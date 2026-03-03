Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Electro Force (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELECTRO FORCE (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Electro Force (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.85 Closed
-4.26₹ -1.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Electro Force (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.15₹26.30
₹25.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.15₹54.50
₹25.85
Open Price
₹26.30
Prev. Close
₹27.00
Volume
37,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Electro Force (India) has declined 24.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.72%.

Electro Force (India)’s current P/E of 29.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Electro Force (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Electro Force (India)		-8.98-20.58-26.25-36.17-33.38-37.33-24.45
Graphite India		3.4713.1929.7534.7688.9233.997.57
HEG		1.335.869.2716.7363.2043.1212.92
De Nora India		6.923.43-0.05-17.40-3.58-9.3021.35
Royal Arc Electrodes		0-7.98-2.604.9028.217.344.34
Classic Electrodes (India)		-5.16-13.63-40.32-48.63-51.63-21.50-13.52
Auro Impex & Chemicals		-8.52-13.08-34.35-42.47-47.51-28.30-18.10

Over the last one year, Electro Force (India) has declined 33.38% compared to peers like Graphite India (88.92%), HEG (63.20%), De Nora India (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Electro Force (India) has underperformed peers relative to Graphite India (7.57%) and HEG (12.92%).

Electro Force (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Electro Force (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.6527.93
1029.4128.8
2030.2929.81
5031.9931.88
10035.4734.62
20039.7239.77

Electro Force (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Electro Force (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 124.97%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Electro Force (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Electro Force (India) fact sheet for more information

About Electro Force (India)

Electro Force (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909MH2010PLC204214 and registration number is 204214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Sharma
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Saideep Shantaram Bagale
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Palaria
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Laxman Bangera
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Electro Force (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Electro Force (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electro Force (India) is ₹25.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Electro Force (India)?

The Electro Force (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Electro Force (India)?

The market cap of Electro Force (India) is ₹60.49 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Electro Force (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Electro Force (India) are ₹26.30 and ₹24.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Electro Force (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electro Force (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electro Force (India) is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of Electro Force (India) is ₹24.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Electro Force (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Electro Force (India) has shown returns of -4.26% over the past day, -16.61% for the past month, -30.14% over 3 months, -33.72% over 1 year, -37.33% across 3 years, and -24.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Electro Force (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Electro Force (India) are 29.68 and 0.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Electro Force (India) News

More Electro Force (India) News
icon
Market Pulse