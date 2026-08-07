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Emmbi Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMMBI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Emmbi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹83.90 Closed
0.14₹ 0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Emmbi Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.89₹84.00
₹83.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.06₹116.55
₹83.90
Open Price
₹84.00
Prev. Close
₹83.78
Volume
475

Source: Dion Global

Emmbi Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emmbi Industries		-2.63-7.90-3.01-12.92-18.07-1.84-5.27
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Emmbi Industries has declined 18.07% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Emmbi Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Emmbi Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Emmbi Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
586.587.3
1088.1687.92
2089.7989.05
5089.5789.14
10085.4189.09
20092.292.39

Source: Dion Global

Emmbi Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emmbi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Emmbi Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTEmmbi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTEmmbi Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
Jul 10, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTEmmbi Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTEmmbi Industries - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Disclosur
Jul 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTEmmbi Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Emmbi Industries

Emmbi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DN1994PLC000387 and registration number is 000387. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 453.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Makrand M Appalwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rinku Appalwar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Krishnan I Subramanian
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nitin D Alshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimesh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalit Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Emmbi Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Emmbi Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emmbi Industries is ₹83.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emmbi Industries?

The Emmbi Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emmbi Industries?

The market cap of Emmbi Industries is ₹161.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emmbi Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emmbi Industries are ₹84.00 and ₹83.89.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emmbi Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emmbi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emmbi Industries is ₹116.55 and 52-week low of Emmbi Industries is ₹60.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Emmbi Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emmbi Industries has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, -7.9% for the past month, -3.01% over 3 months, -18.07% over 1 year, -1.84% across 3 years, and -5.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emmbi Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emmbi Industries are 20.47 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Emmbi Industries News

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