Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Eleganz Interiors Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELEGANZ INTERIORS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Eleganz Interiors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹64.65 Closed
-4.65₹ -3.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Eleganz Interiors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.55₹70.75
₹64.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.55₹163.50
₹64.65
Open Price
₹68.20
Prev. Close
₹67.80
Volume
64,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Eleganz Interiors has declined 11.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.61%.

Eleganz Interiors’s current P/E of 10.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Eleganz Interiors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eleganz Interiors		-11.26-21.06-39.75-54.73-38.95-17.72-11.04
Crisil		-4.24-10.47-3.05-14.68-2.988.3617.56
Central Depository Services (India)		-7.28-8.54-20.78-19.1211.2434.9531.76
Urban Company		-5.66-16.85-20.90-38.24-38.24-14.84-9.19
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.30-2.50-0.58-6.41-11.07-11.58-7.12
Indegene		0.03-4.00-9.59-13.21-9.26-5.62-3.41
WeWork India Management		-6.90-17.41-19.79-23.69-23.69-8.62-5.26
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.37-15.28-27.34-32.401.194.82
SIS		3.64-10.88-7.34-18.12-3.35-5.56-6.66
PDS		-4.02-14.70-15.13-8.02-29.96-3.4018.07
Quess Corp		-4.06-9.29-7.54-28.98-67.16-19.26-23.58
TeamLease Services		-5.11-16.24-25.86-35.89-38.68-22.49-19.26
Updater Services		-0.791.97-14.16-39.34-47.64-18.62-11.63
Krystal Integrated Services		-3.88-1.6210.01-13.2741.58-5.54-3.36
Kapston Services		1.520.9632.2464.8987.6777.5048.29
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.90-16.93-26.95-36.28-40.41-15.85-9.84
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-5.365.94-13.6340.77103.663.962.36
Radiant Cash Management Services		-3.82-21.61-32.71-37.28-40.95-28.49-19.37
NDL Ventures		-4.2017.6912.4522.4326.11-3.30-25.06
Trident Techlabs		17.92-15.50-39.53-67.14-73.7724.4814.04

Over the last one year, Eleganz Interiors has declined 38.95% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Eleganz Interiors has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).

Eleganz Interiors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Eleganz Interiors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
574.8171.33
1078.6474.87
2080.1778.1
5085.3585.31
10099.4396.09
200117.43108.7

Eleganz Interiors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eleganz Interiors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.71%, FII holding fell to 0.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Eleganz Interiors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Eleganz Interiors fact sheet for more information

About Eleganz Interiors

Eleganz Interiors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140MH1996PLC098965 and registration number is 098965. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wood and wood products, furniture, paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 392.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sameer Akshay Pakvasa
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mayank Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sonal Pakvasa
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Apurva Pradeep Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eleganz Interiors Share Price

What is the share price of Eleganz Interiors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eleganz Interiors is ₹64.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eleganz Interiors?

The Eleganz Interiors is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eleganz Interiors?

The market cap of Eleganz Interiors is ₹146.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eleganz Interiors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eleganz Interiors are ₹70.75 and ₹61.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eleganz Interiors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eleganz Interiors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eleganz Interiors is ₹163.50 and 52-week low of Eleganz Interiors is ₹57.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Eleganz Interiors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eleganz Interiors has shown returns of -4.65% over the past day, -14.43% for the past month, -37.08% over 3 months, -42.61% over 1 year, -17.72% across 3 years, and -11.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eleganz Interiors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eleganz Interiors are 10.22 and 0.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Eleganz Interiors News

More Eleganz Interiors News
icon
Market Pulse