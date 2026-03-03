Here's the live share price of EMA Partners India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of EMA Partners India has declined 11.17% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.64%.
EMA Partners India’s current P/E of 14.82x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EMA Partners India
|-6.32
|-9.62
|-7.58
|-20.57
|-30.18
|-17.91
|-11.17
|Crisil
|-4.24
|-10.47
|-3.05
|-14.68
|-2.98
|8.36
|17.56
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-7.28
|-8.54
|-20.78
|-19.12
|11.24
|34.95
|31.76
|Urban Company
|-5.66
|-16.85
|-20.90
|-38.24
|-38.24
|-14.84
|-9.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.30
|-2.50
|-0.58
|-6.41
|-11.07
|-11.58
|-7.12
|Indegene
|0.03
|-4.00
|-9.59
|-13.21
|-9.26
|-5.62
|-3.41
|WeWork India Management
|-6.90
|-17.41
|-19.79
|-23.69
|-23.69
|-8.62
|-5.26
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.37
|-15.28
|-27.34
|-32.40
|1.19
|4.82
|SIS
|3.64
|-10.88
|-7.34
|-18.12
|-3.35
|-5.56
|-6.66
|PDS
|-4.02
|-14.70
|-15.13
|-8.02
|-29.96
|-3.40
|18.07
|Quess Corp
|-4.06
|-9.29
|-7.54
|-28.98
|-67.16
|-19.26
|-23.58
|TeamLease Services
|-5.11
|-16.24
|-25.86
|-35.89
|-38.68
|-22.49
|-19.26
|Updater Services
|-0.79
|1.97
|-14.16
|-39.34
|-47.64
|-18.62
|-11.63
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-3.88
|-1.62
|10.01
|-13.27
|41.58
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Kapston Services
|1.52
|0.96
|32.24
|64.89
|87.67
|77.50
|48.29
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.90
|-16.93
|-26.95
|-36.28
|-40.41
|-15.85
|-9.84
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.36
|5.94
|-13.63
|40.77
|103.66
|3.96
|2.36
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-3.82
|-21.61
|-32.71
|-37.28
|-40.95
|-28.49
|-19.37
|NDL Ventures
|-4.20
|17.69
|12.45
|22.43
|26.11
|-3.30
|-25.06
|Trident Techlabs
|17.92
|-15.50
|-39.53
|-67.14
|-73.77
|24.48
|14.04
Over the last one year, EMA Partners India has declined 30.18% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, EMA Partners India has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.87
|87.22
|10
|87.3
|87.4
|20
|87.5
|87.5
|50
|88.23
|88.71
|100
|92.43
|91.78
|200
|97.84
|98.63
In the latest quarter, EMA Partners India saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.55%, while DII stake increased to 14.28%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,54,000
|0.07
|2.91
|1,87,000
|0.05
|1.54
|41,000
|0.08
|0.34
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the EMA Partners India fact sheet for more information
EMA Partners India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140MH2003PLC142116 and registration number is 142116. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EMA Partners India is ₹82.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The EMA Partners India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of EMA Partners India is ₹191.20 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EMA Partners India are ₹85.95 and ₹80.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EMA Partners India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EMA Partners India is ₹133.00 and 52-week low of EMA Partners India is ₹75.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The EMA Partners India has shown returns of -5.89% over the past day, 1.73% for the past month, -10.21% over 3 months, -29.64% over 1 year, -17.91% across 3 years, and -11.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EMA Partners India are 14.82 and 1.31 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.