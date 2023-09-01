Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Elixir Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ELIXIR CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.60 Closed
1.320.58
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Elixir Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.01₹45.70
₹44.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.80₹78.15
₹44.60
Open Price
₹45.70
Prev. Close
₹44.02
Volume
4,048

Elixir Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.53
  • R246.46
  • R347.22
  • Pivot
    44.77
  • S143.84
  • S243.08
  • S342.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.6144.16
  • 1041.0544.25
  • 2039.0344
  • 5041.7543.15
  • 10045.8142.7
  • 20045.7643.04

Elixir Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.456.378.8123.683.0055.6721.20
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Elixir Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Elixir Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Elixir Capital Ltd.

Elixir Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1994PLC083361 and registration number is 083361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dipan Mehta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dilip Kapadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suril Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Elixir Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Elixir Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Elixir Capital Ltd. is ₹25.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elixir Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Elixir Capital Ltd. is 25.57 and PB ratio of Elixir Capital Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Elixir Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elixir Capital Ltd. is ₹44.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elixir Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elixir Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elixir Capital Ltd. is ₹78.15 and 52-week low of Elixir Capital Ltd. is ₹32.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data