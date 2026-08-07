What is the share price of Energy Development Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Energy Development Company is ₹16.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Energy Development Company? The Energy Development Company is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Energy Development Company? The market cap of Energy Development Company is ₹78.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Energy Development Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Energy Development Company are ₹17.14 and ₹16.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Energy Development Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Energy Development Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Energy Development Company is ₹29.65 and 52-week low of Energy Development Company is ₹13.20 as on .

How has the Energy Development Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Energy Development Company has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, -6.2% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, -19.55% over 1 year, -0.18% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Energy Development Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Energy Development Company are -330.00 and 20.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global