Emkay Research has initiated coverage on Fractal Analytics with a ‘Buy’ rating and a 12-month target price of Rs 1,000, implying an upside of 27.1%. The brokerage expects the company to benefit from higher enterprise spending on artificial intelligence (AI), its strong relationships with large global clients and demand for complex analytics and AI programmes.

Emkay’s thesis rests on Fractal’s ability to win large contracts, expand existing accounts and increase revenue from higher-margin outcome-based work and AI products. The brokerage expects these factors to support revenue growth and margin improvement through FY29, although a recovery in technology spending and successful execution of its product strategy remain important conditions.

Large global clients drive account expansion

Fractal focuses on Must Win Clients (MWCs), defined as companies with revenue above $10 billion, market capitalisation above $20 billion or more than 30 million end-customers. The company added 26 MWCs in FY26 and expects to add at least as many in the current financial year. The report also records 119 MWCs in H1 FY27.

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More than 80% of Fractal.ai revenue comes from MWCs. Its top 10 clients contributed around 52% of Fractal.ai revenue in FY26, with an average relationship exceeding eight years. Net revenue retention stood at 117% in FY26, indicating higher spending by existing customers.

Fractal typically enters an account through a specific analytics or AI assignment before pursuing additional projects across departments and geographies. A dedicated large-deals team works on multi-year programmes, giving the company opportunities to increase revenue from established relationships.

Enterprise AI spending offers room for growth

Emkay expects Fractal to benefit as companies move from AI trials to larger deployments. Enterprises need support with data preparation, technology infrastructure, governance, model development and integration before AI can be used across business functions.

Fractal combines its analytics experience with implementation capabilities to serve these requirements. The brokerage expects a recovery in technology budgets and higher spending on AI programmes to support growth. However, delayed spending decisions or postponed transformation projects could affect the pace of new business.

Three service areas support its AI strategy

Fractal’s go-to-market strategy covers AI-led Transformation, AI Foundations, and AI Work and Workforce. These services address business transformation, the data and technology infrastructure required for AI, and the use of AI across employee workflows.

Its flagship agentic AI platform, Cogentiq, is designed to help enterprises build and deploy AI agents across business processes. Emkay cites a global technology company that selected Cogentiq for a worldwide marketing transformation programme after a three-month evaluation.

The brokerage sees such engagements as an opportunity to secure broader enterprise programmes rather than individual analytics assignments. Revenue growth will depend on how quickly initial deployments expand across client operations.

Outcome-based contracts and products can improve margins

Fractal is seeking a larger share of contracts linked to business outputs and outcomes instead of conventional time-and-resource billing. Emkay estimates that these contracts offer a gross-margin premium of 5-7 percentage points. The company is targeting 60% of revenue from this category.

Products could provide an additional source of higher-margin revenue. Emkay notes that product revenue can carry gross margins above 80%, and Fractal is targeting a $100 million product revenue run-rate over the next 12 quarters.

The portfolio includes Cogentiq, Asper.ai and Analytics Vidhya. Product revenue currently contributes around 3% of the total, while the company aims to raise the licensing contribution to 20% by 2030. Fractal spends around 7% of revenue on research and development and has approximately 80 granted or pending patents, according to the report.

The targets depend on customer adoption and the company’s ability to turn its product investments into recurring licensing income. Product revenue remains small, so a slower pace of adoption could delay the expected margin benefit.

Technology partnerships help generate large deals

Fractal works with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Nvidia, Snowflake, Databricks, OpenAI and Anthropic. These partnerships allow it to combine its consulting and implementation services with widely used cloud, data and AI platforms.

The report records 44 joint engagements in the 12 months to September 2026. Five of the six largest deal wins in Q1 FY27 were partner-led. Emkay considers these alliances an important source of customer access and business opportunities, although their value will depend on the contracts and revenue they generate.

Fractal.ai accounts for most of the business

Fractal operates through Fractal.ai and Fractal Alpha. Fractal.ai contributes around 97% of revenue and houses its core analytics and AI services business. Fractal Alpha accounts for approximately 3% and includes newer businesses such as Asper.ai and Analytics Vidhya.

Fractal.ai recorded a three-year revenue CAGR of around 14%, while adjusted EBITDA grew at a 44% CAGR over the same period. Its gross margin stood at 46% in FY26.

Fractal Alpha recorded a three-year revenue CAGR of around 63%, but remains loss-making. Its losses narrowed from Rs 53.9 crore in FY23 to Rs 32.2 crore in FY26. The segment gives the company exposure to newer AI businesses, although the timing of profitability remains uncertain.

Fractal also holds a 31.51% minority stake in healthcare AI company Qure.ai. The stake is accounted for as an associate and is not included in consolidated operating revenue. Emkay values it separately in its sum-of-the-parts assessment.

AI and analytics markets offer a large addressable opportunity

Emkay estimates that the global data analytics and AI services market will grow at a 16.7% CAGR to reach $310 billion by FY30. The serviceable market for Fractal is projected to increase from $85 billion to $171 billion over the same period.

The brokerage estimates that the AI software market could reach $283 billion by FY30, growing at a 22.9% CAGR. Generative AI services are expected to grow at around 52% annually.

Fractal operates across analytics services, AI implementation and emerging AI products. Emkay expects the company to use its large-client relationships and delivery capabilities to win a larger share of enterprise AI spending. The pace at which companies move from pilot projects to full-scale deployments will influence the opportunity available to the company.

Emkay forecasts strong earnings growth through FY29

Emkay estimates that Fractal’s revenue will increase from Rs 3,299.7 crore in FY26 to Rs 5,472 crore in FY29. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to rise from Rs 508.3 crore to Rs 1,044.8 crore, while adjusted profit after tax is expected to increase from Rs 303.2 crore to Rs 685.8 crore.

The brokerage expects adjusted EBITDA margin to improve from 15.4% in FY26 to 19.1% in FY29. Its estimates assume that larger AI engagements, account expansion and a higher contribution from better-margin work will support profit growth.

Financials FY26 FY27E FY28E FY29E Revenue (Rs crore) 3,299.7 3,924.1 4,629.7 5,472.0 EBITDA (Rs crore) 508.3 647.3 852.7 1,044.8 Adjusted PAT (Rs crore) 303.2 352.9 523.9 685.8 Adjusted EPS (Rs) 17.8 19.5 26.5 34.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.4% 16.5% 18.4% 19.1%

Rs 1,000 target based on sum-of-the-parts valuation

Emkay has used a sum-of-the-parts method to value Fractal. It values Fractal.ai at 24 times September 2028 EPS, applies three times EV/sales to Fractal Alpha and values the Qure.ai stake using the company’s last funding-round valuation.

The 24-times earnings multiple for Fractal.ai is around 8% below the target multiple used for Coforge and 20% below that used for Persistent Systems, according to the report. Emkay arrives at a target price of Rs 1,000 and assigns a ‘Buy’ rating.

Slower spending and execution pose risks

A prolonged slowdown in technology, media and telecom spending could delay new projects and affect revenue growth. Cautious client budgets may also postpone large transformation programmes, while slower expansion within existing accounts could limit growth.

Fractal must also demonstrate that its newer businesses can move towards profitability and that its AI products can generate meaningful licensing revenue. Delays in Fractal Alpha’s break-even or slower customer adoption of products could extend investment requirements and postpone the expected margin gains. Macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty could further affect client budgets and project timelines.

Conclusion

Emkay’s positive view on Fractal rests on its ability to convert growing enterprise demand for AI into larger contracts and stronger earnings. The next few years will test whether Fractal can scale these businesses, increase product sales and deliver the margin gains built into the brokerage’s forecasts.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.