Electoral bonds sale cut short by 5 days; all you need to know

Sale of electoral bonds has been cut short by 5 days, the government said in a notification on Wednesday.\u00a0The next phase of the sale of electoral bonds will now be from May 6 to May 10 instead of May 6 to May 15. The electoral bonds shall be valid for 15 calendar days from the issue date and no payment shall be made to the political party after expiry of the validity period. The bonds deposited by the eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day, the notification said. Lately, the electoral bonds came into controversy for it involves anonymous donation. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained most from the scheme by getting 95% of the funds raised through these bonds amounting to Rs 210 crore, while the other political parties got small funding of only Rs 11 crore. As Election Commission told the Supreme Court in early April, the BJP received Rs 997 crore and Rs 990 crore through donations in 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively, five times more than what Congress received in those two years, The Times of India reported. According to NGO Association for Democratic Reform or ADR, from a total of Rs 990 crore donation the BJP received in 2017-18, Rs 437.04 crore was from known sources and Rs 553.38 crore income was from hidden sources. An electoral bond is a debt instrument, which people can buy from the bank, and donate to a political party. The political party then can encash the bond by selling it back to the bank. Any citizen of India or a body incorporated in India, who wishes to donate to a political party for more than Rs 2,000 can do so by way of electoral bonds. The electoral bonds can be purchased for any value in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 1 crore from any of the specified branches of the government-owned State Bank of India. The buyer is allowed to purchase these bonds only on due fulfilment of all the KYC norms and by making a payment from a bank account. These bonds don\u2019t carry the name of the donors, so the donor\u2019s anonymity is easily maintained. The electoral bonds are valid for 15 days during which they have to be encashed by the political parties through a designated bank account with the authorised bank. The government, during the 2017-18 union budget, had introduced the idea of electoral bonds scheme to cleanse the political funding system and promote the cashless economy. In January 2018 it had notified these bonds.