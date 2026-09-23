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Elevate Campuses Share Price

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Elevate Campuses has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 343.00-362.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Elevate Campuses Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Elevate Campuses Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Physicswallah		4.3112.268.0857.12-12.17-4.23-2.56
Crizac		-1.592.09-15.87-4.7-44.02-16.82-10.46
Shanti Educational Initiatives		0.87-8.76-12.247.67.62.471.48
NIIT Learning Systems		-6.12-3.51-8.16-25.2-32.14-18.15-10.67
Veranda Learning Solutions		5.43-8-3.7369.136.347.6211.89
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-2.033.41-12.830.63-38.14-14.79-9.16
Global Education		4.752321.643.5689.9920.1870.23
S Chand & Company		0.01-1.7-11.11-5.15-30.3-21.223.52
Career Point Edutech		0.57-7.23-1612.97-32.98-9.01-5.51
CL Educate		-3.08-12.0111.8823.26-44.8-8.2510.16
Arihant Academy		-1.015.384.484.2623.4957.6731.19
Zee Learn		2.71-13.25-26.4638.98-31.6311.6-15.6
Moxsh Overseas Educon		-1.58-9.75-17.98-29.96158.2940.8523.95
Chetana Education		2.2-3.34-9.3123.24-43.87-26.1-16.59
Drone Destination		2.63-5.42-24.14-27.93-58.51-35.78-20.15
Addictive Learning Technology		1.88-5.93-3.77-34.29-68.79-46.15-31.02
LCC Infotech		22.413.68-26.51-17.38-16.6327.8811.75
DSJ Keep Learning		-2.651.1-7.076.36-33.57-4.7120.31
Virtual Global Education		-2.13-16.3612.212.212.23.912.33

Source: Dion Global

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About Elevate Campuses

Elevate Campuses Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74994MH2005PLC339336 and registration number is 339336. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anami Narayan Roy
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vinod Raja Rao
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Siddhartha Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Joseph Raymond Gagnon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Tiwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rashmi Satish Joshi
    Independent Director

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