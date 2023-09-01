Follow Us

Must Read

Emmbi Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EMMBI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹88.65 Closed
-0.45-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Emmbi Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.25₹89.85
₹88.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.20₹111.35
₹88.65
Open Price
₹89.05
Prev. Close
₹89.05
Volume
14,990

Emmbi Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R189.47
  • R290.33
  • R390.82
  • Pivot
    88.98
  • S188.12
  • S287.63
  • S386.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 598.0588.37
  • 1097.6487.82
  • 2096.4787.67
  • 5097.5187.9
  • 10093.0288.36
  • 20096.1989.79

Emmbi Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.26-0.230-1.99-11.499.59-37.96
-3.2210.089.383.1311.02123.546.95
2.2026.3434.9981.13145.46793.26560.78
-1.83-13.79-2.1022.3616.05-31.3262.12
9.85-4.62-8.94-10.55-42.9679.35103.74
26.559.5515.2214.66-38.1142.8852.98
5.324.0550.2375.4320.99257.07-5.03
6.936.781.7515.70-34.5855.54144.40
7.0822.8068.62100.2652.6845.0545.05
3.730.66-7.5731.5036.831.74-2.27
-2.852.3727.3870.3524.366,201.362,797.70
11.6311.2520.418.65-20.41184.42333.16
7.29-6.9114.9845.880.68298.65235.61
3.910.11-16.5915.8681.35256.96190.12
2.47-12.48-14.632.20-43.9848.6098.75
-2.836.955.4711.49-14.08618.70540.42
-5.56-2.8719.1816.40-8.26143.4986.01
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.502.0117.1942.761.4644.8844.88

Emmbi Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Emmbi Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Emmbi Industries Ltd.

Emmbi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DN1994PLC000387 and registration number is 000387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 435.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Packaging & Containers
  • Address
    99/2/ 1, 9, Madhuban Industrial Estate, Madhuban Dam Road, Silvassa Dadra & Nagar Haveli 396230
  • Contact
    info@emmbi.comhttp://www.emmbi.com

Management

  • Mr. Makrand M Appalwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rinku M Appalwar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Krishnan Subramanian
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashant K Lohiya
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Venkatesh G Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rama A Krishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Emmbi Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Emmbi Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Emmbi Industries Ltd. is ₹156.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emmbi Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Emmbi Industries Ltd. is 23.45 and PB ratio of Emmbi Industries Ltd. is 0.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Emmbi Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmbi Industries Ltd. is ₹88.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emmbi Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emmbi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emmbi Industries Ltd. is ₹111.35 and 52-week low of Emmbi Industries Ltd. is ₹73.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

