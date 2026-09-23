Elevate Campuses has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹343.00-362.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Physicswallah
|4.31
|12.26
|8.08
|57.12
|-12.17
|-4.23
|-2.56
|Crizac
|-1.59
|2.09
|-15.87
|-4.7
|-44.02
|-16.82
|-10.46
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|0.87
|-8.76
|-12.24
|7.6
|7.6
|2.47
|1.48
|NIIT Learning Systems
|-6.12
|-3.51
|-8.16
|-25.2
|-32.14
|-18.15
|-10.67
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|5.43
|-8
|-3.73
|69.13
|6.34
|7.62
|11.89
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-2.03
|3.41
|-12.83
|0.63
|-38.14
|-14.79
|-9.16
|Global Education
|4.75
|23
|21.6
|43.56
|89.99
|20.18
|70.23
|S Chand & Company
|0.01
|-1.7
|-11.11
|-5.15
|-30.3
|-21.22
|3.52
|Career Point Edutech
|0.57
|-7.23
|-16
|12.97
|-32.98
|-9.01
|-5.51
|CL Educate
|-3.08
|-12.01
|11.88
|23.26
|-44.8
|-8.25
|10.16
|Arihant Academy
|-1.01
|5.38
|4.48
|4.26
|23.49
|57.67
|31.19
|Zee Learn
|2.71
|-13.25
|-26.46
|38.98
|-31.63
|11.6
|-15.6
|Moxsh Overseas Educon
|-1.58
|-9.75
|-17.98
|-29.96
|158.29
|40.85
|23.95
|Chetana Education
|2.2
|-3.34
|-9.31
|23.24
|-43.87
|-26.1
|-16.59
|Drone Destination
|2.63
|-5.42
|-24.14
|-27.93
|-58.51
|-35.78
|-20.15
|Addictive Learning Technology
|1.88
|-5.93
|-3.77
|-34.29
|-68.79
|-46.15
|-31.02
|LCC Infotech
|22.41
|3.68
|-26.51
|-17.38
|-16.63
|27.88
|11.75
|DSJ Keep Learning
|-2.65
|1.1
|-7.07
|6.36
|-33.57
|-4.71
|20.31
|Virtual Global Education
|-2.13
|-16.36
|12.2
|12.2
|12.2
|3.91
|2.33
Source: Dion Global
Elevate Campuses Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74994MH2005PLC339336 and registration number is 339336. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global