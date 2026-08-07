Here's the live share price of Emerald Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Emerald Finance
|3.07
|-5.09
|-17.61
|-16.43
|-28.62
|31.47
|23.44
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Emerald Finance has declined 28.62% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Emerald Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.03
|51.84
|10
|52.64
|52.28
|20
|54.4
|53.32
|50
|55.55
|55.33
|100
|57.33
|58.48
|200
|66.96
|64.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Emerald Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.78%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Emerald Finance - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of LODR Regulations, 2015
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:41 PM IST IST
|Emerald Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Emerald Finance - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of LODR Regulations, 2015
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Emerald Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Emerald Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Emerald Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993CH1983PLC041774 and registration number is 016993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of other commission agents (including commission agents working in emerging areas for wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emerald Finance is ₹52.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emerald Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Emerald Finance is ₹177.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Emerald Finance are ₹52.98 and ₹50.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emerald Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emerald Finance is ₹97.00 and 52-week low of Emerald Finance is ₹45.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Emerald Finance has shown returns of 2.64% over the past day, -5.09% for the past month, -17.61% over 3 months, -28.62% over 1 year, 31.47% across 3 years, and 23.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Emerald Finance are 10.89 and 1.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.19 per annum.
Source: Dion Global