MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110PN1993PLC217724 and registration number is 073872. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Floriculture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is ₹12.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is -33.99 and PB ratio of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is 0.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is ₹6.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is ₹11.43 and 52-week low of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) Ltd. is ₹5.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.