What is the Market Cap of Elixir Capital Ltd.? The market cap of Elixir Capital Ltd. is ₹25.88 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elixir Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Elixir Capital Ltd. is 25.57 and PB ratio of Elixir Capital Ltd. is 1.42 as on .

What is the share price of Elixir Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elixir Capital Ltd. is ₹44.60 as on .