Electronics Mart India IPO shares bumper listing on BSE, NSE, stock debuts with 52% premium against IPO price

Electronics Mart India Ltd shares witnessed bumped listing on the both BSE and NSE as the stock listed at Rs 90, up 52.5 per cent from the IPO price of Rs 59 per share, largely in-line with what analysts expected. Company’s market capitalisation on BSE stood at Rs 3,439 crore at the time of listing. Company’s strong listing can be attributed to strong interest from investors, reasonable valuations, and a sanguine growth outlook, according to Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd. Electronics Mart India is the 4th largest consumer durable and electronics retailer in India with a leadership position in South India having the majority of its stores located in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Rupee may appreciate to 82.20 per dollar amid weakness in crude oil prices; USDINR to trade in this range

The consumer durable and electronics industry in India is underpenetrated and has a long runway of growth. “Nevertheless, the electronic and consumer durable market is extremely competitive and has been disrupted by e-commerce players. Further, the company faces significant competition from players like Reliance Retail, Croma, etc. Therefore, we advise investors to lock in listing gains and only aggressive investors should consider making a long-term commitment to the company. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs 77,” Gour said.

Stay invested with long-term target of Rs 120

“Against an issue price of Rs 59, the stock’s opening price on the NSE was Rs 90. The offer’s price range was Rs. 56–59 per share. Despite the pandemic, its operating revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate of 17.09 percent, from Rs 3,172.47 crore in FY20 to Rs 4,349.32 crore in FY22. Return on equity and return on capital employed are 16% and 18%, respectively, for the past three years. We suggest investors to maintain their investment in the stock with a long-term target price of Rs 120 due to its good financials and profitability,” said Rahul Goud, Research Analyst – Equity Research, CapitalVia Research.

The IPO of the Hyderabad-based consumer durables retail chain was subscribed 72 times as on the final day of the offer. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 169.54 times and the same for non-institutional investors was subscribed 63.59 times. The portion for retail investors was subscribed 19.71 times. The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds to fund capex and incremental working capital requirements to the extent of Rs 133.8 crore and Rs 200 crore, respectively, and for repayment, prepayment of Rs 50 crore of debt besides general corporate purposes.

Also Read: Nifty set to hit 18000 in coming weeks amid Q2 earnings, festive season; Bank Nifty support at 38000; Buy TCS

As on 31 August 2022, the company had 112 stores across 36 cities, urban agglomerates, supported by a workforce of 2,091 professionals with 1.12 million square feet of retail space. Electronics Mart India was founded by Pavan Kumar Bajaj and Karan Bajaj as a proprietary concern with a consumer durable and electronics store under the name of ‘M/s Bajaj Electronics’. Its multi-brand outlets operate under the brand names of Bajaj Electronics other than two specialized stores under the name of Kitchen Stories catering to kitchen-specific requirements. It is also in the process of setting up another such niche outlet under the name of Audio & Beyond catering to high-end audio and home automation solutions.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. FinancialExpress.com does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)