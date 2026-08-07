Here's the live share price of Enbee Trade & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Enbee Trade & Finance
|3.70
|-3.45
|-31.71
|-31.71
|-42.86
|-37.55
|-22.91
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Enbee Trade & Finance has declined 42.86% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Enbee Trade & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.28
|0.29
|10
|0.28
|0.29
|20
|0.28
|0.29
|50
|0.31
|0.31
|100
|0.36
|0.34
|200
|0.39
|0.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Enbee Trade & Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 11.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 88.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Enbee Trade & Fin. - Appointment Of Mr. Nishith Kartik Pandit As Chief Financial Officer And Re-Appointment Of M/S. Spire Ris
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Enbee Trade & Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On Friday, July 24, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|Enbee Trade & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|Enbee Trade & Fin. - Reporting Under Regulation 7(1)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider
|Jul 02, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|Enbee Trade & Fin. - Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisiti
Source: Dion Global
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100MH1985PLC036945 and registration number is 036945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enbee Trade & Finance is ₹0.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Enbee Trade & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Enbee Trade & Finance is ₹19.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Enbee Trade & Finance are ₹0.29 and ₹0.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enbee Trade & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enbee Trade & Finance is ₹0.85 and 52-week low of Enbee Trade & Finance is ₹0.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Enbee Trade & Finance has shown returns of -3.45% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, -31.71% over 3 months, -42.86% over 1 year, -37.55% across 3 years, and -22.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Enbee Trade & Finance are 1.56 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global