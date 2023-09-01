Follow Us

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ELEGANT FLORICULTURE & AGROTECH (I) LTD.

Sector : Floriculture | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.22 Closed
1.630.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.09₹6.25
₹6.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.35₹11.43
₹6.22
Open Price
₹6.09
Prev. Close
₹6.12
Volume
79,814

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.28
  • R26.35
  • R36.44
  • Pivot
    6.19
  • S16.12
  • S26.03
  • S35.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.516.11
  • 108.996.1
  • 208.876.1
  • 509.636.23
  • 10010.616.52
  • 20016.717.44

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.641.97-7.03-6.47-35.8187.35-43.09
20.9219.9340.5648.1539.33-78.4333.92
0-9.6516.60-0.3258.4681.233.00
0-6.53-4.606.563.8076.7651.39

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. Share Holdings

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd.

Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110PN1993PLC217724 and registration number is 073872. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Floriculture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Neha Ankur Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Mayur Jitendra Thakar
    Director
  • Mr. Pawankumar Basudev Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Umeshbhai Rasiklal Gor
    Director
  • Mr. Niraj Chordia
    Director
  • Mr. Mangesh Parashram Gadakh
    Director

FAQs on Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd.?

The market cap of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is ₹12.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is -33.99 and PB ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is ₹6.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is ₹11.43 and 52-week low of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is ₹5.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

