What is the Market Cap of Electrotherm (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is ₹172.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Electrotherm (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is 31.25 and PB ratio of Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is -0.17 as on .

What is the share price of Electrotherm (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is ₹135.35 as on .