What is the share price of Emerald Leisures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emerald Leisures is ₹210.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Emerald Leisures? The Emerald Leisures is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emerald Leisures? The market cap of Emerald Leisures is ₹315.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Emerald Leisures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Emerald Leisures are ₹225.00 and ₹189.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emerald Leisures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emerald Leisures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emerald Leisures is ₹247.00 and 52-week low of Emerald Leisures is ₹151.00 as on .

How has the Emerald Leisures performed historically in terms of returns? The Emerald Leisures has shown returns of 10.82% over the past day, 18.04% for the past month, 10.32% over 3 months, -4.72% over 1 year, 49.0% across 3 years, and 54.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emerald Leisures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emerald Leisures are -36.85 and -3.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global