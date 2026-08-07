Here's the live share price of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.5
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.6
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.4
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.5
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.9
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.2
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.2
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.2
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.1
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.6
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.5
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries has declined 21.47% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|177.13
|176.3
|10
|176.37
|176.74
|20
|178.09
|178.16
|50
|183.85
|183.26
|100
|188.77
|189.19
|200
|200.47
|199.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Elegant Marbles - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Res
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Elegant Marbles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Elegant Marbles - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|Elegant Marbles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Elegant Marbles - Submission Of Newspaper Clipping For Giving Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting Of The Company Under
Source: Dion Global
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1984PLC003134 and registration number is 003134. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cutting, shaping and finishing of stone. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is ₹178.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is ₹52.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries are ₹178.70 and ₹175.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is ₹250.00 and 52-week low of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries is ₹132.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries has shown returns of 4.41% over the past day, -2.88% for the past month, -18.23% over 3 months, -21.47% over 1 year, 3.65% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries are 15.80 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global