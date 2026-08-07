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Elixir Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELIXIR CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Elixir Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.00 Closed
-1.17₹ -1.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Elixir Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.20₹111.30
₹106.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.10₹143.80
₹106.00
Open Price
₹108.00
Prev. Close
₹107.25
Volume
8,458

Source: Dion Global

Elixir Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Elixir Capital		-1.03-8.9-10.130.24-7.8334.6516.5
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.9-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.532.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.3-5.94.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5-11.920.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.624.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.52.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.423.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.6-31.59-3437.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Elixir Capital has declined 7.83% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Elixir Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Elixir Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Elixir Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5117.11116.5
10118.48117.23
20117.76117.58
50116.01115.89
100109.03112.77
200107.1112.87

Source: Dion Global

Elixir Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Elixir Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Elixir Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTElixir Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30-June-2026
Aug 01, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTElixir Capital - AGM On 25-Aug-2026
Aug 01, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTElixir Capital - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 18, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTElixir Capital - Record Date For Final Dividend
Jul 17, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTElixir Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Elixir Capital

Elixir Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1994PLC083361 and registration number is 083361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dipan Mehta
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Radhika Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Manori Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shail Kapadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Elixir Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Elixir Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elixir Capital is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Elixir Capital?

The Elixir Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elixir Capital?

The market cap of Elixir Capital is ₹61.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Elixir Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Elixir Capital are ₹111.30 and ₹96.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elixir Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elixir Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elixir Capital is ₹143.80 and 52-week low of Elixir Capital is ₹78.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Elixir Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Elixir Capital has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -8.9% for the past month, -10.13% over 3 months, -7.83% over 1 year, 34.65% across 3 years, and 16.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elixir Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elixir Capital are 20.29 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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