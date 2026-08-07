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Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELEGANT MARBLES & GRANI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹178.70 Closed
4.41₹ 7.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.70₹178.70
₹178.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹132.70₹250.00
₹178.70
Open Price
₹175.80
Prev. Close
₹171.15
Volume
74

Source: Dion Global

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.5
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.6-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.4-11.49-35.85-1.5-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.9-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.21.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.2-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.2-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.1-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.6-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.5
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries has declined 21.47% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5177.13176.3
10176.37176.74
20178.09178.16
50183.85183.26
100188.77189.19
200200.47199.71

Source: Dion Global

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTElegant Marbles - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Res
Jul 17, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTElegant Marbles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 17, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTElegant Marbles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 09, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTElegant Marbles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTElegant Marbles - Submission Of Newspaper Clipping For Giving Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting Of The Company Under

Source: Dion Global

About Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries

Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1984PLC003134 and registration number is 003134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cutting, shaping and finishing of stone. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ayush Bagla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Dadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketan Chokshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Yogita Agrawal
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is ₹178.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries?

The Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries?

The market cap of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is ₹52.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries are ₹178.70 and ₹175.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is ₹250.00 and 52-week low of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is ₹132.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries has shown returns of 4.41% over the past day, -2.88% for the past month, -18.23% over 3 months, -21.47% over 1 year, 3.65% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries are 15.80 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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