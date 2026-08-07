Here's the live share price of EMA India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EMA India
|-9.59
|-20.22
|7.66
|44.91
|420.60
|213.19
|126.55
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, EMA India has gained 420.60% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, EMA India has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|699.12
|682.08
|10
|727.16
|703.15
|20
|755.5
|730.68
|50
|782.21
|730.11
|100
|646.11
|647.86
|200
|423.33
|501.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, EMA India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|EMA India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|EMA India - Intimation Of Receipt Of RD Order, As Per Enclosure Attached
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|EMA India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 08, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|EMA India - Minutes Of Postal Ballot Meeting
|May 12, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|EMA India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
EMA India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201UP1971PLC003408 and registration number is 003408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EMA India is ₹634.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EMA India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EMA India is ₹63.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EMA India are ₹634.35 and ₹634.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EMA India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EMA India is ₹876.75 and 52-week low of EMA India is ₹119.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EMA India has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -20.22% for the past month, 7.66% over 3 months, 420.6% over 1 year, 213.19% across 3 years, and 126.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EMA India are 10.31 and 14.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global