Here's the live share price of Eleganz Interiors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Eleganz Interiors has declined 11.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.61%.
Eleganz Interiors’s current P/E of 10.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eleganz Interiors
|-11.26
|-21.06
|-39.75
|-54.73
|-38.95
|-17.72
|-11.04
|Crisil
|-4.24
|-10.47
|-3.05
|-14.68
|-2.98
|8.36
|17.56
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-7.28
|-8.54
|-20.78
|-19.12
|11.24
|34.95
|31.76
|Urban Company
|-5.66
|-16.85
|-20.90
|-38.24
|-38.24
|-14.84
|-9.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.30
|-2.50
|-0.58
|-6.41
|-11.07
|-11.58
|-7.12
|Indegene
|0.03
|-4.00
|-9.59
|-13.21
|-9.26
|-5.62
|-3.41
|WeWork India Management
|-6.90
|-17.41
|-19.79
|-23.69
|-23.69
|-8.62
|-5.26
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.37
|-15.28
|-27.34
|-32.40
|1.19
|4.82
|SIS
|3.64
|-10.88
|-7.34
|-18.12
|-3.35
|-5.56
|-6.66
|PDS
|-4.02
|-14.70
|-15.13
|-8.02
|-29.96
|-3.40
|18.07
|Quess Corp
|-4.06
|-9.29
|-7.54
|-28.98
|-67.16
|-19.26
|-23.58
|TeamLease Services
|-5.11
|-16.24
|-25.86
|-35.89
|-38.68
|-22.49
|-19.26
|Updater Services
|-0.79
|1.97
|-14.16
|-39.34
|-47.64
|-18.62
|-11.63
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-3.88
|-1.62
|10.01
|-13.27
|41.58
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Kapston Services
|1.52
|0.96
|32.24
|64.89
|87.67
|77.50
|48.29
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.90
|-16.93
|-26.95
|-36.28
|-40.41
|-15.85
|-9.84
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.36
|5.94
|-13.63
|40.77
|103.66
|3.96
|2.36
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-3.82
|-21.61
|-32.71
|-37.28
|-40.95
|-28.49
|-19.37
|NDL Ventures
|-4.20
|17.69
|12.45
|22.43
|26.11
|-3.30
|-25.06
|Trident Techlabs
|17.92
|-15.50
|-39.53
|-67.14
|-73.77
|24.48
|14.04
Over the last one year, Eleganz Interiors has declined 38.95% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Eleganz Interiors has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|74.81
|71.33
|10
|78.64
|74.87
|20
|80.17
|78.1
|50
|85.35
|85.31
|100
|99.43
|96.09
|200
|117.43
|108.7
In the latest quarter, Eleganz Interiors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.71%, FII holding fell to 0.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Eleganz Interiors fact sheet for more information
Eleganz Interiors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140MH1996PLC098965 and registration number is 098965. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wood and wood products, furniture, paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 392.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eleganz Interiors is ₹64.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Eleganz Interiors is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Eleganz Interiors is ₹146.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eleganz Interiors are ₹70.75 and ₹61.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eleganz Interiors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eleganz Interiors is ₹163.50 and 52-week low of Eleganz Interiors is ₹57.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Eleganz Interiors has shown returns of -4.65% over the past day, -14.43% for the past month, -37.08% over 3 months, -42.61% over 1 year, -17.72% across 3 years, and -11.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eleganz Interiors are 10.22 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.