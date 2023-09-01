What is the Market Cap of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is ₹60.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is 17.52 and PB ratio of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is 0.57 as on .

What is the share price of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is ₹165.05 as on .