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Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Share Price

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BSE

ELEGANT FLORICULTURE & AGROTECH (I)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.19 Closed
5.27₹ 0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.98₹5.20
₹5.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.03₹11.62
₹5.19
Open Price
₹4.98
Prev. Close
₹4.93
Volume
36,954

Source: Dion Global

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)		6.796.354.8512.58-53.12-5.0913.88
Nagarjuna Agri Tech		-11.095.67-7.84-16.25-32.9684.0950.05
Trescon		-0.92-17.85-24.42-18.29-45.61-18.21-31.21
Hindustan Agrigenetics		-4.82-9.53-23.64-24.98-45.2615.438.99

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) has declined 53.12% compared to peers like Nagarjuna Agri Tech (-32.96%), Trescon (-45.61%), Hindustan Agrigenetics (-45.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) has outperformed peers relative to Nagarjuna Agri Tech (50.05%) and Trescon (-31.21%).

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.924.91
104.984.94
204.954.97
505.135.02
1004.975.02
2004.955.14

Source: Dion Global

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTElegant Floricul - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2
Jul 15, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTElegant Floricul - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTElegant Floricul - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors In Accordance With Regulation 30 Obliga
Jun 09, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTElegant Floricul - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
May 23, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTElegant Floricul - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110PN1993PLC217724 and registration number is 073872. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Floriculture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mangesh Parashram Gadakh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hardik Dineshbhai Trivedi
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vijaykumar Babulal Soni
    Director
  • Mrs. Nilamben Vipulbhai Suthar
    Director
  • Mr. Monil Navinchandra Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurang Kanubhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sameerbeg Rajakbeg Mirza
    Independent Director

FAQs on Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Share Price

What is the share price of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is ₹5.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)?

The Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)?

The market cap of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is ₹10.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) are ₹5.20 and ₹4.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is ₹11.62 and 52-week low of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is ₹4.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) has shown returns of 5.27% over the past day, 6.35% for the past month, 4.85% over 3 months, -53.12% over 1 year, -5.09% across 3 years, and 13.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) are 4.86 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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