Electrotherm (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ELECTROTHERM (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹135.35 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Electrotherm (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.35₹135.35
₹135.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.20₹135.35
₹135.35
Open Price
₹135.35
Prev. Close
₹135.35
Volume
14,730

Electrotherm (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1135.35
  • R2135.35
  • R3135.35
  • Pivot
    135.35
  • S1135.35
  • S2135.35
  • S3135.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 576.15130.26
  • 1076.71124.49
  • 2078.17115.21
  • 5080.95100.48
  • 10085.1489.64
  • 200103.4884.07

Electrotherm (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.2458.9534.88129.0260.7523.33-20.55
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Electrotherm (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Electrotherm (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Electrotherm (India) Ltd.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29249GJ1986PLC009126 and registration number is 009126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2830.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Mukati
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Bhandari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suraj Shailesh Bhandari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Bhandari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Nivedita Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratap Mohan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Electrotherm (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Electrotherm (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is ₹172.47 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Electrotherm (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is 31.25 and PB ratio of Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is -0.17 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Electrotherm (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is ₹135.35 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Electrotherm (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electrotherm (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is ₹135.35 and 52-week low of Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is ₹51.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.

