EMERALD FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.25 Closed
-1.27-0.26
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Emerald Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.85₹20.68
₹20.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.60₹35.00
₹20.25
Open Price
₹20.40
Prev. Close
₹20.51
Volume
5,149

Emerald Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.67
  • R221.09
  • R321.5
  • Pivot
    20.26
  • S119.84
  • S219.43
  • S319.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.220.51
  • 1027.3620.78
  • 2023.8421.39
  • 5021.2522.36
  • 10019.223.25
  • 20019.4423.69

Emerald Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.46-15.17-11.61-32.276.30108.8153.24
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Emerald Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Emerald Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Emerald Finance Ltd.

Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993CH1983PLC041774 and registration number is 016993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of other commission agents (including commission agents working in emerging areas for wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raman Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Gaur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anubha Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Emerald Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Emerald Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Emerald Finance Ltd. is ₹61.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emerald Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Emerald Finance Ltd. is 20.54 and PB ratio of Emerald Finance Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Emerald Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emerald Finance Ltd. is ₹20.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Emerald Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Emerald Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Emerald Finance Ltd. is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Emerald Finance Ltd. is ₹17.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

