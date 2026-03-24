Here's the live share price of Encash Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Encash Entertainment has declined 6.63% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -4.97%.
Encash Entertainment’s current P/E of -26.21x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Encash Entertainment
|0
|-4.97
|-4.97
|-4.97
|-4.97
|-10.81
|-6.63
|Sun TV Network
|5.12
|0.97
|3.49
|9.77
|-8.41
|11.49
|4.25
|Prime Focus
|9.98
|5.34
|16.93
|47.23
|183.57
|53.49
|37.74
|Affle 3I
|-1.25
|-8.82
|-28.29
|-37.42
|-18.24
|9.22
|3.77
|PVR INOX
|-5.79
|-8.62
|-8.05
|-15.22
|-3.36
|-15.61
|-6.62
|Amagi Media Labs
|-5.44
|-11.95
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-1.02
|-0.61
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-9.05
|-22.22
|-25.45
|-41.00
|-35.00
|-31.57
|-20.40
|Saregama India
|-6.68
|0.23
|-5.80
|-30.76
|-35.88
|-1.46
|16.80
|Tips Music
|-3.66
|-12.51
|-6.72
|-15.77
|-26.04
|48.26
|57.33
|Latent View Analytics
|-9.61
|-27.60
|-46.21
|-38.27
|-33.70
|-11.11
|-12.56
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-4.40
|-15.56
|-32.85
|-45.64
|-38.24
|-21.01
|-6.96
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-2.15
|-3.05
|-7.52
|-4.79
|129.59
|217.00
|211.93
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-5.19
|-13.06
|-25.80
|-35.59
|-33.19
|-12.01
|-20.80
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.46
|-55.73
|-61.05
|-36.15
|9.96
|55.97
|22.97
|Den Networks
|-3.83
|-11.30
|-20.76
|-27.86
|-25.06
|-4.38
|-15.01
|Signpost India
|-2.44
|-7.57
|0.22
|-21.29
|-10.80
|-11.01
|-6.76
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|-1.08
|-12.44
|-8.77
|-30.05
|0.33
|-8.31
|14.65
|Panorama Studios International
|-5.14
|-17.91
|-2.73
|-15.42
|-39.53
|73.97
|67.19
|Balaji Telefilms
|-14.95
|-23.41
|-34.19
|-42.20
|36.49
|25.19
|6.03
|New Delhi Television
|-7.46
|-17.93
|-29.14
|-45.66
|-31.54
|-25.06
|5.92
Over the last one year, Encash Entertainment has declined 4.97% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (-8.41%), Prime Focus (183.57%), Affle 3I (-18.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Encash Entertainment has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.25%) and Prime Focus (37.74%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.46
|28.55
|10
|29.91
|29.44
|20
|29.4
|31.98
|50
|53.55
|47.91
|100
|31.12
|0
|200
|15.56
|0
In the latest quarter, Encash Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 20, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Encash Entertainment - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Mar 12, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Encash Entertainment - Board Meeting Intimation for General Business Of The Company
|Jan 17, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Encash Entertainment - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
|Jan 10, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Encash Entertainment - Board Meeting Intimation for Re-Appointment Of Sachet Saraf As Managing Director
|Nov 18, 2025, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Encash Entertainment - Additional Details Required Under SEBI Circular Dated November 11, 2024, For Corporate Announcement Fi
Encash Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92413WB2008PLC124559 and registration number is 124559. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Encash Entertainment is ₹26.18 as on Mar 23, 2026.
The Encash Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Encash Entertainment is ₹10.20 Cr as on Mar 23, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Encash Entertainment are ₹26.18 and ₹26.18.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Encash Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Encash Entertainment is ₹27.55 and 52-week low of Encash Entertainment is ₹26.18 as on Mar 23, 2026.
The Encash Entertainment has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -4.97% for the past month, -4.97% over 3 months, -4.97% over 1 year, -10.81% across 3 years, and -6.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Encash Entertainment are -26.21 and 1.29 on Mar 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.