Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENERGY-MISSION MACHINERIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Energy-Mission Machineries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.50 Closed
0.18₹ 0.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:43 PM IST
Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.00₹143.00
₹142.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹137.00₹243.50
₹142.50
Open Price
₹141.95
Prev. Close
₹142.25
Volume
6,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Energy-Mission Machineries (India) has declined 18.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.60%.

Energy-Mission Machineries (India)’s current P/E of 12.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Energy-Mission Machineries (India)		-1.72-7.17-25.78-26.55-31.49-28.15-18.00
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.13-2.15-5.8920.8241.3451.9638.74
Suzlon Energy		-7.21-16.70-22.13-29.38-17.7468.8950.90
Jyoti CNC Automation		-5.30-2.71-16.46-10.394.2022.7513.09
LMW		-6.57-6.95-3.692.761.4610.3317.42
Inox Wind		-6.15-16.00-31.46-38.37-37.1449.4837.78
Triveni Turbine		-3.64-15.00-14.36-11.45-2.3613.0833.36
TD Power Systems		0.198.8616.4361.39192.3379.2594.58
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-1.7310.200.68-25.8223.9050.3328.95
Elecon Engineering Company		-3.26-9.18-15.80-27.864.5328.1371.46
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.6815.468.05-15.99-9.5824.088.70
Praj Industries		-0.284.03-2.93-26.22-36.20-3.9612.07
Ajax Engineering		-2.35-7.58-23.85-30.40-18.57-7.00-4.26
GMM Pfaudler		-5.18-11.46-18.05-22.15-16.84-16.63-8.17
The Anup Engineering		-4.46-24.82-28.70-32.78-43.2041.8836.95
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.250.20-21.19-33.27-3.52-9.13-5.59
HLE Glascoat		2.00-15.29-29.85-39.8734.68-15.14-7.73
Windsor Machines		-0.57-12.61-10.02-26.64-3.1578.7261.40
DEE Development Engineers		-2.9530.6535.04-2.1939.40-6.66-4.05
M & B Engineering		-7.30-12.74-23.07-29.79-28.53-10.59-6.50

Over the last one year, Energy-Mission Machineries (India) has declined 31.49% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.34%), Suzlon Energy (-17.74%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Energy-Mission Machineries (India) has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.74%) and Suzlon Energy (50.90%).

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Financials

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5149.8146.74
10146.85147.53
20148.04151.03
50169.05162.55
100175.65173.39
200187.13196.05

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Energy-Mission Machineries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.67%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Energy-Mission Machineries (India) fact sheet for more information

About Energy-Mission Machineries (India)

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29100GJ2011PLC063696 and registration number is 063696. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Parmar
    Chairman & CFO
  • Mr. Dinesh Chaudhary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Panchal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sumitra Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jiten Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hussain Bootwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Energy-Mission Machineries (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Energy-Mission Machineries (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Energy-Mission Machineries (India) is ₹142.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Energy-Mission Machineries (India)?

The Energy-Mission Machineries (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Energy-Mission Machineries (India)?

The market cap of Energy-Mission Machineries (India) is ₹161.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Energy-Mission Machineries (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Energy-Mission Machineries (India) are ₹143.00 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Energy-Mission Machineries (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Energy-Mission Machineries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Energy-Mission Machineries (India) is ₹243.50 and 52-week low of Energy-Mission Machineries (India) is ₹137.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Energy-Mission Machineries (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Energy-Mission Machineries (India) has shown returns of 0.18% over the past day, -8.18% for the past month, -28.75% over 3 months, -33.6% over 1 year, -28.15% across 3 years, and -18.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Energy-Mission Machineries (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Energy-Mission Machineries (India) are 12.68 and 1.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Energy-Mission Machineries (India) News

