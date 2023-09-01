Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-13.73
|-15.38
|20.22
|40.13
|66.04
|598.41
|118.64
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1995PLC091091 and registration number is 091091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is ₹469.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is ₹440.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is ₹600.00 and 52-week low of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is ₹247.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.