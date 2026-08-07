What is the share price of Emergent Industrial Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emergent Industrial Solutions is ₹414.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Emergent Industrial Solutions? The Emergent Industrial Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emergent Industrial Solutions? The market cap of Emergent Industrial Solutions is ₹189.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Emergent Industrial Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Emergent Industrial Solutions are ₹419.00 and ₹380.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emergent Industrial Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emergent Industrial Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emergent Industrial Solutions is ₹842.90 and 52-week low of Emergent Industrial Solutions is ₹314.70 as on .

How has the Emergent Industrial Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Emergent Industrial Solutions has shown returns of 3.72% over the past day, -0.18% for the past month, -10.58% over 3 months, -49.77% over 1 year, 63.14% across 3 years, and 23.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emergent Industrial Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emergent Industrial Solutions are 148.76 and 6.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global