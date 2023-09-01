Follow Us

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ELEGANT MARBLES & GRANI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹165.05 Closed
-2.57-4.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.00₹175.95
₹165.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.25₹204.00
₹165.05
Open Price
₹168.00
Prev. Close
₹169.40
Volume
66

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1172.33
  • R2179.62
  • R3183.28
  • Pivot
    168.67
  • S1161.38
  • S2157.72
  • S3150.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5125.35168.32
  • 10124.05166.56
  • 20122.62164.2
  • 50123.5159.43
  • 100126.16150.35
  • 200125.02139.68

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd.

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1984PLC003134 and registration number is 003134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cutting, shaping and finishing of stone. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Chawla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Om Parkash Singal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Yogita Agrawal
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is ₹60.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is 17.52 and PB ratio of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is ₹165.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is ₹204.00 and 52-week low of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is ₹99.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

