Here's the live share price of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)
|6.79
|6.35
|4.85
|12.58
|-53.12
|-5.09
|13.88
|Nagarjuna Agri Tech
|-11.09
|5.67
|-7.84
|-16.25
|-32.96
|84.09
|50.05
|Trescon
|-0.92
|-17.85
|-24.42
|-18.29
|-45.61
|-18.21
|-31.21
|Hindustan Agrigenetics
|-4.82
|-9.53
|-23.64
|-24.98
|-45.26
|15.43
|8.99
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) has declined 53.12% compared to peers like Nagarjuna Agri Tech (-32.96%), Trescon (-45.61%), Hindustan Agrigenetics (-45.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) has outperformed peers relative to Nagarjuna Agri Tech (50.05%) and Trescon (-31.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.92
|4.91
|10
|4.98
|4.94
|20
|4.95
|4.97
|50
|5.13
|5.02
|100
|4.97
|5.02
|200
|4.95
|5.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.17%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Elegant Floricul - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Elegant Floricul - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Elegant Floricul - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors In Accordance With Regulation 30 Obliga
|Jun 09, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Elegant Floricul - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|May 23, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Elegant Floricul - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110PN1993PLC217724 and registration number is 073872. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Floriculture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 160.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is ₹5.19 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is ₹10.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) are ₹5.20 and ₹4.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is ₹11.62 and 52-week low of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) is ₹4.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) has shown returns of 5.27% over the past day, 6.35% for the past month, 4.85% over 3 months, -53.12% over 1 year, -5.09% across 3 years, and 13.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) are 4.86 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global