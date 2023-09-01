Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
EMA India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201UP1971PLC003408 and registration number is 003408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of EMA India Ltd. is ₹2.00 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of EMA India Ltd. is -3.81 and PB ratio of EMA India Ltd. is -3.26 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EMA India Ltd. is ₹19.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EMA India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EMA India Ltd. is ₹26.11 and 52-week low of EMA India Ltd. is ₹16.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.