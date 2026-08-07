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EMA India Share Price

NSE
BSE

EMA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of EMA India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹634.35 Closed
-1.99₹ -12.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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EMA India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹634.35₹634.35
₹634.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹119.50₹876.75
₹634.35
Open Price
₹634.35
Prev. Close
₹647.25
Volume
451

Source: Dion Global

EMA India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EMA India		-9.59-20.227.6644.91420.60213.19126.55
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, EMA India has gained 420.60% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, EMA India has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

EMA India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

EMA India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5699.12682.08
10727.16703.15
20755.5730.68
50782.21730.11
100646.11647.86
200423.33501.34

Source: Dion Global

EMA India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EMA India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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EMA India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTEMA India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial
Jul 29, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTEMA India - Intimation Of Receipt Of RD Order, As Per Enclosure Attached
Jul 03, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTEMA India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 08, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTEMA India - Minutes Of Postal Ballot Meeting
May 12, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTEMA India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About EMA India

EMA India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201UP1971PLC003408 and registration number is 003408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Ranjana Bhargava
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Rakshita Bhargava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Honey Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on EMA India Share Price

What is the share price of EMA India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EMA India is ₹634.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is EMA India?

The EMA India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EMA India?

The market cap of EMA India is ₹63.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EMA India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EMA India are ₹634.35 and ₹634.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EMA India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EMA India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EMA India is ₹876.75 and 52-week low of EMA India is ₹119.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the EMA India performed historically in terms of returns?

The EMA India has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -20.22% for the past month, 7.66% over 3 months, 420.6% over 1 year, 213.19% across 3 years, and 126.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EMA India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EMA India are 10.31 and 14.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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