Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.64
|13.56
|-15.24
|-17.78
|-39.35
|-63.30
|-76.81
|-0.90
|8.27
|11.81
|-4.91
|-13.48
|286.65
|124.69
|0.33
|26.52
|16.88
|27.81
|-1.43
|219.31
|69.39
|4.15
|19.25
|15.21
|28.45
|11.15
|114.55
|47.20
|0.28
|5.09
|1.26
|5.95
|-8.72
|112.05
|-6.78
|-1.37
|20.24
|14.83
|23.95
|0.66
|110.74
|-14.72
|-10.56
|0.53
|26.26
|57.98
|91.18
|295.10
|173.92
|-2.39
|17.94
|16.15
|12.31
|12.50
|10.50
|104.80
|-2.82
|13.00
|15.81
|31.49
|47.34
|171.21
|8.60
|-0.49
|6.65
|10.99
|12.83
|-25.85
|83.82
|-47.07
|1.79
|44.94
|77.18
|86.57
|59.59
|392.14
|183.44
|6.81
|21.24
|22.75
|54.92
|-7.25
|67.62
|-26.82
|0.11
|15.69
|33.52
|25.95
|11.06
|268.75
|68.57
|-2.52
|11.31
|16.69
|25.24
|9.14
|236.30
|86.35
|8.53
|33.81
|34.28
|38.73
|9.82
|185.02
|18.61
|-3.06
|21.40
|17.24
|26.09
|1.24
|114.43
|12.81
|-0.29
|7.13
|-3.15
|44.74
|60.53
|169.11
|24.12
|-4.13
|0.13
|8.01
|-5.18
|-11.54
|78.95
|0.13
|-1.87
|6.05
|0.38
|7.00
|-22.42
|-9.00
|-50.09
|5.62
|15.67
|-8.88
|24.42
|178.36
|751.06
|493.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Encode Packaging India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110PB1994PLC015406 and registration number is 015406. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Encode Packaging India Ltd. is ₹2.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Encode Packaging India Ltd. is -69.8 and PB ratio of Encode Packaging India Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Encode Packaging India Ltd. is ₹7.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Encode Packaging India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Encode Packaging India Ltd. is ₹11.90 and 52-week low of Encode Packaging India Ltd. is ₹5.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.