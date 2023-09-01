What is the Market Cap of Encode Packaging India Ltd.? The market cap of Encode Packaging India Ltd. is ₹2.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Encode Packaging India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Encode Packaging India Ltd. is -69.8 and PB ratio of Encode Packaging India Ltd. is 0.69 as on .

What is the share price of Encode Packaging India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Encode Packaging India Ltd. is ₹7.12 as on .