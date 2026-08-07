What is the share price of Emmbi Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmbi Industries is ₹83.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Emmbi Industries? The Emmbi Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emmbi Industries? The market cap of Emmbi Industries is ₹161.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Emmbi Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Emmbi Industries are ₹84.00 and ₹83.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emmbi Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emmbi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emmbi Industries is ₹116.55 and 52-week low of Emmbi Industries is ₹60.06 as on .

How has the Emmbi Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Emmbi Industries has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -7.9% for the past month, -3.01% over 3 months, -18.07% over 1 year, -1.84% across 3 years, and -5.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emmbi Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emmbi Industries are 20.47 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global