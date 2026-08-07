What is the share price of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is ₹5.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)? The Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)? The market cap of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is ₹10.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) are ₹5.20 and ₹4.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is ₹11.62 and 52-week low of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is ₹4.03 as on .

How has the Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) performed historically in terms of returns? The Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) has shown returns of 5.27% over the past day, 6.35% for the past month, 4.85% over 3 months, -53.12% over 1 year, -5.09% across 3 years, and 13.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) are 4.86 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global