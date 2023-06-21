Elon Musk eyes investment in India, billionaire Ray Dalio says India’s time has come, sees huge opportunity

As Prime Minister Modi tours the United States of America, big global investors including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and billionaire investor Ray Dalio have offered to consider investing in India and have recognised the growth potential that India offers. Elon Musk said he intends to invest money in India, adding that there is a scope for building a sustainable energy future in India, including electric cars. Ray Dalio, on the other hand, said that India is at a point where it can see startling changes and opportunities.

Here’s what they said:

Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla

I am actually incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any other large country in the world. He (Narendra Modi) really cares about India because he’s pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something we intend to do… we’re just trying to figure out the right timing. In a nutshell, it was a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister, and I like him quite a lot. He visited our Fremont factory several years ago. I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies, and at the same time make sure it accrues to India’s advantage… which is, you know, that’s the job. I am a fan of Modi, so I have to say that. I think there’s a tremendous amount of potential for all three pillars of sustainable energy future: the three pillars being i) sustainable energy generation – solar and wind primarily; India is great for solar. ii) And then you need to pair that with stationary battery packs, because the Sun doesn’t shine at night. iii) And then you need electric vehicles. And then you have a sustainable energy future. And the interesting thing is that you’ll find that this is the lower cost way to go as well. I am tentatively planning to visit India again next year, and I am looking forward to it.

Ray Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates

Prime Minister Modi is a man whose time has come at the time India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous, and you have now a reformer – a radical reformer – who has the ability to transform it, and the popularity to transform it. So I think India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture, in which … going to create a tremendous opportunity, tremendous changes in India that are going to be really startling.

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Market Risk Expert, Statistician

I connect with the Prime Minister. We sat down, he mentioned Antifragile, we spoke about bouncing back from adversity, and about central risk-taking. It was wonderful and I also commended India on the response to COVID and how India very efficiently dealt with it, particularly with the food, the distribution and all of that.