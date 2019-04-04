Elections being watched with great interest globally, says USIBC; here’s market strategy of US investors

America has always indicated willingness to sit down with India and resolve issues, she noted.

As India goes to vote on April 11, investors across the world are watching it happen with great interest. Even as there is still enough bullish sentiment on India, the US investors are adopting a ‘wait and watch’ approach, President, US India Business Council (USIBC), Nisha Desai Biswal, told CNBC TV18.

A slight pause is being seen among the US investors ahead of the elections and the same should stabilise as they end, she added. On trade issues between the two nations, Nisha Desai Biswal said that there is always a room for negotiations between India and the US. America has always indicated willingness to sit down with India and resolve issues, she noted.

The draft e-commerce policy was a shock to the US investors, she also said.

Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump said that India is one of the highest taxing nations in the world, and slammed the country for imposing 100 per cent tariffs on American products, including the iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It’s not fair to impose such high levels of tariffs, Trump said Tuesday during National Republican Congressional Committee Annual Spring Dinner here.

Early this year, at a White House event to announce his support for reciprocal tax, Trump had said he was satisfied with the Indian decision to reduce the import tariff on Harley-Davidson motorcycles from 100 per cent to 50 per cent. “Even this is not enough, this is okay,” he said at that time.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that India is a “tariff king” and imposes “tremendously high” tariffs on American products. “I got a call from Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi of India. They’re one of the highest taxing nations in the world. They taxed us 100 per cent,” Trump said reiterating his often-heard remarks on Indian tariff structure.