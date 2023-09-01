Follow Us

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.99 Closed
-0.12-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.55₹16.79
₹15.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.20₹21.79
₹15.99
Open Price
₹16.79
Prev. Close
₹16.01
Volume
58,237

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.81
  • R217.42
  • R318.05
  • Pivot
    16.18
  • S115.57
  • S214.94
  • S314.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 597.2816.22
  • 1095.3716.21
  • 209615.91
  • 5094.0215.82
  • 10076.8716.55
  • 20069.2618.88

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.686.60-17.154.51-64.93-55.44-60.81
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 May, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
23 Feb, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital

About Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd.

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100MH1985PLC036945 and registration number is 036945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amar Narendra Gala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Gulabbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akash Shailesh Gangar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Samta Gala
    Woman Executive Director

FAQs on Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹22.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is 10.37 and PB ratio of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹15.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹21.79 and 52-week low of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹12.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

