Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Emerald Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMERALD FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Emerald Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.45 Closed
2.64₹ 1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Emerald Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.06₹52.98
₹52.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.23₹97.00
₹52.45
Open Price
₹50.81
Prev. Close
₹51.10
Volume
41,616

Source: Dion Global

Emerald Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Emerald Finance		3.07-5.09-17.61-16.43-28.6231.4723.44
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Emerald Finance has declined 28.62% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Emerald Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Emerald Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Emerald Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.0351.84
1052.6452.28
2054.453.32
5055.5555.33
10057.3358.48
20066.9664.73

Source: Dion Global

Emerald Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Emerald Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.78%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Emerald Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTEmerald Finance - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of LODR Regulations, 2015
Aug 01, 2026, 03:41 PM IST ISTEmerald Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTEmerald Finance - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of LODR Regulations, 2015
Jul 28, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTEmerald Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 25, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTEmerald Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Emerald Finance

Emerald Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993CH1983PLC041774 and registration number is 016993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of other commission agents (including commission agents working in emerging areas for wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anubha Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manjeet Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Emerald Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Emerald Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emerald Finance is ₹52.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Emerald Finance?

The Emerald Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emerald Finance?

The market cap of Emerald Finance is ₹177.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Emerald Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Emerald Finance are ₹52.98 and ₹50.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emerald Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emerald Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emerald Finance is ₹97.00 and 52-week low of Emerald Finance is ₹45.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Emerald Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Emerald Finance has shown returns of 2.64% over the past day, -5.09% for the past month, -17.61% over 3 months, -28.62% over 1 year, 31.47% across 3 years, and 23.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emerald Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emerald Finance are 10.89 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Emerald Finance News

More Emerald Finance News
Market Pulse