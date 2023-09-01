Follow Us

EMERALD LEISURES LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹156.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Emerald Leisures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.10₹156.10
₹156.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.30₹192.55
₹156.10
Open Price
₹156.10
Prev. Close
₹156.10
Volume
0

Emerald Leisures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1156.1
  • R2156.1
  • R3156.1
  • Pivot
    156.1
  • S1156.1
  • S2156.1
  • S3156.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.1160.94
  • 1071.46160.72
  • 2068.28149.79
  • 5071.83123.04
  • 10087.5105.83
  • 20086.994.7

Emerald Leisures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.98-2.0783.65100.13142.77243.08160.28
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Emerald Leisures Ltd. Share Holdings

Emerald Leisures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Emerald Leisures Ltd.

Emerald Leisures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1948 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH1948PLC006791 and registration number is 006791. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Shah
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chetan J Mehta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jaydeep V Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh M Loya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jashwant B Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Dhwani J Mehta
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Amit Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maneesh Taparia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Emerald Leisures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Emerald Leisures Ltd.?

The market cap of Emerald Leisures Ltd. is ₹78.15 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emerald Leisures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Emerald Leisures Ltd. is -7.51 and PB ratio of Emerald Leisures Ltd. is -1.16 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Emerald Leisures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emerald Leisures Ltd. is ₹156.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emerald Leisures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emerald Leisures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emerald Leisures Ltd. is ₹192.55 and 52-week low of Emerald Leisures Ltd. is ₹64.30 as on Aug 28, 2023.

