Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

EMA India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EMA INDIA LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

EMA India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.06₹19.90
₹19.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.65₹26.11
₹19.90
Open Price
₹19.06
Prev. Close
₹19.90
Volume
0

EMA India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.18
  • R220.46
  • R321.02
  • Pivot
    19.62
  • S119.34
  • S218.78
  • S318.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.8519.57
  • 1020.3820.08
  • 2019.1120.69
  • 5019.5121.35
  • 10022.6721.68
  • 20018.6320.97

EMA India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.19-8.51-13.48-23.4313.71732.645.85
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

EMA India Ltd. Share Holdings

EMA India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About EMA India Ltd.

EMA India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201UP1971PLC003408 and registration number is 003408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Rakshita Bhargava
    Director
  • Mrs. Ranjana Bhargava
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Krishna Das Gupta
    Director
  • Ms. Mahabir Prasad Sharma
    Director

FAQs on EMA India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of EMA India Ltd.?

The market cap of EMA India Ltd. is ₹2.00 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EMA India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of EMA India Ltd. is -3.81 and PB ratio of EMA India Ltd. is -3.26 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of EMA India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EMA India Ltd. is ₹19.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EMA India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EMA India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EMA India Ltd. is ₹26.11 and 52-week low of EMA India Ltd. is ₹16.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data