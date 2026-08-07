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Emerald Leisures Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMERALD LEISURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Emerald Leisures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹210.00 Closed
10.82₹ 20.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Emerald Leisures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹189.50₹225.00
₹210.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹151.00₹247.00
₹210.00
Open Price
₹189.50
Prev. Close
₹189.50
Volume
19,910

Source: Dion Global

Emerald Leisures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emerald Leisures		15.1918.0410.328.92-4.7249.0054.58
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Emerald Leisures has declined 4.72% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Emerald Leisures has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Emerald Leisures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Emerald Leisures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5176.6180.78
10173177.34
20173.77176.28
50178.54179.33
100185.64185.56
200200.97191.7

Source: Dion Global

Emerald Leisures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emerald Leisures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Emerald Leisures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTEmerald Leisures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 04, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTEmerald Leisures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTEmerald Leisures - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Allotment Of Secured, Unlisted, Non-Convertible Deben
Jul 25, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTEmerald Leisures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 25, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTEmerald Leisures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Emerald Leisures

Emerald Leisures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH1948PLC006791 and registration number is 006791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramaswamy Vaidyanath
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Vinod Mehta
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jaydeep Vinod Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Loya
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jashwant Bhaichand Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Dhwani Harsh Sanghvi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aniruddha Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Emerald Leisures Share Price

What is the share price of Emerald Leisures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emerald Leisures is ₹210.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emerald Leisures?

The Emerald Leisures is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emerald Leisures?

The market cap of Emerald Leisures is ₹315.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emerald Leisures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emerald Leisures are ₹225.00 and ₹189.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emerald Leisures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emerald Leisures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emerald Leisures is ₹247.00 and 52-week low of Emerald Leisures is ₹151.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Emerald Leisures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emerald Leisures has shown returns of 10.82% over the past day, 18.04% for the past month, 10.32% over 3 months, -4.72% over 1 year, 49.0% across 3 years, and 54.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emerald Leisures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emerald Leisures are -36.85 and -3.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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