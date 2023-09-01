Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
Elnet Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1990PLC019459 and registration number is 019459. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Elnet Technologies Ltd. is ₹111.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Elnet Technologies Ltd. is 7.85 and PB ratio of Elnet Technologies Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elnet Technologies Ltd. is ₹279.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elnet Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elnet Technologies Ltd. is ₹315.95 and 52-week low of Elnet Technologies Ltd. is ₹137.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.