The solar stocks are in focus but the question is which one would be a safer bet now when everyone is rushing to buy solar panels. Would you go for the biggest company or the smartest one?

The global investment bank Jefferies has identified Emmvee Photovoltaic Power as its top pick in the solar manufacturing space, while retaining ‘Buy’ ratings on Premier Energies and a less favourable stance on Waaree Energies.

Why is India’s solar manufacturing sector facing a mixed picture?

As India uses more and more electricity, there is more room for new solar, wind and other renewable energy projects. According to the Jefferies report, power demand increased around 21% year-on-year in October 2026 and is running 12% higher in year-to-date financial year 2027. This is its strongest growth in 25 years.

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One reason is the government’s decision to push back the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) deadline for commercial and industrial projects from July 1, 2026, to January 1, 2027. This brought in more orders for non-DCR modules, which increased competition and put pressure on prices.

Jefferies noted that the non-DCR segment has seen “aggressive bidding”, resulting in lower earnings margins for manufacturers. A higher share of DCR orders could support profitability in FY28.

China and US policies add another layer of uncertainty

Apart from the domestic competition, China has proposed export controls covering important solar manufacturing technologies, including polysilicon, wafers and advanced cell technologies such as TOPCon, HJT and XBC.

This could make it more difficult and expensive for Indian companies to expand their manufacturing capabilities. Even so, companies that have already got the technology and begun making solar cells may be better placed than the rest.

At the same time, Indian exporters are facing trouble in the US. A minimum import price of 38 US cents per watt-peak and a 15% import duty have made selling there less appealing.

According to Jefferies, these measures resulted in the cancellation of 3 gigawatts of orders for Waaree Energies and 1 gigawatt for Vikram Solar.

Emmvee, Premier Energies and Waaree: Which stock is Jefferies betting on?

According to Jefferies, three things could decide which stock comes out on top – the pace of earnings growth, how much profit it keeps from its sales, and how expensive its shares are.

Here is a detailed stock specific analysis by Jefferies

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power: Jefferies’ preferred pick

Emmvee emerged as the strongest performer among the companies covered in the report. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 39%, while profit after tax (PAT) grew 61%. Both figures were ahead of Jefferies’ estimates.

Its order book increased 5% quarter-on-quarter, while cell and module production grew 61% and 40%, respectively, year-on-year.

Jefferies expects Emmvee to deliver a 34% EBITDA compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between financial years 2026 and 2029. It also noted that the company is carefully selecting orders to protect its profitability.

The global investment bank has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a price target of Rs 430. This translates to an upside potential of nearly 60% from the current market price.

At 6.1 times forward enterprise value to EBITDA, the stock trades at a discount of around 30% to its peers.

Premier Energies: Can new capacity support margins?

Premier Energies reported EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) above Jefferies’ estimates, and its order book rose 9% from the previous quarter.

However, margins on non-DCR orders have dropped to single digits, and these orders make up around 25-30% of the company’s order book. The commissioning of its 7-gigawatt module and TOPCon cell facility could help cushion the impact.

Jefferies expects EBITDA to grow at a 26% CAGR over financial years 2026-2029. It has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a price target of Rs 1,015. This indicates an upside of 24% from the current market price.

Waaree Energies: A recovery still needs to play out

Waaree Energies reported EBITDA and PAT significantly below Jefferies’ estimates, primarily because of weaker margins and lower exports. Its order book also shrank 4% from the previous quarter after some orders in the US were cancelled.

The management believes profit margins will get better from the second half of FY27. It is counting on more solar cell capacity and the growth of its US manufacturing business to help.

However, Jefferies has an ‘Underperform’ rating on the stock, with a price target of Rs 2,000. This translates to a downside of 17% from the current level.

What investors need to watch

Jefferies’ assessment suggests that rising power demand alone may not be enough to drive gains across solar manufacturing stocks. The ability to manage costs, protect margins and execute capacity expansion plans will be equally important.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.