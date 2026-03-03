Facebook Pixel Code
Elitecon International Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELITECON INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Tobacco

Here's the live share price of Elitecon International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹55.29 Closed
-4.98₹ -2.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Elitecon International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.29₹57.88
₹55.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.73₹422.65
₹55.29
Open Price
₹55.29
Prev. Close
₹58.19
Volume
14,45,647

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Elitecon International has gained 120.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 148.05%.

Elitecon International’s current P/E of 38.38x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Elitecon International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Elitecon International		-13.47-16.89-35.82-80.34143.19268.83120.95
ITC		-2.70-0.60-21.41-23.50-20.81-6.478.44
Godfrey Phillips India		-4.863.41-26.61-39.8820.2248.0146.58
VST Industries		-2.851.61-9.77-14.55-7.91-7.34-6.02
NTC Industries		-5.18-9.47-2.37-17.55-13.3229.3215.84
Sinnar Bidi Udyog		15.76-14.29-10.26-15.8717.9354.6429.90

Over the last one year, Elitecon International has gained 143.19% compared to peers like ITC (-20.81%), Godfrey Phillips India (20.22%), VST Industries (-7.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Elitecon International has outperformed peers relative to ITC (8.44%) and Godfrey Phillips India (46.58%).

Elitecon International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Elitecon International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
564.2161.86
1068.3165.11
2069.3768.65
5082.0581.41
100106.72100.62
200130.44103.95

Elitecon International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Elitecon International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 38.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Elitecon International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 12:07 AM ISTElitecon Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Elitecon International Limited ('The Compa
Mar 02, 2026, 10:52 PM ISTElitecon Intl. - Revised Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An
Feb 28, 2026, 1:54 AM ISTElitecon Intl. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclo
Feb 28, 2026, 1:50 AM ISTElitecon Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 28, 2026, 1:46 AM ISTElitecon Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Elitecon International Limited ('The Company') Dat

About Elitecon International

Elitecon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16000DL1987PLC396234 and registration number is 002828. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textile fibres etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 297.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 159.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vipin Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dayanand Ray
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Preeti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkata Ramesh Penumaka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Elitecon International Share Price

What is the share price of Elitecon International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elitecon International is ₹55.29 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Elitecon International?

The Elitecon International is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elitecon International?

The market cap of Elitecon International is ₹8,838.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Elitecon International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Elitecon International are ₹57.88 and ₹55.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elitecon International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elitecon International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elitecon International is ₹422.65 and 52-week low of Elitecon International is ₹22.73 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Elitecon International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Elitecon International has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -15.19% for the past month, -35.71% over 3 months, 148.05% over 1 year, 268.83% across 3 years, and 120.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elitecon International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elitecon International are 38.38 and 16.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Elitecon International News

