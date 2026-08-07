Here's the live share price of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools
|-4.81
|-8.25
|-16.00
|-14.42
|-54.65
|-43.71
|-13.90
|Thermax
|-5.72
|-13.78
|-2.93
|40.32
|21.98
|17.36
|24.44
|Indo-MIM
|11.75
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|5.35
|3.18
|PTC Industries
|7.55
|9.58
|13.45
|3.62
|27.56
|58.61
|44.10
|Craftsman Automation
|6.17
|15.21
|21.37
|33.75
|63.82
|30.99
|39.26
|Sansera Engineering
|15.44
|22.60
|51.63
|102.11
|203.78
|61.02
|36.39
|Inox India
|2.45
|8.21
|25.74
|67.79
|72.68
|27.64
|15.77
|Aequs
|8.36
|2.43
|22.51
|72.17
|64.13
|17.96
|10.42
|Azad Engineering
|8.57
|9.39
|10.89
|58.90
|59.19
|54.30
|29.72
|Engineers India
|8.19
|-0.66
|-7.94
|33.06
|18.38
|17.14
|26.34
|Ircon International
|4.17
|-1.41
|-18.66
|-16.12
|-21.74
|8.84
|24.40
|Tega Industries
|9.44
|0.43
|-1.25
|-9.44
|-11.36
|16.84
|17.49
|Kennametal India
|17.31
|16.52
|16.81
|34.44
|34.44
|5.60
|20.99
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.64
|10.68
|16.98
|42.24
|202.89
|33.79
|19.09
|Skipper
|-1.88
|-6.48
|7.37
|27.17
|0.67
|45.95
|42.66
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.52
|3.52
|-15.89
|-3.56
|-23.81
|19.41
|11.23
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.67
|-8.38
|-12.87
|-2.89
|-18.84
|-7.84
|14.73
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.48
|-14.64
|-6.57
|0.93
|-22.71
|-19.31
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|1.67
|1.15
|-5.77
|3.67
|5.88
|22.63
|36.28
|Jash Engineering
|-1.28
|2.22
|18.37
|20.93
|-4.29
|22.41
|34.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools has declined 54.65% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|91.78
|91.31
|10
|92.48
|91.77
|20
|93.2
|92.66
|50
|95.74
|95.34
|100
|99.23
|101.06
|200
|109.89
|134.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools saw a drop in promoter holding to 99.75%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1995PLC091091 and registration number is 091091. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is ₹89.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is ₹94.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools are ₹90.25 and ₹89.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is ₹206.05 and 52-week low of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools is ₹83.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, -8.25% for the past month, -16.0% over 3 months, -54.65% over 1 year, -43.71% across 3 years, and -13.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emkay Taps and Cutting Tools are 0.99 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global