Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold Tesla shares worth $4 billion, according to US Securities and Exchange filings Thursday, days after the billionaire sealed the deal with Twitter to buy the social media giant. Musk carried out the sale through his trust and sold the shares on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the filings show. In a tweet, Musk said “No further TSLA sales planned after today.” He was responding to a Twitter user on the Tesla stock sale. Musk sold a total of 4.4 million shares.