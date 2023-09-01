Follow Us

Elnet Technologies Ltd. Share Price

ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹279.00 Closed
-0.32-0.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Elnet Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹274.10₹284.00
₹279.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹137.70₹315.95
₹279.00
Open Price
₹281.00
Prev. Close
₹279.90
Volume
630

Elnet Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1283.97
  • R2288.93
  • R3293.87
  • Pivot
    279.03
  • S1274.07
  • S2269.13
  • S3264.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5153.79279.08
  • 10153.94279.71
  • 20155.06276.94
  • 50156.94255.58
  • 100152.26230.19
  • 200160.79206.44

Elnet Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.432.4254.1463.1687.00141.04134.65
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Elnet Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Elnet Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend

About Elnet Technologies Ltd.

Elnet Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1990PLC019459 and registration number is 019459. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Unnamalai Thiagarajan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Yadav
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. S Kirubanandan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. C Ramachandran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Kasim
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. G Chellakrishna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. J Ravi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R Ganapathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. H Karthik Seshadri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. G Senrayaperumal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N Srivathsa Desikan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A P Radhakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Elnet Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Elnet Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Elnet Technologies Ltd. is ₹111.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elnet Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Elnet Technologies Ltd. is 7.85 and PB ratio of Elnet Technologies Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Elnet Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elnet Technologies Ltd. is ₹279.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elnet Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elnet Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elnet Technologies Ltd. is ₹315.95 and 52-week low of Elnet Technologies Ltd. is ₹137.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

