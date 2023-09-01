Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EMKAY TAPS AND CUTTING TOOLS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹440.00 Closed
1.134.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹440.00₹440.00
₹440.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹247.05₹600.00
₹440.00
Open Price
₹440.00
Prev. Close
₹435.10
Volume
1,800

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1440
  • R2440
  • R3440
  • Pivot
    440
  • S1440
  • S2440
  • S3440

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5287.1463.44
  • 10292.61479.57
  • 20303.67488.45
  • 50291.83459.04
  • 100248.78407.58
  • 200206.85343.85

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. Share Holdings

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd.

Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1995PLC091091 and registration number is 091091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajayprakash Kanoria
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Alka Kanoria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Mor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Loiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P C Ramchandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd.?

The market cap of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is ₹469.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is ₹440.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is ₹600.00 and 52-week low of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is ₹247.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data