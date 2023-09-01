Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Encode Packaging India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ENCODE PACKAGING INDIA LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.12 Closed
-4.94-0.37
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Encode Packaging India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.12₹7.38
₹7.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.67₹11.90
₹7.12
Open Price
₹7.38
Prev. Close
₹7.49
Volume
169

Encode Packaging India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.29
  • R27.47
  • R37.55
  • Pivot
    7.21
  • S17.03
  • S26.95
  • S36.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.717.24
  • 1010.467.25
  • 209.527.3
  • 5010.477.7
  • 1009.998.22
  • 2009.928.95

Encode Packaging India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.6413.56-15.24-17.78-39.35-63.30-76.81
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Encode Packaging India Ltd. Share Holdings

Encode Packaging India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Encode Packaging India Ltd.

Encode Packaging India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110PB1994PLC015406 and registration number is 015406. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chetan Balubhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Umeshbhai Gor Rasiklal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vibhuti Bhatti
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Raman Kumar
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Navdeep Singh Bhatti
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Gagandeep Singh
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Rajvir Singh
    Additional Director

FAQs on Encode Packaging India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Encode Packaging India Ltd.?

The market cap of Encode Packaging India Ltd. is ₹2.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Encode Packaging India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Encode Packaging India Ltd. is -69.8 and PB ratio of Encode Packaging India Ltd. is 0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Encode Packaging India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Encode Packaging India Ltd. is ₹7.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Encode Packaging India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Encode Packaging India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Encode Packaging India Ltd. is ₹11.90 and 52-week low of Encode Packaging India Ltd. is ₹5.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data