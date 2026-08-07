Here's the live share price of Elixir Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Elixir Capital
|-1.03
|-8.9
|-10.13
|0.24
|-7.83
|34.65
|16.5
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.9
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.5
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.3
|-5.9
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5
|-11.9
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.6
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.5
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.3
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.4
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.6
|-31.59
|-34
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Elixir Capital has declined 7.83% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Elixir Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|117.11
|116.5
|10
|118.48
|117.23
|20
|117.76
|117.58
|50
|116.01
|115.89
|100
|109.03
|112.77
|200
|107.1
|112.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Elixir Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Elixir Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-June-2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Elixir Capital - AGM On 25-Aug-2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Elixir Capital - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Elixir Capital - Record Date For Final Dividend
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Elixir Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Elixir Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1994PLC083361 and registration number is 083361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elixir Capital is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elixir Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Elixir Capital is ₹61.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Elixir Capital are ₹111.30 and ₹96.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elixir Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elixir Capital is ₹143.80 and 52-week low of Elixir Capital is ₹78.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elixir Capital has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -8.9% for the past month, -10.13% over 3 months, -7.83% over 1 year, 34.65% across 3 years, and 16.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elixir Capital are 20.29 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global