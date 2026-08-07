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Electrotherm (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELECTROTHERM (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Electrotherm (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹992.20 Closed
-0.65₹ -6.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Electrotherm (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹992.20₹1,024.10
₹992.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹550.45₹1,278.35
₹992.20
Open Price
₹996.50
Prev. Close
₹998.65
Volume
383

Source: Dion Global

Electrotherm (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Electrotherm (India)		-1.33-14.6825.7525.5127.05117.5148.18
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Electrotherm (India) has gained 27.05% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Electrotherm (India) has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Electrotherm (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Electrotherm (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,007.931,010.78
101,015.171,018.35
201,055.561,035.77
501,045.621,012.3
100870.69948.27
200868.06910.64

Source: Dion Global

Electrotherm (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Electrotherm (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.85%, while DII stake decreased to 0.78%, FII holding rose to 9.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Electrotherm (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTElectrotherm (In - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter E
Jul 31, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTElectrotherm (In - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans
Jul 22, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTElectrotherm (In - Update - NCLT Order - Issuance And Allotment Of Preference Shares Under Section 55(3) Of The Companies Act
Jul 20, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTElectrotherm (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 20, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTElectrotherm (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Electrotherm (India)

Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29249GJ1986PLC009126 and registration number is 009126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3692.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Mukati
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Bhandari
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Suraj Shailesh Bhandari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tushar Jani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nivedita Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratap Mohan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Electrotherm (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Electrotherm (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electrotherm (India) is ₹992.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Electrotherm (India)?

The Electrotherm (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Electrotherm (India)?

The market cap of Electrotherm (India) is ₹1,264.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Electrotherm (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Electrotherm (India) are ₹1,024.10 and ₹992.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Electrotherm (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electrotherm (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electrotherm (India) is ₹1,278.35 and 52-week low of Electrotherm (India) is ₹550.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Electrotherm (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Electrotherm (India) has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -14.68% for the past month, 25.75% over 3 months, 27.05% over 1 year, 117.51% across 3 years, and 48.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Electrotherm (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Electrotherm (India) are -80.74 and -8.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Electrotherm (India) News

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