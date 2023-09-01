Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Energy Development Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹17.65 Closed
-0.28-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Energy Development Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.30₹17.95
₹17.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.60₹24.70
₹17.65
Open Price
₹17.45
Prev. Close
₹17.70
Volume
89,875

Energy Development Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.9
  • R218.2
  • R318.5
  • Pivot
    17.6
  • S117.3
  • S217
  • S316.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.0817.23
  • 1018.0116.88
  • 2018.5916.75
  • 5018.5216.87
  • 10017.4317.13
  • 20020.3717.56

Energy Development Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.973.827.62-5.11-0.56169.4727.44
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48

Energy Development Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Energy Development Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Energy Development Company Ltd.

Energy Development Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1995PLC017003 and registration number is 017003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pankaja Kumari Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Rohit Pandit
    Director
  • Mr. Aman Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Vishal Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Energy Development Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Energy Development Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Energy Development Company Ltd. is ₹83.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Energy Development Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Energy Development Company Ltd. is 259.56 and PB ratio of Energy Development Company Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Energy Development Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Energy Development Company Ltd. is ₹17.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Energy Development Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Energy Development Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Energy Development Company Ltd. is ₹24.70 and 52-week low of Energy Development Company Ltd. is ₹13.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data