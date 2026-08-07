Here's the live share price of Energy Development Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Energy Development Company
|-2.60
|-6.20
|-7.61
|-7.92
|-19.55
|-0.18
|9.07
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Energy Development Company has declined 19.55% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Energy Development Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.86
|16.82
|10
|16.99
|16.89
|20
|17.06
|16.95
|50
|16.87
|16.89
|100
|16.45
|17
|200
|17.91
|17.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Energy Development Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Energy Development - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Energy Development - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Energy Development - Board Meeting Outcome for Compliance With Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Dis
|May 19, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Energy Development - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting, Ref : Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
|Apr 28, 2026, 07:16 PM IST IST
|Energy Development - Confirmation About Non-Applicability Of Disclosure For Large Corporate
Source: Dion Global
Energy Development Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1995PLC017003 and registration number is 017003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Energy Development Company is ₹16.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Energy Development Company is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Energy Development Company is ₹78.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Energy Development Company are ₹17.14 and ₹16.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Energy Development Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Energy Development Company is ₹29.65 and 52-week low of Energy Development Company is ₹13.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Energy Development Company has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, -6.2% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, -19.55% over 1 year, -0.18% across 3 years, and 9.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Energy Development Company are -330.00 and 20.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global