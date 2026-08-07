What is the share price of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is ₹89.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools? The Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools? The market cap of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is ₹94.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools? Today’s highest and lowest price of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools are ₹90.25 and ₹89.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is ₹206.05 and 52-week low of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is ₹83.10 as on .

How has the Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools performed historically in terms of returns? The Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, -8.25% for the past month, -16.0% over 3 months, -54.65% over 1 year, -43.71% across 3 years, and -13.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools are 0.99 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global