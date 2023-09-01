Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.24
|58.95
|34.88
|129.02
|60.75
|23.33
|-20.55
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29249GJ1986PLC009126 and registration number is 009126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2830.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is ₹172.47 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is 31.25 and PB ratio of Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is -0.17 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is ₹135.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electrotherm (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is ₹135.35 and 52-week low of Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is ₹51.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.