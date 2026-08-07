Here's the live share price of Emerald Leisures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emerald Leisures
|15.19
|18.04
|10.32
|8.92
|-4.72
|49.00
|54.58
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Emerald Leisures has declined 4.72% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Emerald Leisures has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|176.6
|180.78
|10
|173
|177.34
|20
|173.77
|176.28
|50
|178.54
|179.33
|100
|185.64
|185.56
|200
|200.97
|191.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Emerald Leisures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|Emerald Leisures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Emerald Leisures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, August 4, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Emerald Leisures - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Allotment Of Secured, Unlisted, Non-Convertible Deben
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Emerald Leisures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Emerald Leisures - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Emerald Leisures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH1948PLC006791 and registration number is 006791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emerald Leisures is ₹210.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emerald Leisures is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Emerald Leisures is ₹315.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emerald Leisures are ₹225.00 and ₹189.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emerald Leisures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emerald Leisures is ₹247.00 and 52-week low of Emerald Leisures is ₹151.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emerald Leisures has shown returns of 10.82% over the past day, 18.04% for the past month, 10.32% over 3 months, -4.72% over 1 year, 49.0% across 3 years, and 54.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emerald Leisures are -36.85 and -3.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global