  • MORE MARKET STATS

If Bitcoin were a Harry Potter movie character, what role it would play; Elon Musk talks to JK Rowling

By: |
Published: May 18, 2020 10:31:41 AM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took Twitter by storm after he tried to explain cryptocurrency Bitcoin to world-renowned author JK Rowling.

The Harry Potter series writer had posted a query on the micro-blogging platform stating that she does not understand digital currency Bitcoin.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took Twitter by storm after he tried to explain cryptocurrency Bitcoin to world-renowned author JK Rowling. The Harry Potter series writer had posted a query on the micro-blogging platform stating that she does not understand digital currency Bitcoin. “I don’t understand bitcoin. Please explain it to me,” the tweet posted on 15th May 2020 said. After a barrage of explanations in the form of memes, links and some complicated posts from fans and tech savvies alike, Elon Musk stepped in too and said that the cryptocurrency was difficult to understand. He also made a snide remark at the behaviour of traditional banks. “Pretty much, although massive currency issuance by govt central banks is making Bitcoin Internet money look solid by comparison,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Twitter thread attracted many posts and meme-fest and even Bitcoin’s Twitter handle couldn’t resist the temptation to explain Bitcoin to the author in a Harry Potter-verse. “Wizards still need to trust Gringotts Bank. Bitcoin fixes this,” Bitcoin’s Twitter handle posted. Later, Elon Musk also said that he owns 0.25 Bitcoins. Here’s what other Twitterati had to say on the episode.

Related News

The Tesla CEO had recently been in news for some other reasons too.  He had recently announced the birth of boy child and said that the child has been named “X Æ A-12 Musk” which left Twitter in splits as people tried to guess the meaning of the name.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. If Bitcoin were a Harry Potter movie character what role it would play Elon Musk talks to JK Rowling
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sensex, Nifty see sharp fall as eco measures failed to cheer-up markets; check what’s dragging D-St
2Stocks in focus: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India to remain in action today
3Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 800 pts, Nifty Bank plunges over 750 pts; ICICI Bank shares drop 7%; Infosys up 1%