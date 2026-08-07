What is the share price of Enbee Trade & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enbee Trade & Finance is ₹0.28 as on .

What kind of stock is Enbee Trade & Finance? The Enbee Trade & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Enbee Trade & Finance? The market cap of Enbee Trade & Finance is ₹19.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Enbee Trade & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Enbee Trade & Finance are ₹0.29 and ₹0.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Enbee Trade & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enbee Trade & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enbee Trade & Finance is ₹0.85 and 52-week low of Enbee Trade & Finance is ₹0.23 as on .

How has the Enbee Trade & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Enbee Trade & Finance has shown returns of -3.45% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, -31.71% over 3 months, -42.86% over 1 year, -37.55% across 3 years, and -22.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Enbee Trade & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Enbee Trade & Finance are 1.56 and 0.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global