Here's the live share price of Emmbi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emmbi Industries
|-2.63
|-7.90
|-3.01
|-12.92
|-18.07
|-1.84
|-5.27
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Emmbi Industries has declined 18.07% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Emmbi Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|86.5
|87.3
|10
|88.16
|87.92
|20
|89.79
|89.05
|50
|89.57
|89.14
|100
|85.41
|89.09
|200
|92.2
|92.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Emmbi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|Emmbi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|Emmbi Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|Emmbi Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Emmbi Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Disclosur
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Emmbi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Emmbi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DN1994PLC000387 and registration number is 000387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 453.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmbi Industries is ₹83.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emmbi Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Emmbi Industries is ₹161.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emmbi Industries are ₹84.00 and ₹83.89.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emmbi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emmbi Industries is ₹116.55 and 52-week low of Emmbi Industries is ₹60.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emmbi Industries has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -7.9% for the past month, -3.01% over 3 months, -18.07% over 1 year, -1.84% across 3 years, and -5.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emmbi Industries are 20.47 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.
Source: Dion Global