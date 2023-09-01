What is the Market Cap of Elnet Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Elnet Technologies Ltd. is ₹111.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elnet Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Elnet Technologies Ltd. is 7.85 and PB ratio of Elnet Technologies Ltd. is 0.91 as on .

What is the share price of Elnet Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elnet Technologies Ltd. is ₹279.00 as on .