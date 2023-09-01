Follow Us

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EMERGENT INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹100.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:39 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.00₹100.00
₹100.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.07₹100.00
₹100.00
Open Price
₹100.00
Prev. Close
₹100.00
Volume
0

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1100
  • R2100
  • R3100
  • Pivot
    100
  • S1100
  • S2100
  • S3100

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 589.4895.52
  • 1094.7593.79
  • 20107.0896.14
  • 50121.27107.12
  • 100124.59114.51
  • 200124.22112.74

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.664.664.6613.5113.90-28.93-22.84
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80902DL1983PLC209722 and registration number is 209722. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tarun Kumar Somani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Shobha Sahni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Chandra Khanduri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Suri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹45.69 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is 29.68 and PB ratio of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is 1.92 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹100.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹86.07 as on Aug 25, 2023.

