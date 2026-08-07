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Energy Development Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Power
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Energy Development Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.50 Closed
-2.37₹ -0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Energy Development Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.35₹17.14
₹16.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.20₹29.65
₹16.50
Open Price
₹17.00
Prev. Close
₹16.90
Volume
8,055

Source: Dion Global

Energy Development Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Energy Development Company		-2.60-6.20-7.61-7.92-19.55-0.189.07
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Energy Development Company has declined 19.55% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Energy Development Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Energy Development Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Energy Development Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.8616.82
1016.9916.89
2017.0616.95
5016.8716.89
10016.4517
20017.9117.75

Source: Dion Global

Energy Development Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Energy Development Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Energy Development Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTEnergy Development - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Jul 15, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTEnergy Development - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTEnergy Development - Board Meeting Outcome for Compliance With Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Dis
May 19, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTEnergy Development - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting, Ref : Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
Apr 28, 2026, 07:16 PM IST ISTEnergy Development - Confirmation About Non-Applicability Of Disclosure For Large Corporate

Source: Dion Global

About Energy Development Company

Energy Development Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1995PLC017003 and registration number is 017003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Dutt Sharma
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyendra Pal Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pankaja Kumari Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Aman Jain
    Director
  • Ms. Disha Kumari Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Dharam Veer Sharma
    Director
  • Ms. Vandana
    Director

FAQs on Energy Development Company Share Price

What is the share price of Energy Development Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Energy Development Company is ₹16.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Energy Development Company?

The Energy Development Company is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Energy Development Company?

The market cap of Energy Development Company is ₹78.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Energy Development Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Energy Development Company are ₹17.14 and ₹16.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Energy Development Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Energy Development Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Energy Development Company is ₹29.65 and 52-week low of Energy Development Company is ₹13.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Energy Development Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Energy Development Company has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, -6.2% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, -19.55% over 1 year, -0.18% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Energy Development Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Energy Development Company are -330.00 and 20.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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