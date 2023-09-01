What is the Market Cap of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd.? The market cap of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is ₹12.44 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is -33.99 and PB ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is 0.59 as on .

What is the share price of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is ₹6.22 as on .