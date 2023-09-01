What is the Market Cap of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd.? The market cap of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is ₹469.54 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd.? P/E ratio of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is 2.08 as on .

What is the share price of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is ₹440.00 as on .