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Encash Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENCASH ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Encash Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.18 Closed
-4.97₹ -1.37
As on Mar 23, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Encash Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.18₹26.18
₹26.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.18₹27.55
₹26.18
Open Price
₹26.18
Prev. Close
₹27.55
Volume
63,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Encash Entertainment has declined 6.63% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -4.97%.

Encash Entertainment’s current P/E of -26.21x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Encash Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Encash Entertainment		0-4.97-4.97-4.97-4.97-10.81-6.63
Sun TV Network		5.120.973.499.77-8.4111.494.25
Prime Focus		9.985.3416.9347.23183.5753.4937.74
Affle 3I		-1.25-8.82-28.29-37.42-18.249.223.77
PVR INOX		-5.79-8.62-8.05-15.22-3.36-15.61-6.62
Amagi Media Labs		-5.44-11.95-3.02-3.02-3.02-1.02-0.61
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-9.05-22.22-25.45-41.00-35.00-31.57-20.40
Saregama India		-6.680.23-5.80-30.76-35.88-1.4616.80
Tips Music		-3.66-12.51-6.72-15.77-26.0448.2657.33
Latent View Analytics		-9.61-27.60-46.21-38.27-33.70-11.11-12.56
Network18 Media & Investments		-4.40-15.56-32.85-45.64-38.24-21.01-6.96
City Pulse Multiventures		-2.15-3.05-7.52-4.79129.59217.00211.93
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-5.19-13.06-25.80-35.59-33.19-12.01-20.80
Aqylon Nexus		-18.46-55.73-61.05-36.159.9655.9722.97
Den Networks		-3.83-11.30-20.76-27.86-25.06-4.38-15.01
Signpost India		-2.44-7.570.22-21.29-10.80-11.01-6.76
Media Matrix Worldwide		-1.08-12.44-8.77-30.050.33-8.3114.65
Panorama Studios International		-5.14-17.91-2.73-15.42-39.5373.9767.19
Balaji Telefilms		-14.95-23.41-34.19-42.2036.4925.196.03
New Delhi Television		-7.46-17.93-29.14-45.66-31.54-25.065.92

Over the last one year, Encash Entertainment has declined 4.97% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (-8.41%), Prime Focus (183.57%), Affle 3I (-18.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Encash Entertainment has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.25%) and Prime Focus (37.74%).

Encash Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Encash Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.4628.55
1029.9129.44
2029.431.98
5053.5547.91
10031.120
20015.560

Encash Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Encash Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Encash Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 20, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTEncash Entertainment - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Mar 12, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTEncash Entertainment - Board Meeting Intimation for General Business Of The Company
Jan 17, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTEncash Entertainment - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
Jan 10, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTEncash Entertainment - Board Meeting Intimation for Re-Appointment Of Sachet Saraf As Managing Director
Nov 18, 2025, 12:52 AM IST ISTEncash Entertainment - Additional Details Required Under SEBI Circular Dated November 11, 2024, For Corporate Announcement Fi

About Encash Entertainment

Encash Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92413WB2008PLC124559 and registration number is 124559. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sachet Saraf
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Saraf
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandra Kant Khemani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha Kedia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Encash Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of Encash Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Encash Entertainment is ₹26.18 as on Mar 23, 2026.

What kind of stock is Encash Entertainment?

The Encash Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Encash Entertainment?

The market cap of Encash Entertainment is ₹10.20 Cr as on Mar 23, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Encash Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Encash Entertainment are ₹26.18 and ₹26.18.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Encash Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Encash Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Encash Entertainment is ₹27.55 and 52-week low of Encash Entertainment is ₹26.18 as on Mar 23, 2026.

How has the Encash Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Encash Entertainment has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -4.97% for the past month, -4.97% over 3 months, -4.97% over 1 year, -10.81% across 3 years, and -6.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Encash Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Encash Entertainment are -26.21 and 1.29 on Mar 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Encash Entertainment News

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