.611.6419.1716.81
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		6.637.5110.542.5232.8348.0736.22
Alkem Laboratories		1.49-0.4-6.36-3.83-9.0910.447.14
Biocon		-1.71-6.96-19.09-4.55-9.5315.22-0.27
Abbott India		-1.18-1.29-6.742.14-11.573.695.07
Gland Pharma		3.268.0221.9373.1664.5125.95-3.06
Ipca Laboratories		2.050.8516.9828.5751.9225.9613.03
Anthem Biosciences		4.962.486.6614.2724.286.133.64
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		0.98-7.8-4.787.23-5.2820.798.94
Emcure Pharmaceuticals		15.811.99.7221.5263.6816.879.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has gained 5.49% compared to peers like Divi's Laboratories (47.19%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (31.08%), Laurus Labs (136.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has outperformed peers relative to Divi's Laboratories (13.97%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (27.19%).

Ennature Bio Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ennature Bio Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Source: Dion Global

Ennature Bio Pharma Share Holding Pattern

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About Ennature Bio Pharma

Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24290UR2021PLC013005 and registration number is 013005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Uma Shankar Bhartia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pragya Bhartia Barwale
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Jhaver
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shukla Wassan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Malay Memani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharati Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Divekar Nirula
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ennature Bio Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Ennature Bio Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ennature Bio Pharma is ₹261.25 as on Nov 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ennature Bio Pharma?

The Ennature Bio Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ennature Bio Pharma?

The market cap of Ennature Bio Pharma is ₹0.00 Cr as on Nov 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ennature Bio Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ennature Bio Pharma are ₹275.00 and ₹261.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ennature Bio Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ennature Bio Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ennature Bio Pharma is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of Ennature Bio Pharma is ₹0.00 as on Nov 04, 2026.

How has the Ennature Bio Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ennature Bio Pharma has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ennature Bio Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ennature Bio Pharma are and on Nov 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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