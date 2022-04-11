Elon Musk, Twitter’s largest shareholder, decides to not join the board, CEO Parag Agrawal says

Elon Musk would not be going Twitter’s board after all. Parag Agrawal, the chief executive of the social media platform, said in a tweet that Musk has decided not to join Twitter’s board. “Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9 (April 9), but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best,” Agrawal said in a note to the company, which he also shared in a tweet Monday. “Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input,” he added.