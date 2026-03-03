Here's the live share price of Electro Force (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Electro Force (India) has declined 24.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.72%.
Electro Force (India)’s current P/E of 29.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Electro Force (India)
|-8.98
|-20.58
|-26.25
|-36.17
|-33.38
|-37.33
|-24.45
|Graphite India
|3.47
|13.19
|29.75
|34.76
|88.92
|33.99
|7.57
|HEG
|1.33
|5.86
|9.27
|16.73
|63.20
|43.12
|12.92
|De Nora India
|6.92
|3.43
|-0.05
|-17.40
|-3.58
|-9.30
|21.35
|Royal Arc Electrodes
|0
|-7.98
|-2.60
|4.90
|28.21
|7.34
|4.34
|Classic Electrodes (India)
|-5.16
|-13.63
|-40.32
|-48.63
|-51.63
|-21.50
|-13.52
|Auro Impex & Chemicals
|-8.52
|-13.08
|-34.35
|-42.47
|-47.51
|-28.30
|-18.10
Over the last one year, Electro Force (India) has declined 33.38% compared to peers like Graphite India (88.92%), HEG (63.20%), De Nora India (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Electro Force (India) has underperformed peers relative to Graphite India (7.57%) and HEG (12.92%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.65
|27.93
|10
|29.41
|28.8
|20
|30.29
|29.81
|50
|31.99
|31.88
|100
|35.47
|34.62
|200
|39.72
|39.77
In the latest quarter, Electro Force (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 124.97%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Electro Force (India) fact sheet for more information
Electro Force (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909MH2010PLC204214 and registration number is 204214. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Electro Force (India) is ₹25.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Electro Force (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Electro Force (India) is ₹60.49 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Electro Force (India) are ₹26.30 and ₹24.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Electro Force (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Electro Force (India) is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of Electro Force (India) is ₹24.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Electro Force (India) has shown returns of -4.26% over the past day, -16.61% for the past month, -30.14% over 3 months, -33.72% over 1 year, -37.33% across 3 years, and -24.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Electro Force (India) are 29.68 and 0.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.