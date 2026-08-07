What is the share price of Encode Packaging India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Encode Packaging India is ₹11.03 as on .

What kind of stock is Encode Packaging India? The Encode Packaging India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Encode Packaging India? The market cap of Encode Packaging India is ₹3.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Encode Packaging India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Encode Packaging India are ₹11.92 and ₹11.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Encode Packaging India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Encode Packaging India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Encode Packaging India is ₹14.28 and 52-week low of Encode Packaging India is ₹10.31 as on .

How has the Encode Packaging India performed historically in terms of returns? The Encode Packaging India has shown returns of -3.16% over the past day, -7.31% for the past month, -6.6% over 3 months, -12.81% over 1 year, 17.04% across 3 years, and -13.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Encode Packaging India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Encode Packaging India are 0.00 and 1.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global