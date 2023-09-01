Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Energy Development Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1995PLC017003 and registration number is 017003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Energy Development Company Ltd. is ₹83.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Energy Development Company Ltd. is 259.56 and PB ratio of Energy Development Company Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Energy Development Company Ltd. is ₹17.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Energy Development Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Energy Development Company Ltd. is ₹24.70 and 52-week low of Energy Development Company Ltd. is ₹13.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.