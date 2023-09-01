Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.66
|4.66
|4.66
|13.51
|13.90
|-28.93
|-22.84
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80902DL1983PLC209722 and registration number is 209722. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹45.69 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is 29.68 and PB ratio of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is 1.92 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹100.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹100.00 and 52-week low of Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is ₹86.07 as on Aug 25, 2023.