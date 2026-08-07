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Elnet Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELNET TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Elnet Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹321.80 Closed
1.71₹ 5.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Elnet Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹313.00₹321.80
₹321.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹285.05₹411.00
₹321.80
Open Price
₹317.00
Prev. Close
₹316.40
Volume
1,249

Source: Dion Global

Elnet Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Elnet Technologies		1.84-2.5-2.25-8.12-13.184.2610.56
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.4-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.8-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.4-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.114.0913.931.7911.1911.75.1
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.9-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.621.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.19.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.7
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.82.2219.72-8.4-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.4
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.3-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.3
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.218.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.2-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Elnet Technologies has declined 13.18% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Elnet Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Elnet Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Elnet Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5317.8322.95
10319.73322.22
20322.59323.55
50330.39327.57
100328.85331.23
200338.63337.86

Source: Dion Global

Elnet Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Elnet Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Elnet Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTElnet Technologi - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of 206Th Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Elnet Technologies
Aug 05, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTElnet Technologi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Aug 05, 2026, 02:06 AM IST ISTElnet Technologi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 08, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTElnet Technologi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTElnet Technologi - Submission Of Copies Of Newspaper Advertisement - 'Notice Of Postal Ballot, Information On E-Voting' And O

Source: Dion Global

About Elnet Technologies

Elnet Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1990PLC019459 and registration number is 019459. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K P Karthikeyan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Unnamalai Thiagarajan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Srivathsa Desikan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chakkolath Ramachandran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatesan Kumaresan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Janakiraman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ammoor Periyan Radhakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nataraj Prakash
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madura Ganesh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pattabhi Venkata Raman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Elnet Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Elnet Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elnet Technologies is ₹321.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Elnet Technologies?

The Elnet Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elnet Technologies?

The market cap of Elnet Technologies is ₹128.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Elnet Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Elnet Technologies are ₹321.80 and ₹313.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elnet Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elnet Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elnet Technologies is ₹411.00 and 52-week low of Elnet Technologies is ₹285.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Elnet Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Elnet Technologies has shown returns of 1.71% over the past day, -2.5% for the past month, -2.25% over 3 months, -13.18% over 1 year, 4.26% across 3 years, and 10.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elnet Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elnet Technologies are 0.00 and 1.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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