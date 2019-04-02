Embassy Office Parks REIT surges nearly 5% in debut trade

By: | Published: April 2, 2019 1:26 AM

After the utilisation of the IPO proceeds, its total debt is expected to be less than 15% of market value, HDFC Securities said in a note on March 16.

The stock was listed at Rs 308, 2.67% above its issue price, before closing at Rs 314. The firm’s shares saw an intra-day high of Rs 324.8 and an intraday low of Rs 308.

The stock of Embassy Office Parks REIT ended more than 4% higher in debut trade on the NSE on Monday against its issue price of `300.

The stock was listed at `308, 2.67% above its issue price, before closing at `314. The firm’s shares saw an intra-day high of `324.8 and an intraday low of `308.

On the BSE, the shares closed at `314.10, a gain of 4.70% from the issue price. Intra-day, the stock touched a high of `324.50, a jump of 8.16%.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the country’s first real estate investment trust (REIT) was open from March 18-20 and was subscribed 2.58 times.

“The confidence of institutional investors in real estate still looks a bit laggard, and may be that was something which caused timid listing, whereas retail investors’ participation was great with 9.31 crore units — almost 12% share, pushing the oversubscription to 2.57.

“However, we feel with overall improved transparency in real estate on the back of strong policy changes and high quality assets, REITs should show better interest levels in future listings,” Paradigm Realty MD Parth Mehta said.
The Embassy Office Parks REIT IPO, backed by Blackstone Group and Bengaluru-based Embassy Property

Developments, aimed to raise `4,750 crore by issuing shares at `299-300 apiece. The object of the issue was partial or full repayment or prepayment of bank and financial institution debt of certain asset SPVs and by the investment entity and for acquisition of Embassy One Assets. After the utilisation of the IPO proceeds, its total debt is expected to be less than 15% of market value, HDFC Securities said in a note on March 16.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Embassy Office Parks REIT surges nearly 5% in debut trade
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition