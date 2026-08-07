Here's the live share price of Emergent Industrial Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|0.13
|-0.18
|-10.58
|-1.53
|-49.77
|63.14
|23.13
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Emergent Industrial Solutions has declined 49.77% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Emergent Industrial Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|403.03
|409.09
|10
|414.28
|411.08
|20
|418.19
|414.37
|50
|417.28
|422.52
|100
|441.49
|437.63
|200
|466.11
|455.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Emergent Industrial Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 9.30%, and public shareholding unchanged at 16.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|Emergent Indl. Sol. - Update on board meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Emergent Indl. Sol. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On August 12, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Emergent Indl. Sol. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 29, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Emergent Indl. Sol. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 21, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Emergent Indl. Sol. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 29/05/2026
Source: Dion Global
Emergent Industrial Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L80902DL1983PLC209722 and registration number is 209722. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 431.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emergent Industrial Solutions is ₹414.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emergent Industrial Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Emergent Industrial Solutions is ₹189.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emergent Industrial Solutions are ₹419.00 and ₹380.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emergent Industrial Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emergent Industrial Solutions is ₹842.90 and 52-week low of Emergent Industrial Solutions is ₹314.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emergent Industrial Solutions has shown returns of 3.72% over the past day, -0.18% for the past month, -10.58% over 3 months, -49.77% over 1 year, 63.14% across 3 years, and 23.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emergent Industrial Solutions are 148.76 and 6.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global