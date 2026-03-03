Facebook Pixel Code
Emkay Tools Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMKAY TOOLS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Emkay Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹905.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Emkay Tools Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹905.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹721.10₹1,235.00
₹905.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹905.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Emkay Tools has gained 3.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.33%.

Emkay Tools’s current P/E of 19.75x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Emkay Tools Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emkay Tools		2.8510.095.10-7.1818.335.773.42
Thermax		-1.475.157.34-4.85-3.1211.8417.56
PTC Industries		0.630.81-2.0031.4075.0680.3542.45
Craftsman Automation		-2.65-0.588.7011.1670.8932.0539.81
Sansera Engineering		-4.9320.4032.6171.19106.4644.2522.19
Tega Industries		-1.290.11-8.99-11.4838.0437.0219.36
Ircon International		-7.98-11.95-12.21-20.84-3.0937.1924.49
Engineers India		-1.5222.767.095.2244.6941.1819.02
Azad Engineering		-3.749.001.484.3736.7235.2719.87
Inox India		-2.21-0.41-2.36-4.3021.626.323.75
Aequs		-1.872.45-7.50-7.50-7.50-2.57-1.55
Balu Forge Industries		2.6912.36-25.07-29.756.5219.6811.38
Ion Exchange (India)		-5.680.423.75-15.25-26.161.0313.65
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-7.10-1.55-16.36-30.33-20.63-14.25-4.50
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		5.08-10.2313.8886.84110.5715.989.30
Skipper		-4.83-7.84-23.09-35.10-5.8050.5342.06
Pitti Engineering		-0.422.058.98-2.530.6444.1469.99
Interarch Building Solutions		-4.10-18.33-23.82-13.7232.3715.128.82
Jash Engineering		1.37-2.30-11.98-22.64-23.2432.4147.56
BGR Energy Systems		-6.42-7.25-25.5662.66316.9280.7346.24

Over the last one year, Emkay Tools has gained 18.33% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Emkay Tools has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).

Emkay Tools Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Emkay Tools Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5885.98887.58
10868.15873.64
20849.53859.36
50849.99856.05
100865.24878.26
200628.020

Emkay Tools Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emkay Tools remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Emkay Tools Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Emkay Tools fact sheet for more information

About Emkay Tools

Emkay Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25939MH2023PLC401627 and registration number is 401627. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ajayprakash Kanoria
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Alka Kanoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Ramesh Loiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Ishwardas Mor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Palathayi Cheriath Ramchandran
    Independent Director

FAQs on Emkay Tools Share Price

What is the share price of Emkay Tools?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emkay Tools is ₹905.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emkay Tools?

The Emkay Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emkay Tools?

The market cap of Emkay Tools is ₹965.75 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emkay Tools?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emkay Tools are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emkay Tools?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emkay Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emkay Tools is ₹1,235.00 and 52-week low of Emkay Tools is ₹721.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Emkay Tools performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emkay Tools has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.09% for the past month, 5.1% over 3 months, 18.33% over 1 year, 5.77% across 3 years, and 3.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emkay Tools?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emkay Tools are 19.75 and 9.18 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Emkay Tools News

