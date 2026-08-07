What is the share price of EMA India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EMA India is ₹634.35 as on .

What kind of stock is EMA India? The EMA India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EMA India? The market cap of EMA India is ₹63.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of EMA India? Today’s highest and lowest price of EMA India are ₹634.35 and ₹634.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EMA India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EMA India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EMA India is ₹876.75 and 52-week low of EMA India is ₹119.50 as on .

How has the EMA India performed historically in terms of returns? The EMA India has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -20.22% for the past month, 7.66% over 3 months, 420.6% over 1 year, 213.19% across 3 years, and 126.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EMA India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EMA India are 10.31 and 14.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global