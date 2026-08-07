What is the share price of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is ₹178.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries? The Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries? The market cap of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is ₹52.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries are ₹178.70 and ₹175.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is ₹250.00 and 52-week low of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is ₹132.70 as on .

How has the Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries has shown returns of 4.41% over the past day, -2.88% for the past month, -18.23% over 3 months, -21.47% over 1 year, 3.65% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries are 15.80 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global