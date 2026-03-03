Here's the live share price of Elitecon International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Elitecon International has gained 120.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 148.05%.
Elitecon International’s current P/E of 38.38x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Elitecon International
|-13.47
|-16.89
|-35.82
|-80.34
|143.19
|268.83
|120.95
|ITC
|-2.70
|-0.60
|-21.41
|-23.50
|-20.81
|-6.47
|8.44
|Godfrey Phillips India
|-4.86
|3.41
|-26.61
|-39.88
|20.22
|48.01
|46.58
|VST Industries
|-2.85
|1.61
|-9.77
|-14.55
|-7.91
|-7.34
|-6.02
|NTC Industries
|-5.18
|-9.47
|-2.37
|-17.55
|-13.32
|29.32
|15.84
|Sinnar Bidi Udyog
|15.76
|-14.29
|-10.26
|-15.87
|17.93
|54.64
|29.90
Over the last one year, Elitecon International has gained 143.19% compared to peers like ITC (-20.81%), Godfrey Phillips India (20.22%), VST Industries (-7.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Elitecon International has outperformed peers relative to ITC (8.44%) and Godfrey Phillips India (46.58%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.21
|61.86
|10
|68.31
|65.11
|20
|69.37
|68.65
|50
|82.05
|81.41
|100
|106.72
|100.62
|200
|130.44
|103.95
In the latest quarter, Elitecon International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 38.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 2.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
|Elitecon Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Of Elitecon International Limited ('The Compa
|Mar 02, 2026, 10:52 PM IST
|Elitecon Intl. - Revised Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An
|Feb 28, 2026, 1:54 AM IST
|Elitecon Intl. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclo
|Feb 28, 2026, 1:50 AM IST
|Elitecon Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 28, 2026, 1:46 AM IST
|Elitecon Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Elitecon International Limited ('The Company') Dat
Elitecon International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L16000DL1987PLC396234 and registration number is 002828. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textile fibres etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 297.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 159.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elitecon International is ₹55.29 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Elitecon International is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Elitecon International is ₹8,838.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Elitecon International are ₹57.88 and ₹55.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elitecon International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elitecon International is ₹422.65 and 52-week low of Elitecon International is ₹22.73 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Elitecon International has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -15.19% for the past month, -35.71% over 3 months, 148.05% over 1 year, 268.83% across 3 years, and 120.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elitecon International are 38.38 and 16.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.