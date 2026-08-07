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Emergent Industrial Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMERGENT INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Emergent Industrial Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹414.90 Closed
3.72₹ 14.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Emergent Industrial Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹380.00₹419.00
₹414.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹314.70₹842.90
₹414.90
Open Price
₹390.00
Prev. Close
₹400.00
Volume
95

Source: Dion Global

Emergent Industrial Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emergent Industrial Solutions		0.13-0.18-10.58-1.53-49.7763.1423.13
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Emergent Industrial Solutions has declined 49.77% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Emergent Industrial Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Emergent Industrial Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Emergent Industrial Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5403.03409.09
10414.28411.08
20418.19414.37
50417.28422.52
100441.49437.63
200466.11455.84

Source: Dion Global

Emergent Industrial Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emergent Industrial Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 9.30%, and public shareholding unchanged at 16.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Emergent Industrial Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTEmergent Indl. Sol. - Update on board meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTEmergent Indl. Sol. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On August 12, 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTEmergent Indl. Sol. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 29, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTEmergent Indl. Sol. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 21, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTEmergent Indl. Sol. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 29/05/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Emergent Industrial Solutions

Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80902DL1983PLC209722 and registration number is 209722. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 431.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tarun Somani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Shobha Sahni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Suri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Emergent Industrial Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Emergent Industrial Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emergent Industrial Solutions is ₹414.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emergent Industrial Solutions?

The Emergent Industrial Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emergent Industrial Solutions?

The market cap of Emergent Industrial Solutions is ₹189.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emergent Industrial Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emergent Industrial Solutions are ₹419.00 and ₹380.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emergent Industrial Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emergent Industrial Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emergent Industrial Solutions is ₹842.90 and 52-week low of Emergent Industrial Solutions is ₹314.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Emergent Industrial Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emergent Industrial Solutions has shown returns of 3.72% over the past day, -0.18% for the past month, -10.58% over 3 months, -49.77% over 1 year, 63.14% across 3 years, and 23.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emergent Industrial Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emergent Industrial Solutions are 148.76 and 6.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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