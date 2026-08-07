What is the share price of Electrotherm (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electrotherm (India) is ₹992.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Electrotherm (India)? The Electrotherm (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Electrotherm (India)? The market cap of Electrotherm (India) is ₹1,264.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Electrotherm (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Electrotherm (India) are ₹1,024.10 and ₹992.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Electrotherm (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electrotherm (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electrotherm (India) is ₹1,278.35 and 52-week low of Electrotherm (India) is ₹550.45 as on .

How has the Electrotherm (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Electrotherm (India) has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -14.68% for the past month, 25.75% over 3 months, 27.05% over 1 year, 117.51% across 3 years, and 48.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Electrotherm (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Electrotherm (India) are -80.74 and -8.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global