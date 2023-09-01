What is the Market Cap of Emmbi Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Emmbi Industries Ltd. is ₹156.82 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emmbi Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Emmbi Industries Ltd. is 23.45 and PB ratio of Emmbi Industries Ltd. is 0.98 as on .

What is the share price of Emmbi Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmbi Industries Ltd. is ₹88.65 as on .