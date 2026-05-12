Emkay Global Financial Services retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Waaree Energies. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 4,260, implying an upside of 32%, driven by its unmatched scale and leadership position, de-risked global distribution and supply chain, first-mover advantage, and policy tailwinds.

Unmatched scale and leadership position

Waaree Energy is recognised for its unmatched scale and leadership in the industry, currently positioned as the largest non-Chinese solar supplier. This leadership is supported by a de-risked global distribution and supply chain.

Aggressive backward integration

The company is aggressively expanding its manufacturing footprint with a focus on full backward integration, from modules and cells down to ingot-wafers, solar glass, and polysilicon. This strategy is designed to ensure supply security, drive margin expansion, and enhance cost competitiveness.

Strategic growth in the US market

The United States is a critical growth market for Waaree Energy due to high import dependence and restrictions on Chinese components. The company’s existing 1.6GW US manufacturing capacity, planned to scale to 4.2 GW by CY27-end, provides a significant advantage and insulates the company against potential policy risks.

Diversification into a full renewable platform

Waaree is transforming from a solar module manufacturer into a diversified renewable energy platform covering the entire PV chain, including EPC, BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems), inverters, and green hydrogen. This horizontal integration allows for an end-to-end offering, driving a higher wallet share and acting as a demand anchor for its manufacturing ecosystem.

“Its horizontal integration enables an end-to-end offering for customers while also acting as a demand anchor, with a 1GW Solar+BESS IPP potentially creating an incremental opportunity of Rs 6,000–7,000 crore for manufacturing and EPC,” said Emkay Global.

Significant entry barriers

The move toward deep integration significantly increases capital intensity, which creates substantial entry barriers. Only a few players possess the required scale, capital, and execution capabilities to compete at this level, while most peers remain in the early stages of integration.

Waaree Energies share price performance

The share price of Waaree Energies has hardly moved in the last five sessions. The stock has declined 4.5% in the past one month and 5% in the last six months. Waaree Energies’ stock price has given a return of 18% over the last one year.