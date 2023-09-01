Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.46
|-15.17
|-11.61
|-32.27
|6.30
|108.81
|53.24
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993CH1983PLC041774 and registration number is 016993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of other commission agents (including commission agents working in emerging areas for wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Emerald Finance Ltd. is ₹61.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Emerald Finance Ltd. is 20.54 and PB ratio of Emerald Finance Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emerald Finance Ltd. is ₹20.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emerald Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emerald Finance Ltd. is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Emerald Finance Ltd. is ₹17.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.