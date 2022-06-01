eMudhra shares list at premium on BSE, NSE; stock gains 6% from IPO price on debut day

eMudhra shares listed on the stock exchanges today at a premium to the IPO price amid the volatile market momentum. Shares of the company began trading on the NSE at Rs 270 per share, up 5.5% from the IPO price of Rs 243-256 apiece per share and on the BSE the stock debuted at Rs 271 apiece. The Rs 412.79 crore IPO was subscribed by investors earlier this month and was fully subscribed by all categories excluding retail investors.The company had a market capitalisation of Rs 2,115.76 crore on its market debut.

eMudhra is the largest licensed certifying authority in India with a market share of 37.9 per cent in the digital signature certificates market space in financial year 2021 having grown from 36.5 per cent in FY20. The company has been engaged in the business of providing digital trust services and enterprise solutions to individuals and organisations. It is a one stop shop player in secure digital transformation and provides a wide spectrum of services and solutions from issuance of certificates as a certifying authority to offering identity, authentication and signing solutions. Some of its customers include Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Mashreq Bank, Baud Telecom Company, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company and Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company.

Before heading into the IPO, eMudhra raised over Rs 123.83 crore from 9 anchor investors in lieu of 48.37 lakh equity shares at Rs 256 each, data from the stock exchanges showed. SBi Securities in an IPO note had said that at the upper and lower price band of Rs 256 and Rs 243, the stock is valued at a P/E of 49.4x/47.1x respectively of its 9MFY22 annualised earnings. It also added that assuming 15%/20%/25% PAT CAGR during FY22-FY24E period, at upper price band, the business is available at a P/E of 37.3x/34.3x/31.6x FY24E earnings respectively.

“With strong market share and robust customer retention ratio (96% & 88% in Digital Services and Enterprise Solutions respectively), we believe the company has first mover advantage and is well poised to encash on growth opportunities from the growing IT/Digitization space. In terms of end-users, Banking, Education and Manufacturing sectors are likely to drive growth for players like eMudhra,” the research firm said.