Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMKAY TAPS AND CUTTING TOOLS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹89.00 Closed
-2.57₹ -2.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.00₹90.25
₹89.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.10₹206.05
₹89.00
Open Price
₹90.25
Prev. Close
₹91.35
Volume
1,050

Source: Dion Global

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools		-4.81-8.25-16.00-14.42-54.65-43.71-13.90
Thermax		-5.72-13.78-2.9340.3221.9817.3624.44
Indo-MIM		11.7516.9316.9316.9316.935.353.18
PTC Industries		7.559.5813.453.6227.5658.6144.10
Craftsman Automation		6.1715.2121.3733.7563.8230.9939.26
Sansera Engineering		15.4422.6051.63102.11203.7861.0236.39
Inox India		2.458.2125.7467.7972.6827.6415.77
Aequs		8.362.4322.5172.1764.1317.9610.42
Azad Engineering		8.579.3910.8958.9059.1954.3029.72
Engineers India		8.19-0.66-7.9433.0618.3817.1426.34
Ircon International		4.17-1.41-18.66-16.12-21.748.8424.40
Tega Industries		9.440.43-1.25-9.44-11.3616.8417.49
Kennametal India		17.3116.5216.8134.4434.445.6020.99
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.6410.6816.9842.24202.8933.7919.09
Skipper		-1.88-6.487.3727.170.6745.9542.66
Balu Forge Industries		6.523.52-15.89-3.56-23.8119.4111.23
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.67-8.38-12.87-2.89-18.84-7.8414.73
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.48-14.64-6.570.93-22.71-19.31-6.12
Pitti Engineering		1.671.15-5.773.675.8822.6336.28
Jash Engineering		-1.282.2218.3720.93-4.2922.4134.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools has declined 54.65% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
591.7891.31
1092.4891.77
2093.292.66
5095.7495.34
10099.23101.06
200109.89134.57

Source: Dion Global

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools saw a drop in promoter holding to 99.75%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1995PLC091091 and registration number is 091091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajayprakash Kanoria
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Alka Kanoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Mor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Loiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P C Ramchandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Share Price

What is the share price of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is ₹89.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools?

The Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools?

The market cap of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is ₹94.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools are ₹90.25 and ₹89.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is ₹206.05 and 52-week low of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is ₹83.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, -8.25% for the past month, -16.0% over 3 months, -54.65% over 1 year, -43.71% across 3 years, and -13.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools are 0.99 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools News

More Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools News
Market Pulse