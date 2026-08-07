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Enbee Trade & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENBEE TRADE & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Enbee Trade & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.28 Closed
-3.45₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Enbee Trade & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.27₹0.29
₹0.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.23₹0.85
₹0.28
Open Price
₹0.28
Prev. Close
₹0.29
Volume
44,14,953

Source: Dion Global

Enbee Trade & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Enbee Trade & Finance		3.70-3.45-31.71-31.71-42.86-37.55-22.91
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Enbee Trade & Finance has declined 42.86% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Enbee Trade & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Enbee Trade & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Enbee Trade & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.280.29
100.280.29
200.280.29
500.310.31
1000.360.34
2000.390.41

Source: Dion Global

Enbee Trade & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Enbee Trade & Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 11.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 88.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Enbee Trade & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTEnbee Trade & Fin. - Appointment Of Mr. Nishith Kartik Pandit As Chief Financial Officer And Re-Appointment Of M/S. Spire Ris
Jul 25, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTEnbee Trade & Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On Friday, July 24, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTEnbee Trade & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTEnbee Trade & Fin. - Reporting Under Regulation 7(1)(B) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider
Jul 02, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTEnbee Trade & Fin. - Disclosure In Terms Of Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisiti

Source: Dion Global

About Enbee Trade & Finance

Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100MH1985PLC036945 and registration number is 036945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 57.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amar Narendra Galla
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ssamta Galla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayesh G Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akash S Gangar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hiren Savla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh kumar Dinesh Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Enbee Trade & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Enbee Trade & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enbee Trade & Finance is ₹0.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Enbee Trade & Finance?

The Enbee Trade & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Enbee Trade & Finance?

The market cap of Enbee Trade & Finance is ₹19.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Enbee Trade & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Enbee Trade & Finance are ₹0.29 and ₹0.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Enbee Trade & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enbee Trade & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enbee Trade & Finance is ₹0.85 and 52-week low of Enbee Trade & Finance is ₹0.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Enbee Trade & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Enbee Trade & Finance has shown returns of -3.45% over the past day, -3.45% for the past month, -31.71% over 3 months, -42.86% over 1 year, -37.55% across 3 years, and -22.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Enbee Trade & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Enbee Trade & Finance are 1.56 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Enbee Trade & Finance News

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