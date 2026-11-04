Here's the live share price of Ennature Bio Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.58
|0.21
|-8.89
|-2.1
|5.49
|15.81
|17.56
|Divi's Laboratories
|4.66
|8.63
|19.55
|51.21
|47.19
|41.86
|13.97
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|2.81
|-1.4
|-6.79
|10.26
|31.08
|33.65
|27.19
|Laurus Labs
|6.55
|18.54
|26.84
|99.58
|136.83
|84.23
|36.1
|Zydus Lifesciences
|2.39
|5.4
|7.29
|33.09
|23.35
|27.11
|19.51
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.27
|13.05
|17.67
|6.04
|13.73
|8.55
|7.45
|Cipla
|2.57
|4.57
|-3.79
|4.51
|-7.22
|5.03
|8.9
|Mankind Pharma
|-0.33
|-0.18
|0.59
|9.51
|4.48
|11.99
|11.69
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.73
|1.88
|7.42
|23.66
|47.81
|24.88
|19.78
|Lupin
|3.04
|1.04
|-14.52
|-13.61
|1.64
|19.17
|16.81
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|6.63
|7.51
|10.54
|2.52
|32.83
|48.07
|36.22
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.49
|-0.4
|-6.36
|-3.83
|-9.09
|10.44
|7.14
|Biocon
|-1.71
|-6.96
|-19.09
|-4.55
|-9.53
|15.22
|-0.27
|Abbott India
|-1.18
|-1.29
|-6.74
|2.14
|-11.57
|3.69
|5.07
|Gland Pharma
|3.26
|8.02
|21.93
|73.16
|64.51
|25.95
|-3.06
|Ipca Laboratories
|2.05
|0.85
|16.98
|28.57
|51.92
|25.96
|13.03
|Anthem Biosciences
|4.96
|2.48
|6.66
|14.27
|24.28
|6.13
|3.64
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|0.98
|-7.8
|-4.78
|7.23
|-5.28
|20.79
|8.94
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|15.8
|11.9
|9.72
|21.52
|63.68
|16.87
|9.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has gained 5.49% compared to peers like Divi's Laboratories (47.19%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (31.08%), Laurus Labs (136.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has outperformed peers relative to Divi's Laboratories (13.97%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (27.19%).
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Ennature Bio Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24290UR2021PLC013005 and registration number is 013005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ennature Bio Pharma is ₹261.25 as on Nov 04, 2026.
The Ennature Bio Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ennature Bio Pharma is ₹0.00 Cr as on Nov 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ennature Bio Pharma are ₹275.00 and ₹261.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ennature Bio Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ennature Bio Pharma is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of Ennature Bio Pharma is ₹0.00 as on Nov 04, 2026.
The Ennature Bio Pharma has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ennature Bio Pharma are and on Nov 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global