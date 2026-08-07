What is the share price of Elixir Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elixir Capital is ₹106.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Elixir Capital? The Elixir Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elixir Capital? The market cap of Elixir Capital is ₹61.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Elixir Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Elixir Capital are ₹111.30 and ₹96.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elixir Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elixir Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elixir Capital is ₹143.80 and 52-week low of Elixir Capital is ₹78.10 as on .

How has the Elixir Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Elixir Capital has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -8.9% for the past month, -10.13% over 3 months, -7.83% over 1 year, 34.65% across 3 years, and 16.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elixir Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elixir Capital are 20.29 and 1.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global