If Bitcoin were a Harry Potter movie character, what role it would play; Elon Musk talks to JK Rowling

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took Twitter by storm after he tried to explain cryptocurrency Bitcoin to world-renowned author JK Rowling. The Harry Potter series writer had posted a query on the micro-blogging platform stating that she does not understand digital currency Bitcoin. “I don’t understand bitcoin. Please explain it to me,” the tweet posted on 15th May 2020 said. After a barrage of explanations in the form of memes, links and some complicated posts from fans and tech savvies alike, Elon Musk stepped in too and said that the cryptocurrency was difficult to understand. He also made a snide remark at the behaviour of traditional banks. “Pretty much, although massive currency issuance by govt central banks is making Bitcoin Internet money look solid by comparison,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Twitter thread attracted many posts and meme-fest and even Bitcoin’s Twitter handle couldn’t resist the temptation to explain Bitcoin to the author in a Harry Potter-verse. “Wizards still need to trust Gringotts Bank. Bitcoin fixes this,” Bitcoin’s Twitter handle posted. Later, Elon Musk also said that he owns 0.25 Bitcoins. Here’s what other Twitterati had to say on the episode.

