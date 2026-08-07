Here's the live share price of Elnet Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Elnet Technologies
|1.84
|-2.5
|-2.25
|-8.12
|-13.18
|4.26
|10.56
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.4
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.8
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.4
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.1
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.7
|5.1
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.9
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.6
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.1
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.7
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.8
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.4
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.4
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.3
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.3
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.2
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.2
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Elnet Technologies has declined 13.18% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Elnet Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|317.8
|322.95
|10
|319.73
|322.22
|20
|322.59
|323.55
|50
|330.39
|327.57
|100
|328.85
|331.23
|200
|338.63
|337.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Elnet Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Elnet Technologi - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of 206Th Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Elnet Technologies
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|Elnet Technologi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:06 AM IST IST
|Elnet Technologi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Elnet Technologi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Elnet Technologi - Submission Of Copies Of Newspaper Advertisement - 'Notice Of Postal Ballot, Information On E-Voting' And O
Source: Dion Global
Elnet Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1990PLC019459 and registration number is 019459. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elnet Technologies is ₹321.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elnet Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Elnet Technologies is ₹128.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Elnet Technologies are ₹321.80 and ₹313.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elnet Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elnet Technologies is ₹411.00 and 52-week low of Elnet Technologies is ₹285.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elnet Technologies has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, -2.5% for the past month, -2.25% over 3 months, -13.18% over 1 year, 4.26% across 3 years, and 10.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elnet Technologies are 0.00 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global