What is the share price of Elnet Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elnet Technologies is ₹321.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Elnet Technologies? The Elnet Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elnet Technologies? The market cap of Elnet Technologies is ₹128.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Elnet Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Elnet Technologies are ₹321.80 and ₹313.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elnet Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elnet Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elnet Technologies is ₹411.00 and 52-week low of Elnet Technologies is ₹285.05 as on .

How has the Elnet Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Elnet Technologies has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, -2.5% for the past month, -2.25% over 3 months, -13.18% over 1 year, 4.26% across 3 years, and 10.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elnet Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elnet Technologies are 0.00 and 1.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global