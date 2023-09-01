What is the Market Cap of Emerald Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Emerald Finance Ltd. is ₹61.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Emerald Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Emerald Finance Ltd. is 20.54 and PB ratio of Emerald Finance Ltd. is 1.66 as on .

What is the share price of Emerald Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Emerald Finance Ltd. is ₹20.25 as on .