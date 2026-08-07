Here's the live share price of Electrotherm (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Electrotherm (India)
|-1.33
|-14.68
|25.75
|25.51
|27.05
|117.51
|48.18
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Electrotherm (India) has gained 27.05% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Electrotherm (India) has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,007.93
|1,010.78
|10
|1,015.17
|1,018.35
|20
|1,055.56
|1,035.77
|50
|1,045.62
|1,012.3
|100
|870.69
|948.27
|200
|868.06
|910.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Electrotherm (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.85%, while DII stake decreased to 0.78%, FII holding rose to 9.28%, and public shareholding moved down to 60.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Electrotherm (In - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter E
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Electrotherm (In - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For Loans
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Electrotherm (In - Update - NCLT Order - Issuance And Allotment Of Preference Shares Under Section 55(3) Of The Companies Act
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Electrotherm (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 20, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Electrotherm (In - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Electrotherm (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29249GJ1986PLC009126 and registration number is 009126. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3692.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electrotherm (India) is ₹992.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Electrotherm (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Electrotherm (India) is ₹1,264.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Electrotherm (India) are ₹1,024.10 and ₹992.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electrotherm (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electrotherm (India) is ₹1,278.35 and 52-week low of Electrotherm (India) is ₹550.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Electrotherm (India) has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -14.68% for the past month, 25.75% over 3 months, 27.05% over 1 year, 117.51% across 3 years, and 48.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Electrotherm (India) are -80.74 and -8.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global