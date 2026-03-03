Facebook Pixel Code
EMA Partners India Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMA PARTNERS INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of EMA Partners India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹82.25 Closed
-5.89₹ -5.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:46 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

EMA Partners India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.60₹85.95
₹82.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.50₹133.00
₹82.25
Open Price
₹85.95
Prev. Close
₹87.40
Volume
28,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of EMA Partners India has declined 11.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.64%.

EMA Partners India’s current P/E of 14.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

EMA Partners India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EMA Partners India		-6.32-9.62-7.58-20.57-30.18-17.91-11.17
Crisil		-4.24-10.47-3.05-14.68-2.988.3617.56
Central Depository Services (India)		-7.28-8.54-20.78-19.1211.2434.9531.76
Urban Company		-5.66-16.85-20.90-38.24-38.24-14.84-9.19
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.30-2.50-0.58-6.41-11.07-11.58-7.12
Indegene		0.03-4.00-9.59-13.21-9.26-5.62-3.41
WeWork India Management		-6.90-17.41-19.79-23.69-23.69-8.62-5.26
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.37-15.28-27.34-32.401.194.82
SIS		3.64-10.88-7.34-18.12-3.35-5.56-6.66
PDS		-4.02-14.70-15.13-8.02-29.96-3.4018.07
Quess Corp		-4.06-9.29-7.54-28.98-67.16-19.26-23.58
TeamLease Services		-5.11-16.24-25.86-35.89-38.68-22.49-19.26
Updater Services		-0.791.97-14.16-39.34-47.64-18.62-11.63
Krystal Integrated Services		-3.88-1.6210.01-13.2741.58-5.54-3.36
Kapston Services		1.520.9632.2464.8987.6777.5048.29
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.90-16.93-26.95-36.28-40.41-15.85-9.84
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-5.365.94-13.6340.77103.663.962.36
Radiant Cash Management Services		-3.82-21.61-32.71-37.28-40.95-28.49-19.37
NDL Ventures		-4.2017.6912.4522.4326.11-3.30-25.06
Trident Techlabs		17.92-15.50-39.53-67.14-73.7724.4814.04

Over the last one year, EMA Partners India has declined 30.18% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, EMA Partners India has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).

EMA Partners India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

EMA Partners India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.8787.22
1087.387.4
2087.587.5
5088.2388.71
10092.4391.78
20097.8498.63

EMA Partners India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EMA Partners India saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.55%, while DII stake increased to 14.28%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

EMA Partners India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,54,0000.072.91
1,87,0000.051.54
41,0000.080.34

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

EMA Partners India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the EMA Partners India fact sheet for more information

About EMA Partners India

EMA Partners India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140MH2003PLC142116 and registration number is 142116. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Krishnan Sudarshan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Krishnaprakash
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Ganapathy
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Archana Niranjan Hingorani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Balasundaram
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajat Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on EMA Partners India Share Price

What is the share price of EMA Partners India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EMA Partners India is ₹82.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is EMA Partners India?

The EMA Partners India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of EMA Partners India?

The market cap of EMA Partners India is ₹191.20 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EMA Partners India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EMA Partners India are ₹85.95 and ₹80.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EMA Partners India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EMA Partners India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EMA Partners India is ₹133.00 and 52-week low of EMA Partners India is ₹75.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the EMA Partners India performed historically in terms of returns?

The EMA Partners India has shown returns of -5.89% over the past day, 1.73% for the past month, -10.21% over 3 months, -29.64% over 1 year, -17.91% across 3 years, and -11.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EMA Partners India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EMA Partners India are 14.82 and 1.31 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

EMA Partners India News

