What is the share price of Emerald Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emerald Finance is ₹52.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Emerald Finance? The Emerald Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Emerald Finance? The market cap of Emerald Finance is ₹177.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Emerald Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Emerald Finance are ₹52.98 and ₹50.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emerald Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emerald Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emerald Finance is ₹97.00 and 52-week low of Emerald Finance is ₹45.23 as on .

How has the Emerald Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Emerald Finance has shown returns of 2.64% over the past day, -5.09% for the past month, -17.61% over 3 months, -28.62% over 1 year, 31.47% across 3 years, and 23.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Emerald Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emerald Finance are 10.89 and 1.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.

Source: Dion Global