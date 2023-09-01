What is the Market Cap of Emerald Leisures Ltd.? The market cap of Emerald Leisures Ltd. is ₹78.15 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emerald Leisures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Emerald Leisures Ltd. is -7.51 and PB ratio of Emerald Leisures Ltd. is -1.16 as on .

What is the share price of Emerald Leisures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emerald Leisures Ltd. is ₹156.10 as on .