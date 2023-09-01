Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.68
|6.60
|-17.15
|4.51
|-64.93
|-55.44
|-60.81
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|23 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100MH1985PLC036945 and registration number is 036945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹22.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is 10.37 and PB ratio of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹15.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹21.79 and 52-week low of Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. is ₹12.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.