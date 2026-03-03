Facebook Pixel Code
Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMERALD TYRE MANUFACTURERS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Tyres

Here's the live share price of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹94.95 Closed
-1.09₹ -1.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:44 PM IST
Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.00₹95.00
₹94.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.00₹152.55
₹94.95
Open Price
₹95.00
Prev. Close
₹96.00
Volume
43,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers has declined 12.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.72%.

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers’s current P/E of 15.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emerald Tyre Manufacturers		-1.15-6.91-7.82-32.18-20.88-20.57-12.91
MRF		-3.561.59-8.69-7.7932.0017.149.28
Balkrishna Industries		-8.57-10.47-4.40-2.58-10.843.967.11
Apollo Tyres		-3.16-12.77-17.71-9.3213.7111.7211.99
Ceat		-7.08-10.85-13.134.2445.2434.1615.96
JK Tyre & Industries		-10.66-10.582.8538.0088.5447.0530.82
TVS Srichakra		-4.11-5.23-16.9130.4646.5010.8714.56
Tolins Tyres		-8.13-11.58-24.85-33.08-7.76-23.39-14.77
Innovative Tyres & Tubes		3.983.98-34.30-35.70162.35209.3953.45

Over the last one year, Emerald Tyre Manufacturers has declined 20.88% compared to peers like MRF (32.00%), Balkrishna Industries (-10.84%), Apollo Tyres (13.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Emerald Tyre Manufacturers has underperformed peers relative to MRF (9.28%) and Balkrishna Industries (7.11%).

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
599.3497.89
10102.2899.56
2099.83100.3
50101.83102.93
100110.69108.62
200117.17115.59

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emerald Tyre Manufacturers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.16%, FII holding fell to 0.84%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Emerald Tyre Manufacturers fact sheet for more information

About Emerald Tyre Manufacturers

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25111TN2002PLC048665 and registration number is 048665. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tyres & Tubes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Chandhrasekharan Thirupathi Venkatachalam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. D Eswara Krishnan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishna Moorthy Subramonia Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T R Narasimhan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. K Priya Vedavalli
    Woman Director

FAQs on Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Share Price

What is the share price of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emerald Tyre Manufacturers is ₹94.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emerald Tyre Manufacturers?

The Emerald Tyre Manufacturers is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers?

The market cap of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers is ₹184.93 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers are ₹95.00 and ₹92.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emerald Tyre Manufacturers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers is ₹152.55 and 52-week low of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers is ₹90.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Emerald Tyre Manufacturers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emerald Tyre Manufacturers has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, -0.47% for the past month, -8.79% over 3 months, -21.72% over 1 year, -20.57% across 3 years, and -12.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers are 15.93 and 1.64 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

