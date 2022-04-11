  • MORE MARKET STATS

Elon Musk, Twitter’s largest shareholder, decides to not join the board, CEO Parag Agrawal says

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9 (April 9), but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best,” Agrawal said in a note to the company.

Written by Aakriti Bhalla
Elon Musk, Twitter board, Twitter
Elon Musk has decided to not join Twitter's baord, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said Monday. (File: Reuters)

Elon Musk would not be going Twitter’s board after all. Parag Agrawal, the chief executive of the social media platform, said in a tweet that Musk has decided not to join Twitter’s board. “Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9 (April 9), but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best,” Agrawal said in a note to the company, which he also shared in a tweet Monday. “Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input,” he added.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.