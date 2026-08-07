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Encode Packaging India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENCODE PACKAGING INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Encode Packaging India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.03 Closed
-3.16₹ -0.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Encode Packaging India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.02₹11.92
₹11.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.31₹14.28
₹11.03
Open Price
₹11.02
Prev. Close
₹11.39
Volume
175

Source: Dion Global

Encode Packaging India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Encode Packaging India		1.66-7.31-6.60-7.08-12.8117.04-13.40
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Encode Packaging India has declined 12.81% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Encode Packaging India has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Encode Packaging India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Encode Packaging India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.5211.42
1011.7911.56
2011.5211.71
5012.1611.99
10012.2512.16
20012.2912.36

Source: Dion Global

Encode Packaging India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Encode Packaging India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Encode Packaging India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTEncode Packaging Ind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 02:57 AM IST ISTEncode Packaging Ind - Approved And Took On Record The Audited Financial Results Of The Company, For The Quarter And Year End
May 31, 2026, 02:50 AM IST ISTEncode Packaging Ind - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results Of The Company, For The Quarter And Year Ended On
May 27, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTEncode Packaging Ind - Board Meeting Intimation for To Inter Alia Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The
May 23, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTEncode Packaging Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About Encode Packaging India

Encode Packaging India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110PB1994PLC015406 and registration number is 015406. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Navdeep Singh Bhatti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raman Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umeshbhai Gor Rasiklal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Lakhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Heera Lal Kumhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiran Bhartabhai Mistri
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Alpesh Madhubhai Dangodra
    Additional Director

FAQs on Encode Packaging India Share Price

What is the share price of Encode Packaging India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Encode Packaging India is ₹11.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Encode Packaging India?

The Encode Packaging India is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Encode Packaging India?

The market cap of Encode Packaging India is ₹3.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Encode Packaging India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Encode Packaging India are ₹11.92 and ₹11.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Encode Packaging India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Encode Packaging India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Encode Packaging India is ₹14.28 and 52-week low of Encode Packaging India is ₹10.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Encode Packaging India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Encode Packaging India has shown returns of -3.16% over the past day, -7.31% for the past month, -6.6% over 3 months, -12.81% over 1 year, 17.04% across 3 years, and -13.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Encode Packaging India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Encode Packaging India are 0.00 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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