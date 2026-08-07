Here's the live share price of Encode Packaging India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Encode Packaging India
|1.66
|-7.31
|-6.60
|-7.08
|-12.81
|17.04
|-13.40
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Encode Packaging India has declined 12.81% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Encode Packaging India has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.52
|11.42
|10
|11.79
|11.56
|20
|11.52
|11.71
|50
|12.16
|11.99
|100
|12.25
|12.16
|200
|12.29
|12.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Encode Packaging India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Encode Packaging Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 02:57 AM IST IST
|Encode Packaging Ind - Approved And Took On Record The Audited Financial Results Of The Company, For The Quarter And Year End
|May 31, 2026, 02:50 AM IST IST
|Encode Packaging Ind - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Of The Company, For The Quarter And Year Ended On
|May 27, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|Encode Packaging Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for To Inter Alia Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The
|May 23, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Encode Packaging Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
Encode Packaging India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110PB1994PLC015406 and registration number is 015406. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Encode Packaging India is ₹11.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Encode Packaging India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Encode Packaging India is ₹3.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Encode Packaging India are ₹11.92 and ₹11.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Encode Packaging India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Encode Packaging India is ₹14.28 and 52-week low of Encode Packaging India is ₹10.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Encode Packaging India has shown returns of -3.16% over the past day, -7.31% for the past month, -6.6% over 3 months, -12.81% over 1 year, 17.04% across 3 years, and -13.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Encode Packaging India are 0.00 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global