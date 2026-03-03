Facebook Pixel Code
Enfuse Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENFUSE SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Enfuse Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹184.45 Closed
-5.41₹ -10.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Enfuse Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹171.00₹187.00
₹184.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹164.00₹284.00
₹184.45
Open Price
₹171.00
Prev. Close
₹195.00
Volume
19,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Enfuse Solutions has gained 9.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.49%.

Enfuse Solutions’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Enfuse Solutions Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Enfuse Solutions		-6.82-12.02-22.79-19.10-21.5116.909.82
L&T Technology Services		9.36-9.57-23.71-17.93-24.52-2.854.89
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.53-17.80-19.25-14.33-24.63-11.78-7.24
Netweb Technologies India		3.9815.5115.3846.62161.1159.6632.41
Sagility		-8.40-21.98-22.23-12.64-7.489.835.78
eClerx Services		-7.83-37.67-37.21-30.0417.5829.1836.16
Firstsource Solutions		-7.67-32.07-39.55-42.98-40.2424.1315.66
eMudhra		-2.85-23.74-30.51-40.63-46.7418.4210.81
Route Mobile		-1.09-17.33-30.53-42.46-49.45-28.16-22.53
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		-0.59-26.06-39.01-44.31-35.8012.067.07
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.17-7.48-30.40-37.52-55.50-27.11-17.28
RPSG Ventures		-1.99-9.32-17.50-27.40-12.4615.8415.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-4.02-11.28-21.67-30.15-29.90-35.42-8.58
Aurum Proptech		-7.72-7.550.90-5.784.6913.5915.96
BLS E-Services		-11.10-14.62-34.57-20.59-6.77-27.33-17.43
Alldigi Tech		-2.29-17.70-2.81-16.51-11.3217.1719.11
One Point One Solutions		-3.96-9.14-15.122.04-5.6240.9392.25
Creative Newtech		2.83-1.79-6.826.44-3.4113.6242.76
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.5811.51-5.90-29.66-16.1220.224.16
IRIS RegTech Solutions		-0.17-15.08-20.01-27.32-32.2947.359.64

Over the last one year, Enfuse Solutions has declined 21.51% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.52%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.63%), Netweb Technologies India (161.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Enfuse Solutions has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (4.89%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.24%).

Enfuse Solutions Financials

Enfuse Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5195.74195.84
10201.16198.73
20203.91203.45
50219.44210.85
100212.54215.35
200224.52215.69

Enfuse Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Enfuse Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.63%, while DII stake unchanged at 2.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Enfuse Solutions Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Enfuse Solutions fact sheet for more information

About Enfuse Solutions

Enfuse Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2017PLC291076 and registration number is 291076. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Imran Yasin Ansari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohammedk Lalmohammed Shaikh
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rahul Mahendra Gandhi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Zaynulabedin Mohmadbhai Mira
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Farheen Imran Ansari
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Vaidya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kakra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Enfuse Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Enfuse Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enfuse Solutions is ₹184.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Enfuse Solutions?

The Enfuse Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Enfuse Solutions?

The market cap of Enfuse Solutions is ₹163.19 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Enfuse Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Enfuse Solutions are ₹187.00 and ₹171.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Enfuse Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enfuse Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enfuse Solutions is ₹284.00 and 52-week low of Enfuse Solutions is ₹164.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Enfuse Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Enfuse Solutions has shown returns of -5.41% over the past day, -5.89% for the past month, -23.18% over 3 months, -21.49% over 1 year, 16.9% across 3 years, and 9.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Enfuse Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Enfuse Solutions are 0.00 and 4.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Enfuse Solutions News

