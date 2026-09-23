Elevate Campuses Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74994MH2005PLC339336 and registration number is 339336. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.