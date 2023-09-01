Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.17
|8.02
|17.06
|41.07
|32.30
|148.20
|-12.67
|26.77
|41.27
|63.76
|90.14
|4.09
|343.88
|284.14
|-0.25
|-2.89
|-9.33
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|3.42
|6.48
|13.28
|29.74
|-43.56
|8.92
|9.27
|-0.99
|-4.74
|60.58
|76.13
|52.03
|642.12
|665.55
|5.91
|19.22
|27.75
|19.14
|-0.68
|89.78
|-17.19
|4.30
|7.08
|12.39
|3.59
|-7.49
|68.19
|-8.12
|12.06
|-8.99
|81.29
|61.03
|69.73
|823.53
|403.21
|-0.40
|13.48
|17.82
|32.04
|-8.80
|97.79
|-5.65
|17.26
|8.53
|11.25
|0.90
|-6.13
|325.53
|109.91
|1.01
|-5.21
|0
|0
|0.76
|65.29
|48.15
|5.00
|-22.73
|-12.26
|-3.09
|9.96
|191.17
|113.59
|-3.82
|21.83
|8.62
|4.43
|-55.70
|-26.53
|-47.86
|10.11
|102.64
|7.90
|22.67
|153.21
|151.82
|151.82
|-10.62
|-15.83
|8.60
|20.81
|8.99
|601.39
|1.00
|1.74
|2.61
|-2.90
|-22.79
|-37.43
|-15.48
|-68.77
|5.00
|3.09
|3.09
|4.53
|4.20
|272.66
|153.69
|0
|0
|-9.98
|-22.67
|132.00
|250.00
|-10.77
|0.59
|13.33
|6.25
|15.80
|-15.42
|81.82
|33.33
|6.01
|15.38
|-15.49
|10.29
|-8.54
|226.09
|40.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1984PLC003134 and registration number is 003134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cutting, shaping and finishing of stone. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is ₹60.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is 17.52 and PB ratio of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is 0.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is ₹165.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is ₹204.00 and 52-week low of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is ₹99.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.